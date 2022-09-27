Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Local harriers battle hard at Marshall Invitational
DRAFFENVILLE — The Calloway County and Murray High cross country teams competed in the 2022 Marshall County Invitational on Saturday. The Murray High girls placed sixth in the in the 16-team field, while the Lady Lakers claimed 11th. The Calloway boys joined the Lady Lakers with an identical 11th-place showing, while the Tigers finished right behind them in 12th place.
Murray Ledger & Times
Kentucky High School Golf Sub-Sectionals; Murray High girls, Calloway’s Campbell look to continue state pursuit today
MURRAY — Several local players have a chance to make an already outstanding high school golf season that much more memorable today in Owensboro. That is when the Murray High girls team and Calloway County junior Javen Campbell will try to tame a difficult course at the Owensboro Country Club during the Kentucky State Sub-Sectional. This is a new wrinkle to the high school golf scene this year in Kentucky in an attempt to give more players a better opportunity of reaching the state tournament.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County announced hiring of Sawyer Donohoo
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County announced the hiring of Sawyer Donohoo on Tuesday afternoon as the schools next head boys basketball coach. Donohoo takes over for Terry Birdsong who retired earlier this month. A Marshall County alum, Donohoo has spent the last five years as an assistant coach with the Marshals.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer volleyball plays home match again today
MURRAY —Murray State volleyball will be hosting Belmont today at Racer Arena. This will be its third Missouri Valley Conference match. Bailey DeMier led the Racers in the last two, recording her first triple-double in the match against Southern Illinois before making 58 assists in the match against Missouri State.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men open preseason practices
MURRAY — Sometimes, players of a team cannot wait for the first day of preseason practice. Other times, it is met with a less-than-enthusiastic attitude. However, it appears the first of those scenarios was present at the CFSB Center Tuesday afternoon as perhaps the most mysterious team in the history of Murray State men’s basketball officially began preparations for its season opener. Only two players return from last season’s 31-3 squad that came within one game of the school’s first-ever visit to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, a challenge made possible by the ever-present transfer portal.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers place 9th, Cunningham finishes 13th at SIUE Event
MADISON, Ill. — The Murray State men’s golf team came home with a ninth place finish and sophomore Kamaren Cunningham placed 13th after the final 18 holes Tuesday at the SIUE Derek Donlenc Invitational at Gateway National Golf Club in Madison, Illinois. Cunningham had a score line of...
Murray Ledger & Times
Carter takes runner up, Racers 4th at APSU Intercollegiate
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Murray State’s Payton Carter came very close to taking the medalist title at the Austin Peay Intercollegiate, but came up two shots short in Tuesday’s final round at Clarksville Country Club in Clarksville, Tennessee. Carter, the Ohio Valley Conference champion last April, was tied...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers tennis performs well at Central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark. — Led by junior Sarah Bureau and her 6-0 record on the weekend, Murray State women’s tennis went 9-8 across singles play and 7-2 in doubles at the Central Arkansas Invitational over the weekend (Sept. 23-24). Senior Marit Kreugel also impressed with an undefeated weekend going 3-0 overall.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County added to growing burn ban list
McCracken County has been added to the growing burn ban list for western Kentucky. County Judge-executive Craig Clymer noted that most of McCracken County is under moderate drought conditions, and no immediate relief is in sight. The ban is effective beginning at 4 pm Tuesday. County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom announced...
Murray Ledger & Times
Storm shelter ready to open during severe weather
MURRAY – The Calloway County Office of Emergency Management has announced that the new severe weather storm shelter on Murray State University’s campus is now ready to open when needed. Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said his office has worked out an arrangement with Murray State to host...
wpsdlocal6.com
Old Olive Road blocked by semi crash in Marshall County
BENTON — A semi truck hauling lumber ran off Olive Road and overturned on Monday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a release from the KYTC, the road will be closed near the three mile marker while crews work to clear the scene. They expect clean up to take about three hours, with an estimated ending time of 1 p.m.
KFVS12
KY 962/Old Olive Rd. in Marshall Co. open after semi crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An overturned semi was blocking KY 962/Old Olive Road near the 3 mile marker on Monday morning, September 26. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck, hauling lumber, ran off the road and overturned near the KY 962/Old Olive Road intersection with Horn Cemetery Road. This is immediately north of the KY 1897/Olive-Hamlet Road intersection.
Murray Ledger & Times
MCCH says goodbye to universal masking
MURRAY – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) release of new COVID-19 guidelines for healthcare institutions, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) has revised its policy on mask-wearing in the facility. Starting today, universal masking will no longer be required at MCCH. “Here in Calloway, we’ve...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 returns to normal in Clarksville after wreck in Kentucky
Update, 7:15 p.m.: Traffic is mostly clear up to the state line. Update, 6:40 p.m.: Traffic is slow but returning to normal for most of Clarksville, but it’s still backed up from Exit 1 past the state line into Kentucky. Update, 5:30 p.m.: Traffic is clear between Exits 4...
wpsdlocal6.com
Burn ban now in effect for Benton, Kentucky
BENTON, KY — A burn ban is in effect in the city limits of Benton until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the City of Benton, KY. There is no further information available at this time.
wdrb.com
Unanimous vote denies parole for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday morning to deny parole for Michael Carneal, who will now have to serve out the life sentence he was given for killing three students at Paducah's Heath High School in 1997. The board, meeting in Frankfort, voted 7-0 to deny...
kbsi23.com
Safety hazards close Market Square Art Park in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A small park in Paducah is closed until further notice due to safety hazards. Market Square Art Park is located at 117 ½ South 2nd Street. Due to identified safety hazards, fencing has been placed across the front of the park to prevent the public’s access, according to the City of Paducah.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept 27, 2022
David Lee Cornelius, Ph.D., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, after an extended illness. Born April 9, 1945, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of James Wilson Cornelius and Sarah Susan Cornelius. He is survived by his husband, Fredrick A. Montgomery; two...
westkentuckystar.com
Drug arrest at tornado relief camper in Mayfield
Complaints from residents in the area led detectives from the Graves County Sheriff's Office to search a location on Dorothy Lane in Mayfield. On Wednesday detectives searched a tornado relief camper that was housing two individuals. The search reportedly uncovered syringes containing meth and meth pipes with drug residue. Deputies...
