Need affordable coverage? 5 ways to get cheap car insurance online

(BPT) - It can be challenging to find affordable car insurance. An auto insurance policy and price will vary depending on each person’s history and circumstances and the state they live in. To find the cheapest car insurance quotes, you’ll need to dig deep and research. To help you search for affordable auto insurance, Insurance Navy has provided its top five tips for finding the cheapest car insurance quotes online.

1. Consider local car insurance companies in addition to the national ones

National car insurance companies tend to have larger customer bases and proven services. However, local automobile insurance companies also tend to be highly competitive and can offer low-cost auto insurance rates.

To get the best rate possible, it’s important to gather several auto insurance quotes from local and national providers. If you’re already insured, you may be able to use an auto quote from a competitor to lower your existing car insurance policy. Alternatively, you can use your current policy rate to ask an insurance agent for a more affordable auto insurance quote if you’re looking to switch to another company.

2. Look at car insurance companies’ respective discounts

Always look over a car insurance company’s discounts and compare them to others. Your car insurance quote may be significantly lower if you apply and qualify for discounts on your premiums. Some common auto insurance discounts include:

Defensive driving discount

Accident-free driver discount

Safe driver discount

Low mileage discount

Good student discount

Military discount

Professional discount

Senior discount

If you’re a homeowner and have home insurance or other insurance policies, you may be able to bundle them and receive a discount on your premium. There are also discounts for paying your car insurance in full every six months instead of paying your auto insurance monthly.

3. Forgo unnecessary insurance coverage to save

More insurance coverage isn’t always better. Some cars, especially older ones, may not require full vehicle insurance like comprehensive and collision coverage. You can forgo these types of coverage and get a car insurance policy at a low cost. Newer cars generally cost more to insure because of their value, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get cheap car insurance by employing other tactics.

4. Raise your auto insurance deductible to reduce your rates

This may seem counterintuitive, but you can lower auto insurance premiums by increasing your deductible. This is a great way to get cheaper car insurance, especially if you require coverage beyond a basic auto insurance policy.

5. Consider non-owner car insurance if it suits you

If you don’t own a car but regularly drive someone else’s, such as your partner’s, parent’s or friend’s automobile, it may make sense to have non-owner car insurance. With non-owner auto insurance, you pay per mile driven when using another’s car. This type of insurance is cheaper than standard car insurance and makes sense if you don’t drive a lot.

Don’t settle for expensive auto insurance. Using these five tips, you can lower your current car insurance rate or switch to a more affordable auto insurance policy that fits your budget and needs. To learn more about how you can qualify for cheap auto insurance, visit InsuranceNavy.com .