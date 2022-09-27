ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Independent

900 civil servants moved to Scotland as part of relocation push out of London

More than 900 civil service jobs have been moved out of London to Scotland, as part of a drive to spread opportunity, according to the latest figures.Some 933 UK civil service jobs have moved north of the border since March 2020, in a programme called Places for Growth, aimed at relocating officials outside of Whitehall.The latest figures have been released as Nadhim Zahawi, a senior Cabinet Office minister with responsibility for relations between Westminster and the devolved governments, has visited the department’s new second headquarters in Glasgow.It is imperative that we continue to build on this momentum and expand opportunities...
ECONOMY
BBC

Labour can make 'significant gains' in Scotland, claims Sarwar

Anas Sarwar has claimed Scottish Labour can make "significant gains" in the next general election. Mr Sarwar said Labour in Scotland will not be a "drag" on the party's ticket at the next election. The Scottish Labour leader also claimed that Prime Minister Liz Truss was "more dangerous" than the...
WORLD
BBC

Scotland's A&E waiting times show slight upturn

Waiting times at Scotland's hospital A&E units showed a slight improvement a week on from record low figures. Statistics for week ending 18 September revealed 66.2% of patients were dealt with within the four-hour target. That is up slightly from the 63.5% for week ending 11 September, the worst on...
HEALTH
BBC

Call for police probe into Scottish ferries row

The Scottish Conservatives have called for a police probe into suggestions the process of awarding a £97m Scottish ferries contract may have been rigged. Documents obtained by the BBC suggest that successful bidder Ferguson Marine Engineering benefited from preferential treatment in the deal. Tory MSP Graham Simpson said the...
U.K.
BBC

Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark

MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash

A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
ECONOMY
BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
SOCIETY
BBC

Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea

The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss

British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
WORLD
BBC

Prince and Princess of Wales visit nation for first time

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first visit to the nation since they were given the titles. The couple visited Anglesey, where they lived for three years after getting married, and later Swansea. It comes as Kensington Palace said there were no plans for Prince William to have...
U.K.
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Rebecca Harris MP surprised by role in the Queen's funeral

An MP who walked in front of the Queen's coffin had no idea her newly-appointed role as Comptroller of the Royal Household would involve such a high-profile ceremonial task, she said. Rebecca Harris, Conservative MP for Castle Point in Essex, said it was "an incredible honour", if unexpected. Ms Harris...
POLITICS
People

Duke Who Planned Queen's Funeral Gets Banned from Driving After Using Phone Behind the Wheel

Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk, made the case he would endure "exceptional hardship" if he were to be banned from driving, as he's tasked with planning the coronation for King Charles The Duke of Norfolk has been ordered to hit the brakes. On Monday, Edward Fitzalan-Howard — also known as the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk — pled guilty in a London courtroom to using his cell phone while driving this spring. The courtier, 65, was driving in the Battersea area of the city on April 7 when he ran...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners

A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
PUBLIC SAFETY

