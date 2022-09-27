ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTuber SoLLUMINATI breaks silence on brother Gawd Triller’s death in heartbreaking video after fatal car crash

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YppyW_0iBbhlFV00

A YOUTUBER has broken his silence one month after his brother was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

SoLLUMINATI, real name Javontay Baynes, has over 2million subscribers on YouTube and creates music and reaction videos on several topics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9jbl_0iBbhlFV00
YouTuber SoLLUMINATI has broken his silence on the death of his brother, Gawd Triller, in an emotional video Credit: YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXIH5_0iBbhlFV00
Gawd Triller, real name Terrence Perrion Baynes, died in a car accident in August at the age of 24 Credit: Instagram

He posted a 20-minute video titled “R.I.P. Brother,” which seemed to be unscripted and taken on Baynes’ cellphone, giving it an authentic, raw feeling.

“It’s almost been a month since everything took place," he said of his brother Gawd Triller's death.

"A lot of just sad times with my family and stuff. Replaying how I’m gonna come and talk on YouTube a million times and stuff,” Baynes said.

“I’ve spoke on people passing plenty of times, nothing compares to this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9PRh_0iBbhlFV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yi4ss_0iBbhlFV00

Baynes added that he is a “deeply spiritual person” and wanted to keep his personal struggles private.

“But I want y’all to know. This is some of the toughest times. Some of the hardest s**t I ever had to go through," he said.

Baynes chokes on his words, fighting back tears as he attempts to compose himself, saying that he did not want to cry as it’s not what his brother would have wanted.

He stated that he has spent the past month trying to help his family following the death of Gawd Triller, real name Terrence Perrion Baynes.

However, now that he is talking about it, Baynes said that he is reliving the pain from his brother’s passing.

“He [Terrence] left so much stuff for y’all and there’s so much stuff that he had on pause that he didn’t get a chance to do for y’all and now it’s like it’s all up to me now,” said Baynes.

“It’s hard because everything I do reminds me of him. I’m just glad I was able to inspire him.”

GONE TOO SOON

Gawd Triller joined YouTube in August 2010 and earned over 500,000 subscribers on the platform along with 40,000 followers on Twitter.

Early on August 27, Gawd Triller reportedly passed away after a tragic car accident, according to Bollywood Fever.

A post by Metro Detroit News on Instagram said: "State Police are investigating a 6-vehicle crash that left 2 people dead on I-94 in Detroit.

"The incident occurred early Saturday morning on I-94 near Mt. Elliot.

"Officials say that a Ford Fusion and a Kia got into an accident. Two occupants of the Ford Fusion then got out of their vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JuA4j_0iBbhlFV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XV73t_0iBbhlFV00

"A driver of a Jeep Liberty who was driving in the left lane of I-94 struck both of the Fusion’s occupants and came to rest up against the Fusion."

The male and female occupants of the Fusion were pronounced dead on the scene, the outlet reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZoFY_0iBbhlFV00
'It’s hard because everything I do reminds me of him,' said SoLLUMINATI, who creates similar content to his brother Credit: YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ma9Gu_0iBbhlFV00
Few details about the crash that killed Gawd Triller have been released Credit: Instagram

