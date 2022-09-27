ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

Emergency center for migrants rising quickly in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Some of the thousands of migrants seeking asylum in New York City will soon have temporary shelter. An emergency center is quickly rising in the Bronx, and CBS2's Elijah Westbrook got a closer look at the progress on Tuesday. The framework is taking shape in what will be a new temporary shelter for some migrants coming into the city. A great deal of progress has been made since Monday. Some residents in the area say the sight is symbolic of the times we're living in. RELATED STORY: Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach in the BronxYou can't miss it...
marketplace.org

How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.

Have you ever fallen in love one day only to have your heart broken the next? If so, then you probably have a fair idea of what it’s like to apartment hunt in New York City. In case you haven’t heard, New York City’s rental market is … bonkers. A report by real estate company Douglas Elliman found that average net effective rents in Manhattan were north of $5,000 in August. Over in Brooklyn, where this poor soul recently apartment hunted, the net effective median rent jumped more than 27% yearly to $3,464 — the highest on record.
amny.com

NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx

The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
borderreport.com

NYC mayor: ‘This is a humanitarian refugee crisis’

Calling the situation in New York a “humanitarian crisis” New York City’s mayor says he plans to erect hangar-sized tents as temporary shelter for thousands of international migrants who have been bused into the Big Apple as part of a campaign by Republican governors to disrupt federal border policies.
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
PIX11

Brooklyn residents fed up with sewer problems in their neighborhood: ‘It’s unacceptable’

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A little rain is cause for big concern for residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood dealing with persistent flooding issues in their homes due to outdated sewer infrastructure. That’s according to Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who joined Dyker Heights residents and other elected officials on Tuesday in calling on the […]
BrooklynPapers.com

Families seeking asylum have few resources at emergency shelter; find warm welcome at Prospect Heights school

A number of young, recently-arrived families seeking asylum are living in a north Brooklyn hotel with few resources and not much support. “We’re seeing thousands and thousands of people coming in for weeks and months, and we don’t have the resources that these families need,” said councilmember Crystal Hudson, who visited the shelter — the exact location of which she asked not be shared for the safety and privacy of the familes staying there — unannounced on Friday.
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
NY1

BQE redesign plan faces backlash from Brooklyn residents

A controversial plan to divert trucks from the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway onto local streets is facing backlash. Residents say their streets are already unsafe, and cannot handle more traffic. “This is a residential street. It’s not a truck route," said Amanda Ritchie, who lives with her family on East Fifth Street...
