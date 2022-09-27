ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

The Suspect Who Allegedly Beheaded His Ex-Girlfriend On The Street Has Been Arrested

The suspect who allegedly beheaded his ex-girlfriend on a street in California has been arrested, police said Friday. Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, 27, outside her apartment around 11:50 a.m. Thursday during a domestic dispute in the Bay Area city of San Carlos.
SAN CARLOS, CA
People

After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.

Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#White Toyota Prius#Lapd Juvenile Division
CBS San Francisco

Oakland school shooting involving multiple gunmen injures 6 adults; 2 critical

OAKLAND -- A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland injured at least six adults Wednesday afternoon.The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. at the King Estates complex of schools, shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based there but has no students at the site.Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the school campus and three gunmen got out and opened fire, and then they drove off. Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson...
OAKLAND, CA
The Independent

Bodycam captures Los Angeles police shooting Black father in the back after admitting he was unarmed

Los Angeles police shot a Black man three times in the back moments after officers stated he was unarmed, and then claimed in the wake of the shooting that a metal car part he was carrying was a “non-functioning firearm”. Body camera footage released this week shows Jermaine Petit, 39, being approached by LAPD officers responding to a 911 call on 18 July on the corner of Bronson Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Leimart Park after a witness said they had seen a man brandishing a “black semi-automatic” weapon.Footage shows several officers converge on Mr Petit as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital

A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Oxygen

Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Of California Couple

A sheriff's deputy in northern California is under arrest after he allegedly broke into a couple's home and shot them to death. Devin Williams Jr., 24, was arrested just before noon on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after an hours-long manhunt, according to a press release from the Dublin, California police department. He is currently being held in the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree burglary, according to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com.
DUBLIN, CA
The Independent

Killer of Georgia woman who vanished in 1989 is identified 33 years later through genetic DNA profile

Georgia Investigators have solved a 33-year-old cold murder case with the help of genealogy DNA. More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, investigators with Georgia’s Dade County determined she was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced on Tuesday. The body of Chahorski was found last December near I-59, but it was not until earlier this year that the remains were positively identified, ABC News reported. Wise was killed in a car crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in...
DADE COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

Nurse Charged With Killing 6 in Crash May Have Been Unconscious

The nurse at the center of the fiery Windsor Hills, California, crash that claimed six lives, including a pregnant woman and an infant, may have been unconscious at the time of the incident, court records show. Nicole Linton, who allegedly blew through a red light along La Brea Avenue at 90 mph on Aug. 4, had reportedly struggled with bipolar disorder for four years. A doctor’s assessment submitted to the court by her attorneys determined that Linton suffered an “apparent lapse of consciousness” at the time of the accident, and that “she has no recollection of the events that led to her collision,” reported the Los Angeles Times. According to her attorneys, the nurse had experienced a number of concerning episodes that illustrated Linton’s deteriorating health, especially after she stopped taking her bipolar medication. including an incident where she jumped on a police car during a panic attack, a claim that she was possessed by her dead grandmother, an involuntary commitment to a psychiatric ward after a neighbor reported her streaking through their apartment complex, and other odd behavior, including calling her sister over FaceTime while completely naked the day of the crash.Read it at Los Angeles Times
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Father sentenced to probation for taking toddler inside San Diego elephant enclosure in scary video

A California man has been sentenced to four years of probation for taking his daughter inside an elephant enclosure. Jose Manuel Navarrete, 25, pled guilty to felony charges of endangerment of a child before a San Diego Court on Thursday, the Sacramento Bee reported. He was also sentenced to nine months in prison but was credited with time served. In March 2021, Navarrete took his then-two-year-old daughter inside an elephant exhibit at the San Diego Zoo to take a selfie with the animals behind them. When the elephant noticed he had entered the fenced area, it charged at him. At...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy