MURRAY — Sometimes, players of a team cannot wait for the first day of preseason practice. Other times, it is met with a less-than-enthusiastic attitude. However, it appears the first of those scenarios was present at the CFSB Center Tuesday afternoon as perhaps the most mysterious team in the history of Murray State men’s basketball officially began preparations for its season opener. Only two players return from last season’s 31-3 squad that came within one game of the school’s first-ever visit to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, a challenge made possible by the ever-present transfer portal.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO