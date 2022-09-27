ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New TE

The Minnesota Vikings made their roster move in a couple of weeks on Tuesday, adding veteran tight end Jacob Hollister to the practice squad. Cornerback Parry Nickerson was released to make room for Hollister. To date, Hollister has played with these teams:. New England Patriots (2017–2018) Seattle Seahawks (2019–2020)...
ClutchPoints

Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident

Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
ClutchPoints

‘What the heck is happening?’: Saquon Barkley’s heartbreaking response to Sterling Shepard’s knee injury

The New York Giants did not only lose the battle against the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, they also lost the war after they lost wide receiver Sterling Shepard to what appears to be a serious knee injury during the dying embers of the game. To rub salt on the Giants’ wound, Shepard’s injury occurred during their […] The post ‘What the heck is happening?’: Saquon Barkley’s heartbreaking response to Sterling Shepard’s knee injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Will Harris
ClutchPoints

Magic Johnson calls out Stephen A. Smith after Cowboys take down Giants

There are three certainties in the world, namely: death, taxes, and Stephen A. Smith hating on the Dallas Cowboys. Stephen A-hatred notwithstanding, the Cowboys are off to a solid start in the newest campaign, winning their past two games despite missing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. And Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson let the notorious hater hear it, calling Smith out on Twitter after the Cowboys’ impressive 23-16 victory over the New York Giants.
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa’s scary head injury isn’t the only worry for Dolphins after Week 3

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got banged up in the Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills and will look to get ready to take the field again on Thursday Night for the Week 4 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa appeared to take a big hit to the head in the game, and it was a major concern when he came up wobbling, appearing very dazed. While Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocols and returned to the game, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed there were some other ailments the Dolphins star picked up in the game, too.
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry gets real on Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins signing new deals with Warriors

Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins made abundantly clear at Media Day that potential contract stalemates ahead of free agency next summer won’t get in the way of the Golden State Warriors’ quest for another championship. Just because they’re more focused on winning consecutive titles than signing extensions, though, hardly means the topic of their uncertain futures will be ignored in the defending champions’ locker room this season.
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen reveals what he told Tua Tagovailoa after Bills loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills lost their first game of the season Sunday, dropping a tough 21-19 decision to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills comeback attempt fell just short as Josh Allen and the offense failed to get one last snap off to set up a game-winning field goal. Afterward, Allen and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa shared a hug on the field and exchanged some words.
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
ClutchPoints

Matt Rhule can’t stop praising Kyler Murray ahead of Week 4 clash vs. Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been receiving praise long before he was the first player taken in the 2019 NFL draft. But over the past few months, much of this praise has turned into criticism. Even so, Murray still has his fair share of supporters around the NFL. And one of them happens to […] The post Matt Rhule can’t stop praising Kyler Murray ahead of Week 4 clash vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey hits Panthers injury report ahead of Week 4 vs. Cardinals

Fantasy football managers and Carolina Panthers fans look away, as Christian McCaffrey is reportedly dealing with an injury, per Scott Fowler. Fowler added that McCaffrey, who missed practice on Wednesday, typically takes Wednesday’s off. But there is injury concern for the superstar running back. Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams shared an interesting report on Christian […] The post Christian McCaffrey hits Panthers injury report ahead of Week 4 vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
