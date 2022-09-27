Read full article on original website
Nonprofit in Residence: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF LINCOLN. This organization exists to bring awareness to the importance of mentoring and change the lives of youths we...
Foster remains dedicated to, inspired by work with students
If you are a University of Nebraska–Lincoln student and in need of a good chat, Charlie Foster’s door is always open. Through a 20-year career, Foster has prided herself on being available to provide guidance, support, or just to simply listen one-on-one with students. “There’s nothing I love...
A ‘hidden gem’ in the dining center
For more than 35 years, Lory Erving has greeted students, served meals and helped make students feel at home. A native of Hazel, South Dakota, who moved to Lincoln in 1985 after graduating with her bachelor’s degree in music education from South Dakota State University, Erving says that students always bring light to her life.
Employers at the Gaughan
Interested in making a difference abroad? Stop by the Peace Corps table at the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center on Tuesday, September 27th, to talk to a local recruiter about opportunities to live, learn, and work with a community overseas. The Peace Corps Prep Coordinator for UNL will also be available to chat about this great undergrad opportunity.
Nonprofit in Residence: Nebraska AIDS Project
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT THE NEBRASKA AIDS PROJECT. Nebraska AIDS Project leads the community in the fight to overcome HIV/AIDS and its stigma through education, supportive services and...
Chair Massages
U.S. National Women’s Health and Fitness Day is celebrated every year on the last Wednesday of September, falling on September 28 this year. It’s a special day to promote the importance of health awareness and fitness for all women. Show your body some love with a 5-minute chair...
Students take roles behind the scenes for homecoming
Homecoming is a week of tradition and festivities, and faculty, staff and students work over the course of a year making sure the festive week is as a reminder that there really is no place like Nebraska. A series of events — from cornhole tournaments and concerts to the Cornstock...
School of Natural Resources Seminar Series
Presented by Dana Fritz, Hixson-Lied Professor of Art, School of Art, Art History & Design | University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dana Fritz will share photographs from her new book and exhibition, Field Guide to a Hybrid Landscape. Over five years she visited, photographed, and researched the forest and tree nursery as well as the history and ideas that drove what was once the world’s largest hand-planted forest. This fascinating and little-known story is especially relevant to our current challenges with climate chaos and biodiversity collapse.
Theiss-Morse to deliver Oct. 4 talk on civic respect
Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, Willa Cather professor in the Department of Political Science, will continue the 2022-23 College of Arts and Sciences Inquire lecture series with “Partisan Polarization and the Need for Civic Respect” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Nebraska Union’s Swanson Auditorium. The talk is free...
Cain recounts many changes over decade in education space
It was an early career pivot that led Steven Cain to the Center for Transformative Teaching. As an undergraduate, Cain pursued broadcast journalism, but nearing graduation, he realized his interests and talents might be suited to something different. “I was still interested in working in technology and communication, and decided...
Food Safety Lunch Hour
Host Dr. Byron Chaves presents a monthly food safety webinar for food manufacturers on the last Tuesday of the month 12:00noon CT. Sponsored by the Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership, The UNL Food Processing Center and Presage Analytics, Inc. Aug 30, 2022 Developing Food Safety Programs: The Hazard Analysis Process. Sept...
Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities returns Oct. 6-7
The Center for Digital Research in the Humanities will host the Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities Oct. 6 and 7 at the Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and the College of Law. The series are filled with rich discussions about legal history and digital scholarship featuring scholars from the University of...
Faculty invited to Oct. 3 networking event
University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty are invited to a Networking and Information Fair, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Wick Alumni Center. This event is a chance for colleagues to connect with one another and provide an opportunity to:. ask questions about fall NUFlex benefits enrollment. talk...
From the Archives: Homecoming drive
The theme for the University of Nebraska’s homecoming celebration in 1942 was “Scrap Homecoming,” doubling up the purpose and supporting efforts related to World War II. Rather than building decorations, students held a scrap drive, hauling metal and rubber to their front lawns. Competitors were judged on the amount of items collected and the originality of their banner design.
Straatmann’s career spans from student worker to collections manager
Michael Straatmann has helped guide the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s libraries through the shifts and changes of technology and student needs for 30 years. “Over the years, we’ve seen so many changes,” said Straatmann, who is the associate director for collection management for University Libraries. “The thing I enjoy most is our continual efforts to make sure that we grow at the same pace that our information and our patron needs are growing. I’m a strong advocate for continual improvement and change and I think that something that I’m most proud of is being able to continually evolve and change.”
Faculty, staff and graduate students sought to serve on investigations team
To best serve students in a timely manner, Student Conduct and Community Standards at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is expanding its investigation team. Current faculty, staff and graduate students are encouraged to apply to be part of the investigation process. The team will assist the university by investigating alleged...
Student start-up connects student-athletes with opportunities
Shortly after meeting at Nebraska Business, management majors Rob Khorrom and Zach Molzer’s entrepreneurial spirits brought them together — both in friendship and business. It didn’t take long for a casual phone call to turn into an exciting new venture: launching Big Red Fan Club. Khorrom of...
Peace Corps: Connect with Recruiter
Jessica Vandivort de Montiel, Senior Recruiter for the Peace Corps for Western Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska, will visit campus Sept. 26-29. She will be available to interested students and community members at several events throughout the week. Since 1961, the Peace Corps has sent American volunteers to communities abroad, to...
University Career + Internship Fair - Day 4
Career Fair registrations for students open in Handshake on Monday, August 29, 2022. Check out the Preparing for Career Fair Resources (https://careers.unl.edu/preparing-for-career-fairs/) for more information on how to register, prepare your resume, research companies, start conversations, and more!
Unify Challenge: College Bowl
UNL students are joining thousands of students across 40+ college campus to show the nation how small conversations can make a big difference in our country. The Unify Challenge College Bowl is a guided video conversation with a student from another university who’s different from you. Together, the two of you will talk through a survey about big goals for our country.
