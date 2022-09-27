ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Rational treatment strategies for SARS-CoV-2 derived from human pluripotent stem cells models

By Dr. Chinta Sidharthan, Danielle Ellis, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Identification of stable housekeeping genes for induced pluripotent stem cells and -derived endothelial cells for drug testing

There are no validated housekeeping genes in induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) and derived endothelial iPSC (iPSC-EC). Thus a comparison of gene expression levels is less reliable, especially during drug treatments. Here, we utilized transcriptome sequencing data of iPSC and iPSC-EC with or without CRISPR-Cas9 induced translocation to identify a panel of 15 candidate housekeeping genes. For comparison, five commonly used housekeeping genes (B2M, GAPDH, GUSB, HMBS, and HPRT1) were included in the study. The panel of 20 candidate genes were investigated for their stability as reference genes. This panel was analyzed and ranked based on stability using five algorithms, delta-Ct, bestkeeper, geNorm, Normfinder, and Reffinder. Based on the comprehensive ranking of Reffinder, the stability of the top two genes-RPL36AL and TMBIM6, and the bottom two genes-UBA1 and B2M, were further studied in iPSC-EC with and without genetic manipulation, and after treatment with telatinib. Using quantitative reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR), it was shown that gene expression of the top two housekeeping genes, RPL36AL and TMBIM6, remained stable during drug treatment. We identified a panel of housekeeping genes that could be utilized in various conditions using iPSC and iPSC-derived endothelial cells as well as genetically modified iPSC for drug treatment.
SCIENCE
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

GT-02287 Helps Prevent Toxic Alpha-synuclein in Patient-derived Cells

GT-02287, Gain Therapeutics’ experimental oral therapy, reduced the toxic alpha-synuclein protein clumps that characterize Parkinson’s disease in lab-grown nerve cells derived from patients with disease-causing mutations in the GBA1 gene, the company announced. The treatment also boosted the function of lysosomes, the cells’ recycling centers, which is affected...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Providing 'quality assurance' for new stem cells: Macrophages do the vetting

Using live imaging and cellular barcoding, researchers in the Stem Cell Program at Boston Children's Hospital have glimpsed how new stem cells—in this case, blood stem cells—are vetted for quality soon after they're born. The study, which may have implications for cancer and regenerative medicine, was published September 22 in the journal Science.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Cell#T Cell#Stem Cells#Stem Cell Reports#Ecg
News-Medical.net

Live imaging and cellular barcoding reveal how new stem cells are vetted for quality

Using live imaging and cellular barcoding, researchers in the Stem Cell Program at Boston Children's Hospital have glimpsed how new stem cells -; in this case, blood stem cells -; are vetted for quality soon after they're born. The study, which may have implications for cancer and regenerative medicine, was published September 22 in the journal Science.
BOSTON, MA
Cancer Health

Customized Drug to Kill Brain Cancer Cells

A type of tumor called glioblastoma is the most common brain cancer in adults. It’s also one of the most lethal tumor types overall. Only about 5% of people with glioblastoma will be alive five years after diagnosis. When DNA gets damaged, cells use specialized molecular pathways to fix...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
News-Medical.net

Association between COVID-19 vaccination and increase in menstrual cycle length confirmed

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
News-Medical.net

Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice

Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Discovery illuminates how Parkinson's disease spreads in the brain

Aggregates of the protein alpha-synuclein spread in the brains of people with Parkinson's disease through a cellular waste-ejection process, suggests a new study led by Weill Cornell Medicine researchers. During the process, called lysosomal exocytosis, neurons eject protein waste they cannot break down and recycle. The discovery, published Aug. 22...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

Study reveals how pathogens exploit a key cellular process to intoxicate cells

"What our work shows is how a complex in the center of the cell, the ER-Golgi interaction region, controls plasma membrane cholesterol, which is essential for many cellular functions, if not essential for multicellular life," says Professor Gisou van der Goot at EPFL's School of Life Sciences. Her group, working with the group of Giovanni D'Angelo at EPFL, have published a study uncovering how pathogens exploit a key cellular process to intoxicate cells.
WILDLIFE
News-Medical.net

Changes in temperature may be behind the link between circadian disruption and cancer

Disruptions in circadian rhythm-;the ways that our bodies change in response to the 24-hour light and dark cycle-;have been linked to many different diseases, including cancer. The connection between the two has been poorly understood, even though shift workers and others with irregular schedules experience these disruptions regularly. But a new discovery from Scripps Research is helping answer what may be behind this correlation.
CANCER
News-Medical.net

New lab technique could spark a 'paradigm shift' in testing protein-based drugs

New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) researchers have unveiled a new lab technique they say represents a "paradigm shift" in how pharmaceutical laboratories test and produce new protein-based drugs, such as therapeutic monoclonal antibodies being developed to treat a variety of diseases, from cancers to infectious diseases. Researchers say their...
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people

Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Natural product SSP derived from a Chinese herb may have broad antiviral activities against respiratory viral infections

A research team comprised of members of the School of Chinese Medicine, AIDS Institute, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine and State Key Laboratory for Emerging Infectious Diseases, the LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) have discovered a natural product SSP derived from a Chinese herb Spatholobus Suberectus Dunn that demonstrated broad antiviral activities against SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and HIV-1 as an entry blocker. Critically, it shows comparable activities against all major pandemic strains of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern tested. Since SSP has been prepared in a cost-effective manner under safe manufacturer practices and do not cause toxicity in animals, it has great potential to be developed into a preventive drug for eliminating the spread of SARS-CoV-2. The findings are now published online in the journal Phytotherapy Research.
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Mortality prediction model for dementia patients may help guide decisions on end-of-life care

A mortality prediction model for older adults with dementia may help clinicians frame discussions with patients and their families relating to end-of-life care, such as at-home support and nursing homes. Additionally, the model may help physicians determine if the patients should continue with routine cancer screening or discontinue medications, like insulin for those with Type 2 diabetes -- interventions that may harm more than help.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Newly discovered protein could be used to produce life-saving antifungals

Like bacteria, yeasts are found everywhere, even in and around our bodies. And, as with bacteria, you can become infected by yeasts and become ill. Yeasts infect about 150 million people a year and kill about 1.7 million, especially those who are immunocompromised. Yeast cells and human immune system cells...
CANCER
Interesting Engineering

Longevity breakthrough as scientists discover how to reverse aging in skeletal muscle

University of Buffalo scientists have undertaken a study that shows a process to reverse aging in muscle cells. Aging in muscle cells is a function of a cell itself, not being able to divide and repair itself. The process is known as cellular senescence, and it happens during aging. This study found that by the overexpression of a particular protein called NANOG, the cell does not have be reset to a different state to reverse aging.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy