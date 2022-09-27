Read full article on original website
The Suspect Who Allegedly Beheaded His Ex-Girlfriend On The Street Has Been Arrested
The suspect who allegedly beheaded his ex-girlfriend on a street in California has been arrested, police said Friday. Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, 27, outside her apartment around 11:50 a.m. Thursday during a domestic dispute in the Bay Area city of San Carlos.
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
California Man Arrested Following Months-Long Search and Charged with Murdering 8-Year-Old Girl
After a months-long search, authorities have arrested a man who allegedly killed an 8-year-old girl in California. On Saturday, the California Attorney General's office and Merced Police Department announced the arrest of Dhante Jackson for the murder of Sophia Mason. Sophia's body was found March 11 by the Central Valley...
Hospital Employee Stabbing Sparks Manhunt—Suspect at Large
It is unclear whether the attack in Los Angeles was random or whether the two men involved were known to each other.
Oakland school shooting involving multiple gunmen injures 6 adults; 2 critical
OAKLAND -- A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland injured at least six adults Wednesday afternoon.The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. at the King Estates complex of schools, shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based there but has no students at the site.Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the school campus and three gunmen got out and opened fire, and then they drove off. Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson...
A teen filmed LAPD officers arresting his friend. Then he ended up in handcuffs
An LAPD officer is under investigation for arresting a teenager who was filming officers as they detained a friend.
Bodycam captures Los Angeles police shooting Black father in the back after admitting he was unarmed
Los Angeles police shot a Black man three times in the back moments after officers stated he was unarmed, and then claimed in the wake of the shooting that a metal car part he was carrying was a “non-functioning firearm”. Body camera footage released this week shows Jermaine Petit, 39, being approached by LAPD officers responding to a 911 call on 18 July on the corner of Bronson Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Leimart Park after a witness said they had seen a man brandishing a “black semi-automatic” weapon.Footage shows several officers converge on Mr Petit as...
US Marshals offering $5,000 reward for info on suspect accused of shooting California police officer
The U.S. Marshals Service has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of being involved in the shooting of a California police officer. Jose Ortega, 25, is being sought after allegedly playing a role in an attack on a detective...
Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment
Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2003 case. The post Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
A Ring doorbell caught video of a 6-year-old escaping an alleged attempted kidnapping in Ohio
6-year-old Ken’adi Miller was approached by a man while taking out the trash in front of her home. The man touched her private parts and then attempted to take her away from her home when she screamed and broke free. The man walked calmly away while the 6-year-old went inside and notified her parents.
DoorDash Driver Arrested for Stealing Package, Called It 'Prank': Sheriff
The alleged incident was captured by a Ring Doorbell camera as the driver ran to the car with the box in his hand after picking it up from the front doorstep.
6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung...
Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital
A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Of California Couple
A sheriff's deputy in northern California is under arrest after he allegedly broke into a couple's home and shot them to death. Devin Williams Jr., 24, was arrested just before noon on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after an hours-long manhunt, according to a press release from the Dublin, California police department. He is currently being held in the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree burglary, according to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com.
Florida Deputy Fatally Shoots Armed Man Whose Dying Brother Was Nearby, Video Shows
The deputy involved in the shooting will be on paid leave until an investigation is completed.
Killer of Georgia woman who vanished in 1989 is identified 33 years later through genetic DNA profile
Georgia Investigators have solved a 33-year-old cold murder case with the help of genealogy DNA. More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, investigators with Georgia’s Dade County determined she was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced on Tuesday. The body of Chahorski was found last December near I-59, but it was not until earlier this year that the remains were positively identified, ABC News reported. Wise was killed in a car crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in...
Nurse Charged With Killing 6 in Crash May Have Been Unconscious
The nurse at the center of the fiery Windsor Hills, California, crash that claimed six lives, including a pregnant woman and an infant, may have been unconscious at the time of the incident, court records show. Nicole Linton, who allegedly blew through a red light along La Brea Avenue at 90 mph on Aug. 4, had reportedly struggled with bipolar disorder for four years. A doctor’s assessment submitted to the court by her attorneys determined that Linton suffered an “apparent lapse of consciousness” at the time of the accident, and that “she has no recollection of the events that led to her collision,” reported the Los Angeles Times. According to her attorneys, the nurse had experienced a number of concerning episodes that illustrated Linton’s deteriorating health, especially after she stopped taking her bipolar medication. including an incident where she jumped on a police car during a panic attack, a claim that she was possessed by her dead grandmother, an involuntary commitment to a psychiatric ward after a neighbor reported her streaking through their apartment complex, and other odd behavior, including calling her sister over FaceTime while completely naked the day of the crash.Read it at Los Angeles Times
Mystikal Reportedly Forced His Alleged Rape Victim To Pray Before The Assault
The latest rape case involving rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, has taken a strange turn as new details emerge around the alleged assault. The unnamed victim now claims the 52-year-old performer allegedly pressured her into praying with him before the alleged rape. According to reports from AllHipHop, the victim says Tyler […]
Father sentenced to probation for taking toddler inside San Diego elephant enclosure in scary video
A California man has been sentenced to four years of probation for taking his daughter inside an elephant enclosure. Jose Manuel Navarrete, 25, pled guilty to felony charges of endangerment of a child before a San Diego Court on Thursday, the Sacramento Bee reported. He was also sentenced to nine months in prison but was credited with time served. In March 2021, Navarrete took his then-two-year-old daughter inside an elephant exhibit at the San Diego Zoo to take a selfie with the animals behind them. When the elephant noticed he had entered the fenced area, it charged at him. At...
Remains of California man missing since 2014 found in 'makeshift tomb'; woman arrested
The remains of a man missing since 2014 were found in a "makeshift tomb" in San Bernardino, California, police say. A woman was arrested for homicide.
