This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenEdison, NJ
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Mayor Adams Wants Migrants Housed in this New York City Neighborhood
Mayor Eric Adams and migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Five buses arrived in New York City on Tuesday as the city is building up tent city in the Bronx. Tent city is not a permanent home for migrants but a temporary home to facilitate their transfer which is expected to last up to four days.
Emergency center for migrants rising quickly in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Some of the thousands of migrants seeking asylum in New York City will soon have temporary shelter. An emergency center is quickly rising in the Bronx, and CBS2's Elijah Westbrook got a closer look at the progress on Tuesday. The framework is taking shape in what will be a new temporary shelter for some migrants coming into the city. A great deal of progress has been made since Monday. Some residents in the area say the sight is symbolic of the times we're living in. RELATED STORY: Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach in the BronxYou can't miss it...
marketplace.org
How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.
Have you ever fallen in love one day only to have your heart broken the next? If so, then you probably have a fair idea of what it’s like to apartment hunt in New York City. In case you haven’t heard, New York City’s rental market is … bonkers. A report by real estate company Douglas Elliman found that average net effective rents in Manhattan were north of $5,000 in August. Over in Brooklyn, where this poor soul recently apartment hunted, the net effective median rent jumped more than 27% yearly to $3,464 — the highest on record.
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is Created
Mayor Eric Adams is creating a tent city for migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Mayor Eric Adams wanted to house the migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot which is drawing some criticism from local leaders. Borough President Vanessa Gibson is one of them.
5 migrant buses arrive in NYC as Mayor Adams' tent city construction begins
Another caravan of illegal migrant buses arrived in New York City on Tuesday as Mayor Eric Adams continues his efforts to erect tents and cots to centralize incoming travelers. The first Tuesday bus arrived at approximately 6 a.m., followed by a second at approximately 7 a.m. Subsequent buses arrived at...
amny.com
NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx
The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
'A survival lifeline': Families decry ban on care packages in NY prisons
Residents rally outside of Gov. Kathy Hochul's Manhattan offices on Tuesday to end a ban on mailed care packages to state prisons. The ban prevents people in the state’s correctional facilities from receiving packages from in-person visitors. [ more › ]
In a Shocking Turn of Events, Study Finds New Yorkers to be Some of the Most Polite Drivers?
We've all had some bad encounters on the roads around here. Whether it's someone tailgating you or giving you the finger, New York has a bit of a reputation for its hostile drivers. But is it all necessarily true? According to one recent study, New Yorkers actually might be some of the country's most polite drivers?
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
borderreport.com
NYC mayor: ‘This is a humanitarian refugee crisis’
Calling the situation in New York a “humanitarian crisis” New York City’s mayor says he plans to erect hangar-sized tents as temporary shelter for thousands of international migrants who have been bused into the Big Apple as part of a campaign by Republican governors to disrupt federal border policies.
caribbeantoday.com
NYC Mayor Says the City Will Open Emergency Relief Centers to Support Hundreds of Asylum Seekers
NEW YORK, New York – New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, says the city will open Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers to support the hundreds of asylum seekers, including Caribbean nationals, arriving in New York City each day from Texas and other border states. As several asylum seekers...
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
Brooklyn residents fed up with sewer problems in their neighborhood: ‘It’s unacceptable’
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A little rain is cause for big concern for residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood dealing with persistent flooding issues in their homes due to outdated sewer infrastructure. That’s according to Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who joined Dyker Heights residents and other elected officials on Tuesday in calling on the […]
BrooklynPapers.com
Families seeking asylum have few resources at emergency shelter; find warm welcome at Prospect Heights school
A number of young, recently-arrived families seeking asylum are living in a north Brooklyn hotel with few resources and not much support. “We’re seeing thousands and thousands of people coming in for weeks and months, and we don’t have the resources that these families need,” said councilmember Crystal Hudson, who visited the shelter — the exact location of which she asked not be shared for the safety and privacy of the familes staying there — unannounced on Friday.
bklyner.com
With Something For Everyone, NYC's Biggest Book Festival Is In Brooklyn This Week
There will be poetry at sunrise on canoes and floats in Gowanus. Discussions of elite power, introductions to new authors, and talk of banned books. Most of all, it will be a celebration of books and the people that make them. What started as a one-day festival featuring authors from...
Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
NBC New York
Another 4,000 Kids in NYC Shelters Since June as Migrant Crisis Grinds On
There are thousands more children in New York City's homeless shelters than there were even a few months ago, according to the latest data from the city, as the migrant crisis grinds on with no end in sight. As of last Friday, there were 58,152 people (single adults, adult families...
Thieves break into New York City food court, steal cash from vendors
It appears the thieves broke in through a glass door and broke into an office to obtain keys to the individual restaurants.
NY1
BQE redesign plan faces backlash from Brooklyn residents
A controversial plan to divert trucks from the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway onto local streets is facing backlash. Residents say their streets are already unsafe, and cannot handle more traffic. “This is a residential street. It’s not a truck route," said Amanda Ritchie, who lives with her family on East Fifth Street...
