Portland, OR

Oregon spent millions on kids never enrolled in preschool

SALEM, Ore. — Millions of dollars meant to help low-income families send their children to preschool did not meet Oregon’s enrollment requirements, according to state records obtained by KATU News. The Early Learning Division, part of the Oregon Education Department, spent about $26 million on preschool slots over...
Governor Kate Brown announces $3.3-million in grants for school safety

On Thursday, September 29, Governor Kate Brown announced that she's dedicated $3.3-million for school safety and violence prevention through out Oregon. Oregon schools should be safe, welcoming, and inclusive places for every student who walks through their doors,” said Governor Brown. “Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe. Every teacher and school employee should be able to go to work without fear for their safety or that of the students under their care.
