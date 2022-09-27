Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
unl.edu
Nonprofit in Residence: Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT MATT TALBOT KITCHEN AND OUTREACH. A dedicated and united front of staff and volunteers who help the homeless find possibilities when things seem impossible.
unl.edu
Students take roles behind the scenes for homecoming
Homecoming is a week of tradition and festivities, and faculty, staff and students work over the course of a year making sure the festive week is as a reminder that there really is no place like Nebraska. A series of events — from cornhole tournaments and concerts to the Cornstock...
unl.edu
Chair Massages
U.S. National Women’s Health and Fitness Day is celebrated every year on the last Wednesday of September, falling on September 28 this year. It’s a special day to promote the importance of health awareness and fitness for all women. Show your body some love with a 5-minute chair...
unl.edu
Grand Challenges Brainstorming Ideas Workshop
This workshop will help scholars connect and brainstorm ideas as the university community prepares for the second cycle of the Grand Challenges Catalyst Competition. ORED has partnered with Knowinnovation to create a highly engaging, interactive event that will provide opportunities for networking and ideation around Nebraska’s seven Grand Challenge themes. This virtual event will provide the groundwork for additional online workshops later in the fall semester.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
unl.edu
School of Natural Resources - Coffee and Conservation
Presented by Morgan Register, R3 Hunting and Shooting Coordinator,The National Wild Turkey Federation. This webinar is designed to help the University faculty/staff and state/federal/NGOs expand their knowledge and awareness of natural resource conservation efforts across the state and beyond. The structure of the webinar will be approximately 15-20 minutes for the presenter followed by 40-45 minutes of discussion. This will include discussion of ways we can collectively work together as a Conservation Community/Conservation Team to achieve landscape-level conservation success.
unl.edu
A ‘hidden gem’ in the dining center
For more than 35 years, Lory Erving has greeted students, served meals and helped make students feel at home. A native of Hazel, South Dakota, who moved to Lincoln in 1985 after graduating with her bachelor’s degree in music education from South Dakota State University, Erving says that students always bring light to her life.
unl.edu
Student start-up connects student-athletes with opportunities
Shortly after meeting at Nebraska Business, management majors Rob Khorrom and Zach Molzer’s entrepreneurial spirits brought them together — both in friendship and business. It didn’t take long for a casual phone call to turn into an exciting new venture: launching Big Red Fan Club. Khorrom of...
unl.edu
Women’s Weight Training
U.S. National Women’s Health and Fitness Day is celebrated every year on the last Wednesday of September, falling on September 28 this year. It’s a special day to promote the importance of health awareness and fitness for all women. Help us pack the weight room at City Campus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
unl.edu
Integrating active learning and increasing class participation
Active Learning Strategies include a variety of teaching techniques that engage students as active participants in their learning. This workshop will discuss Active Learning and help you develop active learning strategies for your class. We will also discuss ways to increase student participation in your class. This workshop will count...
unl.edu
Lincoln Garden Walk
Directions: Tickets are $5/car for NSA members; $10/car for non-members. More information and registration at the website. Come enjoy a beautiful fall evening among the plants, flowers, birds and bees! The gardens featured on the tour are all part of Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Bloom Box and My Garden Affiliate programs.
unl.edu
Nonprofit in Residence: Nebraska AIDS Project
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT THE NEBRASKA AIDS PROJECT. Nebraska AIDS Project leads the community in the fight to overcome HIV/AIDS and its stigma through education, supportive services and...
unl.edu
Nonprofit in Residence: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF LINCOLN. This organization exists to bring awareness to the importance of mentoring and change the lives of youths we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
unl.edu
Homecoming Blood Drive continues through Sept. 29.
The Homecoming Blood Drive continues 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept 27-28 in Nebraska Union’s Centennial Room and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Nebraska East Union’s Great Plains Room. This campus event is the largest annual blood drive in Nebraska. Staff from both the...
unl.edu
From the Archives: Homecoming drive
The theme for the University of Nebraska’s homecoming celebration in 1942 was “Scrap Homecoming,” doubling up the purpose and supporting efforts related to World War II. Rather than building decorations, students held a scrap drive, hauling metal and rubber to their front lawns. Competitors were judged on the amount of items collected and the originality of their banner design.
unl.edu
symposium to explore global food security
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Winter Lecture Series of the Unitarian Church of Lincoln will hold the 2022 fall symposium “Global Food Security: Political, Economic and Climate Challenges,” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Nebraska East Union’s Great Plains Room.
unl.edu
Recent News
For more than 35 years, Lory Erving has greeted students, served meals and helped make students feel at home. A native of Hazel, South Dakota, who moved to Lincoln in 1985 after graduating with her bachelor’s degree in music education from South Dakota State University, Erving says that students always bring light to her life.
unl.edu
Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities returns Oct. 6-7
The Center for Digital Research in the Humanities will host the Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities Oct. 6 and 7 at the Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and the College of Law. The series are filled with rich discussions about legal history and digital scholarship featuring scholars from the University of...
unl.edu
Straatmann’s career spans from student worker to collections manager
Michael Straatmann has helped guide the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s libraries through the shifts and changes of technology and student needs for 30 years. “Over the years, we’ve seen so many changes,” said Straatmann, who is the associate director for collection management for University Libraries. “The thing I enjoy most is our continual efforts to make sure that we grow at the same pace that our information and our patron needs are growing. I’m a strong advocate for continual improvement and change and I think that something that I’m most proud of is being able to continually evolve and change.”
unl.edu
Showtime at Vine Street Fields
Students are invited to watch as student organizations, fraternities, sororities and residence halls battle against each other with group performances for Homecoming competition points and ultimate bragging rights. If necessary, the rain site will be the Coliseum.
unl.edu
Unify Challenge: College Bowl
UNL students are joining thousands of students across 40+ college campus to show the nation how small conversations can make a big difference in our country. The Unify Challenge College Bowl is a guided video conversation with a student from another university who’s different from you. Together, the two of you will talk through a survey about big goals for our country.
Comments / 0