Read full article on original website
Related
900 civil servants moved to Scotland as part of relocation push out of London
More than 900 civil service jobs have been moved out of London to Scotland, as part of a drive to spread opportunity, according to the latest figures.Some 933 UK civil service jobs have moved north of the border since March 2020, in a programme called Places for Growth, aimed at relocating officials outside of Whitehall.The latest figures have been released as Nadhim Zahawi, a senior Cabinet Office minister with responsibility for relations between Westminster and the devolved governments, has visited the department’s new second headquarters in Glasgow.It is imperative that we continue to build on this momentum and expand opportunities...
BBC
Labour can make 'significant gains' in Scotland, claims Sarwar
Anas Sarwar has claimed Scottish Labour can make "significant gains" in the next general election. Mr Sarwar said Labour in Scotland will not be a "drag" on the party's ticket at the next election. The Scottish Labour leader also claimed that Prime Minister Liz Truss was "more dangerous" than the...
BBC
Scotland's A&E waiting times show slight upturn
Waiting times at Scotland's hospital A&E units showed a slight improvement a week on from record low figures. Statistics for week ending 18 September revealed 66.2% of patients were dealt with within the four-hour target. That is up slightly from the 63.5% for week ending 11 September, the worst on...
BBC
Call for police probe into Scottish ferries row
The Scottish Conservatives have called for a police probe into suggestions the process of awarding a £97m Scottish ferries contract may have been rigged. Documents obtained by the BBC suggest that successful bidder Ferguson Marine Engineering benefited from preferential treatment in the deal. Tory MSP Graham Simpson said the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police launch investigation after TV host Nicky Campbell said he was 'badly beaten' in abuse at his old school in Edinburgh
A police investigation has been launched into historic claims of abuse at a top independent school after BBC presenter Nicky Campbell alleged he was seriously abused there as a schoolboy. The Radio 5 Live Breakfast host claimed he had suffered abuse during his time at Edinburgh Academy in Scotland in...
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss
British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales visit nation for first time
The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first visit to the nation since they were given the titles. The couple visited Anglesey, where they lived for three years after getting married, and later Swansea. It comes as Kensington Palace said there were no plans for Prince William to have...
Catherine, Princess of Wales’ First Official Visit to Wales Is a Nod to Princess Diana
LONDON — William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales have made their first royal Welsh visit with their new titles. The royal couple visited Anglesey, an island in Wales, where they resided in Wales between 2010 and 2013, when William was helicopter pilot for the RAF. Since...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
Duke to argue against driving ban due to role in arranging King’s coronation
The peer who organised the Queen’s funeral will argue he should not be banned from driving because he needs his licence to arrange the King’s coronation, a court has heard. The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, 65, pleaded guilty at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court on Monday to...
BBC
Rebecca Harris MP surprised by role in the Queen's funeral
An MP who walked in front of the Queen's coffin had no idea her newly-appointed role as Comptroller of the Royal Household would involve such a high-profile ceremonial task, she said. Rebecca Harris, Conservative MP for Castle Point in Essex, said it was "an incredible honour", if unexpected. Ms Harris...
Duke Who Planned Queen's Funeral Gets Banned from Driving After Using Phone Behind the Wheel
Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk, made the case he would endure "exceptional hardship" if he were to be banned from driving, as he's tasked with planning the coronation for King Charles The Duke of Norfolk has been ordered to hit the brakes. On Monday, Edward Fitzalan-Howard — also known as the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk — pled guilty in a London courtroom to using his cell phone while driving this spring. The courtier, 65, was driving in the Battersea area of the city on April 7 when he ran...
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
Sir Keir Starmer invokes the spirit of Tony Blair as he promises to ‘turn the UK into a growth superpower’
SIR Keir Starmer will today invoke the spirit of Sir Tony Blair and New Labour as he takes on the Tories over the economy. Sir Keir will promise to “turn the UK into a growth superpower”. And he will say the Tories have wrecked their reputation as the...
BBC
Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland: NI avoid Nations League relegation as dismal campaign ends
Northern Ireland managed to retain their Nations League third-tier status despite a dismal 3-1 defeat by Greece. With Cyprus losing in Kosovo it meant Northern Ireland avoided having to face a Group C relegation play-off. A goalkeeping error from Bailey Peacock-Farrell gifted Dimitris Pelkas an early opener but Shayne Lavery...
Comments / 0