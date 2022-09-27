Read full article on original website
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
BBC
Shaun Hegarty: Police action contributed to double murder, coroner says
Police action or lack of action contributed to the deaths of a man and woman in east Belfast in December 2013, a coroner has ruled. The inquest heard that Shaun Hegarty should not have been released from police custody days before murdering Caron Smyth and Finbar McGrillen. The two friends...
Women fleeing domestic violence should never face homelessness
Re your report (Surge in ‘no-fault evictions’ prompts calls to renew UK-wide ban, 22 September), the government figures also showed that domestic abuse was the leading reason for homelessness for families with children, an issue also referred to in another report (Domestic abuse survivors at risk from councils’ failure to rehouse them, 23 September).
BBC
Ex-Sinn Féin councillor admits facilitating murder
A former Sinn Féin councillor has admitted facilitating the murder of a man in the Republic of Ireland in 2016. David Byrne, who was 33, was shot dead at the Regency Airport Hotel in Dublin during a boxing weigh-in. Jonathan Dowdall, 44, of Navan Road in Dublin, pleaded guilty...
Nurse admits to 'inappropriate relationship' with prison inmate
A nurse has admitted to having an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a prison inmate. Elyse Hibbs, 25, admitted she become involved with the man while working at HMP Manchester – also known as Strangeways prison. She was also involved with the man while working at the category B...
U.K.・
BBC
Stephen Lawrence murderer's prison phone selfies investigated
One of Stephen Lawrence's murderers is being investigated over claims he had an illegal phone in prison. David Norris has been accused of taking selfies and bragging he will be free in two years when he can apply for parole. The 46-year-old and Gary Dobson, 47, are both serving life...
Police deal 'devastating blow' to Kinahan cartel after arrest of one of their seven 'key members' at his Costa del Sol bolthole
Police have dealt a devastating blow to the Kinahan cartel with the arrest of one of their seven 'key members' at his Costa del Sol bolthole. Detectives from six different police forces, including the Spanish Civil Guard, Garda and powerful US DEA law enforcement agency, participated in the operation which snared Johnny Morrissey.
BBC
Children removed from Jewish sect's jungle compound in Mexico
Children and older teenagers have been removed from the jungle compound of a Jewish sect in Mexico following a raid by police, the BBC has learned. Two members of Lev Tahor were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and serious sexual offences, including rape, Israel's foreign ministry said. A three-year-old...
‘Period dignity officer’ role axed after ‘threats and abuse’
The role of Period Dignity Regional Lead Officer has been axed after “threats and abuse” towards individuals, it has been confirmed.It comes after a major backlash erupted over the decision to appoint a man to the position, which involved promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges in the Tay region.Jason Grant, from Dundee, was also set to discuss issues around the menopause as part of the job.Critics of last month’s announcement argued that the role should have been given to a woman.But Dundee & Angus College confirmed on Tuesday that the position would not continue, and asked...
Anger as new PM is 'set to lose their British-made Jaguar in favour of a German Audi' as Met Police switches vehicles for top ministers
Number 10 today insisted the Prime Minister would always 'promote and champion British companies' - despite the revelation that senior ministers could lose their UK-made Jaguars in favour of German Audis. Both Boris Johnson and top Cabinet ministers currently have use of a fleet of Jaguar XJs and Range Rovers...
BBC
Social worker stabbed while checking on children, court told
A social worker was repeatedly stabbed by a man as he attempted to carry out welfare checks on three children, a court was told. Sulai Man, 34, allegedly attacked Themba Nkomo, 61, with two pocket knives after officers forced their way into his flat in Wood Green, north London, on 6 August 2021.
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
Leicester disorder 'not exclusively' Hindus and Muslims - police
The recent disorder in Leicester did not only involve Hindus and Muslims, the city's head of police has said. Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon warned against "broad, sweeping comments" about the unrest. Tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities culminated in large-scale disorder on...
BBC
Carrickfergus: Police to increase presence after masked men video
The police are to increase their presence in Carrickfergus after a video emerged of masked men in the town. The footage on social media showed dozens of men in dark clothing gathered outside a house. Officers said they were aware of the incident at Cragfergus on Thursday. Supt Gillian Kearney...
BBC
Khayri Mclean: Huddersfield head teacher on 'scourge' of knife crime
The fatal stabbing of a boy outside his school should be a "catalyst for change," his head teacher has said. Khayri Mclean, 15, was attacked near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School at about 14:55 BST on 21 September. He died later in hospital. Khayri's head teacher Andrew Fell...
Judges wrong to bail defendants due to barristers’ strike, high court rules
DPP wins challenge to rulings which have led to release of potentially dangerous people
LAW・
BBC
Deadly gun attack at Russian school
A gunman has opened fire at a school in central Russia, killing at least 15 people and injuring 24, Russian officials say. The victims include 11 children at the school of about 1,000 pupils in the city of Izhevsk. The gunman killed himself at the scene and was a former...
Second teenager arrested over death of 15-year-old boy in Huddersfield
Khayri Mclean was stabbed to death on his way home from school on Wednesday
New train strike announced for next month as 40,000 rail workers to walk out
Another rail strike has been announced for next month, continuing the wave of industrial action sweeping the country.More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will strike on 8 October in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the Rail, Marititime and Transport (RMT) union has announced.Rail strikes are already planned on 1 and 5 October, threatening fresh travel chaos for passengers.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was encouraging the new transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP had met with the union – but that the industrial action would continue “for as long as it...
