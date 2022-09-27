Presented by Dana Fritz, Hixson-Lied Professor of Art, School of Art, Art History & Design | University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dana Fritz will share photographs from her new book and exhibition, Field Guide to a Hybrid Landscape. Over five years she visited, photographed, and researched the forest and tree nursery as well as the history and ideas that drove what was once the world’s largest hand-planted forest. This fascinating and little-known story is especially relevant to our current challenges with climate chaos and biodiversity collapse.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO