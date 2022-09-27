Read full article on original website
Related
bellairetx.gov
Solid Waste (Trash) Pickup Sections C & D, Recycling B, and Limbs/Brush Section E
Section C: North Side of Bellaire Boulevard north to Northern City Limit. East Side of IH610 east to Eastern City Limit. Section D: South Side of Bellaire Boulevard south to Southern City Limit. East Side of IH610 east to Eastern City Limit. Section B: North Side of Bellaire Boulevard north...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
INTOXICATED DRIVER MAKES IT 13 MILES ON WRONG SIDE OF FREEWAY BEFORE CRASH
Harris County was alerted of a wrong-way driver on SH 99 at SH 249 near Tomball. The driver was reported in a blue Suburu traveling east in the westbound lanes. Units started searching for it. Just after 4:30 am Montgomery County dispatchers started receiving calls of a wrong-way driver crash on SH 99 between Rayford Road and the Hardy Toll Road. MCHD and South Montgomery County Fire arrived on the scene and reported two vehicles with heavy damage. Deputies arrived on the scene and took the driver of the Suburu, who was uninjured into custody for DWI. The Suburu had been driving the wrong way in the left lane. Bobby Harkins of Coldspring was driving to his second day on the job as a machinist in his Ford F150 pickup when he spotted the driver coming at him at the last second and swerved. The Suburu hit the side of Harkins truck ripping out the rear axle. Harkins was uninjured. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. The intoxicated driver was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. He traveled just over 13 miles on the wrong side of the road before the crash.
Firefighters battling building fire in SW Houston across from elementary school, HFD says
The building is located across from Piney Point Elementary, but it is unclear if the school has had to evacuate.
TxDOT unveils the next 10 years' worth of construction in Houston
HOUSTON — Texas just keeps growing, and now the state's rolling out a 10-year, $85-billion plan to improve roads and keep the economy moving. The Houston area will get a big chunk of that money, about $12.4 billion of the 10-year Unified Transportation Program to give us a look at what's ahead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Heavy smoke rises from fire at business in southwest Houston, now 100% contained
HOUSTON - No injuries were reported after a huge plume of black smoke filled the sky above a southwest Houston business on Tuesday morning. Around 11:30 a.m., the Houston Fire Department responded to the fire located in the 3400 block of Fondren Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fire officials said...
cw39.com
Driver in critical condition after crashing into pole in Spring
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition in the hospital Tuesday morning after getting thrown out of his car that hit a utility pole overnight. Harris County deputies say a red Ford Mustang ended up flying through the air at some point after speeding on the 5800 block of Louetta Road in Spring around 11 p.m. Monday night.
Click2Houston.com
2-alarm fire breaks out at southwest Houston tire shop
HOUSTON – Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a tire shop in southwest Houston Tuesday morning. According to officials with the Houston Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 3400 block of Fondren near Bellflower. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters have asked residents to avoid the area...
All eastbound lanes of I-10 Katy Freeway reopen 6 hours after cement truck crash
Traffic crawled on Tuesday morning after a cement truck overturned, leaving a big mess to clean up on the Katy Freeway.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox26houston.com
1 person dead after car attempts to avoid a crash in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - One person is dead following a crash near southeast Houston on Sunday. Police reported that around 2:30 p.m., a man, 37, was driving a gray Kia Sportage going westbound on Fuqua Street towards the 9900 block intersection of Galveston Road. He was not aware that the traffic signal was out and went through the intersection.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MOBILE HOME FIRE CUT AND SHOOT
211PM-Firefighters just arrived on the scene of a mobile home fire in the 3600 block of East Forest Road off SH 105 East. Reporting heavy fire.
Boy dies after getting hit by SUV while riding bike in Kingwood neighborhood, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old boy died Monday after he was struck by an SUV while he was riding his bike in a Kingwood neighborhood, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at about 4 p.m. on Gallant Knight Lane just east of the Eastex...
