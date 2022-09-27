Read full article on original website
unl.edu
Grand Challenges Brainstorming Ideas Workshop
This workshop will help scholars connect and brainstorm ideas as the university community prepares for the second cycle of the Grand Challenges Catalyst Competition. ORED has partnered with Knowinnovation to create a highly engaging, interactive event that will provide opportunities for networking and ideation around Nebraska’s seven Grand Challenge themes. This virtual event will provide the groundwork for additional online workshops later in the fall semester.
unl.edu
Straatmann’s career spans from student worker to collections manager
Michael Straatmann has helped guide the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s libraries through the shifts and changes of technology and student needs for 30 years. “Over the years, we’ve seen so many changes,” said Straatmann, who is the associate director for collection management for University Libraries. “The thing I enjoy most is our continual efforts to make sure that we grow at the same pace that our information and our patron needs are growing. I’m a strong advocate for continual improvement and change and I think that something that I’m most proud of is being able to continually evolve and change.”
unl.edu
Foster remains dedicated to, inspired by work with students
If you are a University of Nebraska–Lincoln student and in need of a good chat, Charlie Foster’s door is always open. Through a 20-year career, Foster has prided herself on being available to provide guidance, support, or just to simply listen one-on-one with students. “There’s nothing I love...
unl.edu
Women’s Weight Training
U.S. National Women’s Health and Fitness Day is celebrated every year on the last Wednesday of September, falling on September 28 this year. It’s a special day to promote the importance of health awareness and fitness for all women. Help us pack the weight room at City Campus...
unl.edu
Turk found special opportunities in teaching, research at Nebraska
As a scientist, Judith Turk is unearthing the stories soil has to tell. As an instructor, she’s uncovering best practices for student learning. She’s fascinated and inspired by both. “Soil tells an ancient story of the geologic canvas that the soil transformed from, under the influence of climate...
unl.edu
Integrating active learning and increasing class participation
Active Learning Strategies include a variety of teaching techniques that engage students as active participants in their learning. This workshop will discuss Active Learning and help you develop active learning strategies for your class. We will also discuss ways to increase student participation in your class. This workshop will count...
unl.edu
Cain recounts many changes over decade in education space
It was an early career pivot that led Steven Cain to the Center for Transformative Teaching. As an undergraduate, Cain pursued broadcast journalism, but nearing graduation, he realized his interests and talents might be suited to something different. “I was still interested in working in technology and communication, and decided...
unl.edu
Walsh Collection on exhibit at International Quilt Museum
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln International Quilt Museum will exhibit “Water Featured: The John M. Walsh III Collection,” a singularly important collection of studio art quilts inspired by water, Sept. 30 though April 15. The collection will be on view in the West Gallery in the museum. Water...
unl.edu
From the Archives: Homecoming drive
The theme for the University of Nebraska’s homecoming celebration in 1942 was “Scrap Homecoming,” doubling up the purpose and supporting efforts related to World War II. Rather than building decorations, students held a scrap drive, hauling metal and rubber to their front lawns. Competitors were judged on the amount of items collected and the originality of their banner design.
unl.edu
Food Safety Lunch Hour
Host Dr. Byron Chaves presents a monthly food safety webinar for food manufacturers on the last Tuesday of the month 12:00noon CT. Sponsored by the Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership, The UNL Food Processing Center and Presage Analytics, Inc. Aug 30, 2022 Developing Food Safety Programs: The Hazard Analysis Process. Sept...
unl.edu
A ‘hidden gem’ in the dining center
For more than 35 years, Lory Erving has greeted students, served meals and helped make students feel at home. A native of Hazel, South Dakota, who moved to Lincoln in 1985 after graduating with her bachelor’s degree in music education from South Dakota State University, Erving says that students always bring light to her life.
unl.edu
Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities returns Oct. 6-7
The Center for Digital Research in the Humanities will host the Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities Oct. 6 and 7 at the Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and the College of Law. The series are filled with rich discussions about legal history and digital scholarship featuring scholars from the University of...
unl.edu
symposium to explore global food security
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Winter Lecture Series of the Unitarian Church of Lincoln will hold the 2022 fall symposium “Global Food Security: Political, Economic and Climate Challenges,” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Nebraska East Union’s Great Plains Room.
unl.edu
University Career + Internship Fair - Day 4
Career Fair registrations for students open in Handshake on Monday, August 29, 2022. Check out the Preparing for Career Fair Resources (https://careers.unl.edu/preparing-for-career-fairs/) for more information on how to register, prepare your resume, research companies, start conversations, and more!
unl.edu
Lincoln Garden Walk
Directions: Tickets are $5/car for NSA members; $10/car for non-members. More information and registration at the website. Come enjoy a beautiful fall evening among the plants, flowers, birds and bees! The gardens featured on the tour are all part of Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Bloom Box and My Garden Affiliate programs.
unl.edu
Nonprofit in Residence: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF LINCOLN. This organization exists to bring awareness to the importance of mentoring and change the lives of youths we...
unl.edu
Chancellor heralds affordability, progress, return of historic columns
Building upon a celebration of employees and their role in powering the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s successes, Chancellor Ronnie Green set an enrollment goal and announced the future home of a set of historic columns during his Sept. 28 State of Our University Address. Held at the Lied Center...
unl.edu
Students take roles behind the scenes for homecoming
Homecoming is a week of tradition and festivities, and faculty, staff and students work over the course of a year making sure the festive week is as a reminder that there really is no place like Nebraska. A series of events — from cornhole tournaments and concerts to the Cornstock...
unl.edu
Student start-up connects student-athletes with opportunities
Shortly after meeting at Nebraska Business, management majors Rob Khorrom and Zach Molzer’s entrepreneurial spirits brought them together — both in friendship and business. It didn’t take long for a casual phone call to turn into an exciting new venture: launching Big Red Fan Club. Khorrom of...
unl.edu
CASNR Faculty-Led Study Abroad Program Fair
Chat with CASNR faculty about programs spanning several disciplines to locations around the world, including Namibia, New Zealand, Spain, South Africa/Botswana (depending on the year), Scotland, Australia and beyond!. Also, be sure to meet Shannon Smith, our new Global Experiences Coordinator. She can speak to you about the CASNR Ed...
