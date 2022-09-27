Read full article on original website
Herb Alpert Releases New Single “Here She Comes,” Shares Tour Dates
Legendary songwriter, performer, and businessman Herb Alpert has shared a new single, “Here She Comes,” from his upcoming LP, Sunny Side of the Street, which drops on September 30. Alpert, who rose to fame with his Tijuana Brass band and who helped the careers of many via his...
Stereogum
With The Screamo Scene Surging, Some Of Its Foundational Bands Are On The Comeback Trail
“So fill your lungs with emotion/ You’re just a kid and you’re broken/ Screaming that everything’s unfair.”. Pretty lovely lyrics, right? Maybe a bit self-conscious considering the kid singing them is about to wail his head off in the next verse. But I think we can agree that the white-hot angst of 20-year-olds allows them certain artistic liberties.
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at age 59
Rapper Coolio, known for songs such as "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died in Los Angeles at the age of 59.
Teddy Gentry, Founding Member Of Grammy-Winning Country Band, Arrested
Teddy Gentry, 70, was arrested for second-degree suspicions of unlawful possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Though he was booked at Alabama’s Cherokee County Detention Center at 10:38 am, by 11:06 am he was released that same Monday. Gentry is known as a founding member of the country band...
SFGate
Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review
What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Behind the Surprisingly Autobiographical Meaning of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music”
Before 1976, Wild Cherry was trying to make a career out of hard rock music at a time when disco was about the only thing happening. The Ohio-formed band got their start performing rock covers. Their early career saw regular gigs at North Philly’s 2001 Club, playing for predominantly black audiences. The demand for disco had grown rapidly during this time and without dance music among their repertoire, Wild Cherry’s minor following was dwindling fast. As bookings became few and far between and with overwhelming requests for disco tunes unfulfilled, the group had to make a change.
How to fit a top-tier HBCU marching band and the gospel tradition onto one album
The massive sound of The Aristocrat of Bands, a highly respected HBCU marching band, and the overflowing history of gospel combine on a single album (with a great title) — 'The Urban Hymnal.'
SFGate
Review: Keith Jarrett at his peak on ‘Bordeaux Concert’
“Bordeaux Concert,” Keith Jarrett (ECM Records) When Keith Jarrett gently strikes the final note on the opening piece of “Bordeaux Concert,” 15 seconds pass before concertgoers begin to applaud, taking time to savor what they just heard. New music from our greatest living jazz pianist, now 77,...
CBS News
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
operawire.com
Q & A: Peter Mark Reflects on his Career & New Project ‘Opera Voice and Body Work’
When he was 12-years-old, Peter Mark received a recording of “Aida” starring Renata Tebaldi. He was hooked. One year later, he got what he called “the chance of a lifetime.” He got to sing at the Old Met and was able to witness a number of singers from the golden age that would be major influences for the rest of his life. Among them? Renata Tebaldi, of course. But you can add Jussi Bjoerling, Mario del Monaco, Leonie Rysanek, and Birgit Nilsson to that list, among many others.
Weekend Planner: Delmont Apple and Arts Festival, Squirrel Hill Night Market, South Park 'Hay Day'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The weekend is almost here and there's going to be several events going on where you can get out and enjoy the fall festivities!Delmont Apple and Arts FestivalThe 40th annual Delmont Apple and Arts Festival is taking place this weekend. It will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Shield's Farm. The event features many activities, including live music and other family-friendly things. Organizers say each year, they're able to raise $15,000, which is then given back to community groups and organizations. For more information, click here.Squirrel Hill Night MarketThe final night market of the year will...
metrosiliconvalley.com
Jazz Singer Samara Joy Plays at the Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society
From a young age, a deep love of music was instilled in singer Samara Joy. Hailing from the Bronx, NY, and raised in a musical family, Joy grew up around her gospel-singing father, Antonio Charles McLendon, and her grandparents, who led Philadelphia-based gospel group the Savettes. However, it wouldn’t be...
withguitars.com
Kornél Kovács releases new single ‘Get Goofy’ feat. MishCatt
”Not only is his rhythmic sensibility far more nuanced than most of his peers’, he is a master of both texture and empty space. His sound breathes even as it giggles.”. “Kornél Kovács is among the most inventive producers in modern dance.”. Mixmag. “Kornél Kovács is on...
5 Celestial Live Performances in Honor of Late Jazz Legend Pharoah Sanders
“Trane was the Father, Pharoah was the Son, I am the Holy Ghost,” famed avant-garde jazz saxophonist Albert Ayler once said. He was referring to, of course, himself, the legendary John Coltrane, and the late great Pharoah Sanders. During his six-decade career, Sanders used saxophone techniques like overblowing, multi-phonics,...
Guitar World Magazine
Marcus King on raiding Dan Auerbach’s fuzz museum, soul singer solos, and chicken pickin’ hoedowns with Brent Hinds and Matt Pike
The South Carolinian phenom's new album Young Blood is a tour-de-force of blues-rock and soul, and vintage gear to make it all “sound like a tattoo gun”. If you’re looking for the most sizzling fuzz tones in modern blues, you’ll definitely want to be keeping an eye on Marcus King.
WIZRD premiere their brand new single Fire & Water
Norwegian prog rockers WIZRD will release their debut album Seasons in October
withguitars.com
What’s the alternative?: The best in post-punk, indie pop and slacker
We’re back with an email that’s more DIY than Nick Knowles flicking through a Homebase catalogue. So if you have an ongoing weakness for background hiss, angular guitars and a singer that is charmingly under-qualified for the role, we’ve got some stuff you will love. The Murder...