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Fire Department captain and AISD employee Charles Krampota dies
A dedicated volunteer firefighter and long-time employee of Alvin ISD, Charles Krampota, passed away late last week shortly after fighting a mobile home fire. Although he was not injured during the fire, he returned home and was found deceased a few hours later. Alvin Assistant Fire Chief Kendall Hunting said the department is still in shock over the death of one of the Departments members.
IN THIS ARTICLE
If you use Fort Bend Co. toll without tag and don't pay, you could lose your vehicle
Commissioners will consider a resolution that allows the county to confiscate your vehicle if you don't pay the toll on time. This is how it will work.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RESIDENT HOLDS ILLEGAL DUMPERS FOR POLICE
Monday afternoon a resident in the Magnolia Bend area witnessed two Hispanic males with a dump trailer dumping construction material on Red Bud Lane. After opening the rear doors they started to drive letting lumber and bricks from what appeared to be new construction fall out onto the ground. They then dumped the remainder of the material. The resident called the police then went out with his weapon and held them at bay until Precinct 2 Constables arrived. Arrested were Margarito Jimenez Jr., 24, of 2228 Shady Tree in Conroe, and Anthony Eliseo Leon-Sanchez, 21, of 11440 Ehlers Road in Conroe. Both were charged with Illegal dumping over 1000 pounds, a State Jail Felony. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioners Office sent crews to clean the mess up which was a total of 5,360 pounds. It was loaded on county trucks and transported to the landfill at the expense of the Montgomery County taxpayers. This has been an ongoing issue in the county for several years. Commissioner Metts said he appreciates the resident taking the initiative to contact law enforcement and report the incident.
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a woman
A man was shot outside of the Clutch City Cluckers in south Houston early Sunday morning. According to Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, officers with the southwest officers of the Houston Police Department responded to the shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the 9500 block of Main St.
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Bandana-wearing suspect calmly walks into cellphone store in SE Houston, robs clerk at gunpoint
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed an employee at gunpoint at a cellphone store in southeast Houston. The incident was caught on camera and released to the public. On Sept. 20, a man entered the business...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
EV charging and hurricanes: What drivers should know before evacuating
Every second counts when evacuating a hurricane. For drivers of electric vehicles, the shortest path to safety during an evacuation can become longer. As we know, hurricanes can impact Texas’ coast and cities like Houston. For people who drive electric vehicles, evacuating during a hurricane can be challenging and, in some instances, not possible. These drivers know how few charging stations there are throughout the greater Houston area.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATHER ABANDONS INJURED INFANT IN SHED AFTER CRASH AND FLEES IN STOLEN VEHICLE
About 3 am Saturday morning Livingston Police received a call from the Union Pacific Railroad stating that it was believed a train crew was just hit a woman on the railroad tracks in the area of Marsh Drive. Police responded to the scene and spent several hours looking including with the use of a drone. As they were about to leave they found a green pickup along a fence line near the tracks that had been wrecked. It was believed that the truck entered a roadway then crossed the tracks and ran along a fence line where he crashed. There they did find blue jeans, shoes, and a diaper on the tracks. The pickup had a booster seat but after an extensive search, nothing was found.
spacecityweather.com
A candid view on installing a whole-home generator in 2022
Like some of you I am sure, being stuck in a cold house with my wife, kids, and mother-in-law in the middle of the February 2021 freeze was the tipping point for us. It was time to get a generator. Also like many of you as a result of the pandemic, we were in the middle of reassessing our living decisions and space needs around that same time. It was not until summer 2021 that we decided to move to West U and started exploring a generator for our new home.
fox26houston.com
Driver accused of hitting woman on sidewalk charged with intoxication manslaughter
HOUSTON - A 19-year-old man was arrested after a deadly crash near Bellaire. Officials say Eddie La was charged with intoxication manslaughter after hitting a female pedestrian, 52, at 3700 South Gessner Road around 6:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, La was driving a Honda Accord southbound when he left...
Comments / 0