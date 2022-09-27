Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
Vikings Sign New TE
The Minnesota Vikings made their roster move in a couple of weeks on Tuesday, adding veteran tight end Jacob Hollister to the practice squad. Cornerback Parry Nickerson was released to make room for Hollister. To date, Hollister has played with these teams:. New England Patriots (2017–2018) Seattle Seahawks (2019–2020)...
Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident
Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
‘What the heck is happening?’: Saquon Barkley’s heartbreaking response to Sterling Shepard’s knee injury
The New York Giants did not only lose the battle against the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, they also lost the war after they lost wide receiver Sterling Shepard to what appears to be a serious knee injury during the dying embers of the game. To rub salt on the Giants’ wound, Shepard’s injury occurred during their […] The post ‘What the heck is happening?’: Saquon Barkley’s heartbreaking response to Sterling Shepard’s knee injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions: Jared Goff’s top 3 weapons suffer injuries
This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions not only lost in painful fashion to the Minnesota Vikings but to make things worse, three of Jared Goff‘s top weapons so far this year suffered an injury. We already knew that D’Andre Swift (shoulder) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) suffered injuries against...
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Magic Johnson calls out Stephen A. Smith after Cowboys take down Giants
There are three certainties in the world, namely: death, taxes, and Stephen A. Smith hating on the Dallas Cowboys. Stephen A-hatred notwithstanding, the Cowboys are off to a solid start in the newest campaign, winning their past two games despite missing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. And Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson let the notorious hater hear it, calling Smith out on Twitter after the Cowboys’ impressive 23-16 victory over the New York Giants.
Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions news conference: Watch the replay
Follow along with live updates, as Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media in his weekly Monday news conference around 2:15 p.m. from the practice facility in Allen Park. The Lions (1-2) are coming off a heartbreaking 28-24 loss at the Minnesota Vikings one day ago, when Campbell took criticism for attempting a...
Ex-Lions linebacker released by Chiefs after appearing in first 3 games
ALLEN PARK -- The Kansas City Chiefs have released linebacker Elijah Lee. The former Lions linebacker had recently bounced between Kansas City’s practice squad and roster while appearing in the first three games. Lee saw most of his work on special teams, with only eight on defense in the...
Tua Tagovailoa’s scary head injury isn’t the only worry for Dolphins after Week 3
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got banged up in the Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills and will look to get ready to take the field again on Thursday Night for the Week 4 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa appeared to take a big hit to the head in the game, and it was a major concern when he came up wobbling, appearing very dazed. While Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocols and returned to the game, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed there were some other ailments the Dolphins star picked up in the game, too.
Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Johnson, announce 2 other roster moves
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. In advance of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seahawks, the Lions have announced a trio of roster moves. Just moments ago,...
Stephen Curry gets real on Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins signing new deals with Warriors
Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins made abundantly clear at Media Day that potential contract stalemates ahead of free agency next summer won’t get in the way of the Golden State Warriors’ quest for another championship. Just because they’re more focused on winning consecutive titles than signing extensions, though, hardly means the topic of their uncertain futures will be ignored in the defending champions’ locker room this season.
Las Vegas Raiders: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Broncos
The weekend is almost here, which means it’s time for some Las Vegas Raiders Week 4 bold predictions. The Raiders return home to host the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, hoping to turn things around. The Raiders are off to a brutally bad start to the 2022...
‘Take it on the chin’: Josh Allen, Von Miller clear air on Bills’ tough loss vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season in disappointing fashion as an underdog Miami Dolphins side took a home victory, 21-19, in Week 3. Despite the loss, however, Josh Allen, Von Miller, and the rest of the Bills squad can only see the silver lining in this early test.
Josh Allen reveals what he told Tua Tagovailoa after Bills loss to Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills lost their first game of the season Sunday, dropping a tough 21-19 decision to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills comeback attempt fell just short as Josh Allen and the offense failed to get one last snap off to set up a game-winning field goal. Afterward, Allen and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa shared a hug on the field and exchanged some words.
Former Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike signs with the enemy
As training camp ended, many projected RB Godwin Igwebuike to make the Detroit Lions‘ final 53-man roster but that was not the case as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made the decision to go in a different direction. Well, this coming Sunday, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks...
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
Matt Rhule can’t stop praising Kyler Murray ahead of Week 4 clash vs. Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been receiving praise long before he was the first player taken in the 2019 NFL draft. But over the past few months, much of this praise has turned into criticism. Even so, Murray still has his fair share of supporters around the NFL. And one of them happens to […] The post Matt Rhule can’t stop praising Kyler Murray ahead of Week 4 clash vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey hits Panthers injury report ahead of Week 4 vs. Cardinals
Fantasy football managers and Carolina Panthers fans look away, as Christian McCaffrey is reportedly dealing with an injury, per Scott Fowler. Fowler added that McCaffrey, who missed practice on Wednesday, typically takes Wednesday’s off. But there is injury concern for the superstar running back. Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams shared an interesting report on Christian […] The post Christian McCaffrey hits Panthers injury report ahead of Week 4 vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos star QB Russell Wilson breaks career-worst mark in sluggish 49ers tilt they inexplicably won
Either the Denver Broncos are really good or they’re just extremely lucky. It could also be the case that the San Francisco 49ers are in pretty bad shape right now. Either way, Russell Wilson didn’t have the best of games on Sunday, but somehow, the Broncos still managed to log an 11-10 victory over the Niners in their Week 3 encounter.
