The nurse at the center of the fiery Windsor Hills, California, crash that claimed six lives, including a pregnant woman and an infant, may have been unconscious at the time of the incident, court records show. Nicole Linton, who allegedly blew through a red light along La Brea Avenue at 90 mph on Aug. 4, had reportedly struggled with bipolar disorder for four years. A doctor’s assessment submitted to the court by her attorneys determined that Linton suffered an “apparent lapse of consciousness” at the time of the accident, and that “she has no recollection of the events that led to her collision,” reported the Los Angeles Times. According to her attorneys, the nurse had experienced a number of concerning episodes that illustrated Linton’s deteriorating health, especially after she stopped taking her bipolar medication. including an incident where she jumped on a police car during a panic attack, a claim that she was possessed by her dead grandmother, an involuntary commitment to a psychiatric ward after a neighbor reported her streaking through their apartment complex, and other odd behavior, including calling her sister over FaceTime while completely naked the day of the crash.Read it at Los Angeles Times

ACCIDENTS ・ 28 DAYS AGO