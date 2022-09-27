ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stereogum

With The Screamo Scene Surging, Some Of Its Foundational Bands Are On The Comeback Trail

“So fill your lungs with emotion/ You’re just a kid and you’re broken/ Screaming that everything’s unfair.”. Pretty lovely lyrics, right? Maybe a bit self-conscious considering the kid singing them is about to wail his head off in the next verse. But I think we can agree that the white-hot angst of 20-year-olds allows them certain artistic liberties.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
SFGate

Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review

What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Surprisingly Autobiographical Meaning of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music”

Before 1976, Wild Cherry was trying to make a career out of hard rock music at a time when disco was about the only thing happening. The Ohio-formed band got their start performing rock covers. Their early career saw regular gigs at North Philly’s 2001 Club, playing for predominantly black audiences. The demand for disco had grown rapidly during this time and without dance music among their repertoire, Wild Cherry’s minor following was dwindling fast. As bookings became few and far between and with overwhelming requests for disco tunes unfulfilled, the group had to make a change.
MUSIC
SFGate

Review: Keith Jarrett at his peak on ‘Bordeaux Concert’

“Bordeaux Concert,” Keith Jarrett (ECM Records) When Keith Jarrett gently strikes the final note on the opening piece of “Bordeaux Concert,” 15 seconds pass before concertgoers begin to applaud, taking time to savor what they just heard. New music from our greatest living jazz pianist, now 77,...
MUSIC
CBS News

Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81

Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
LOS ANGELES, CA
operawire.com

Q & A: Peter Mark Reflects on his Career & New Project ‘Opera Voice and Body Work’

When he was 12-years-old, Peter Mark received a recording of “Aida” starring Renata Tebaldi. He was hooked. One year later, he got what he called “the chance of a lifetime.” He got to sing at the Old Met and was able to witness a number of singers from the golden age that would be major influences for the rest of his life. Among them? Renata Tebaldi, of course. But you can add Jussi Bjoerling, Mario del Monaco, Leonie Rysanek, and Birgit Nilsson to that list, among many others.
PERFORMING ARTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Weekend Planner: Delmont Apple and Arts Festival, Squirrel Hill Night Market, South Park 'Hay Day'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The weekend is almost here and there's going to be several events going on where you can get out and enjoy the fall festivities!Delmont Apple and Arts FestivalThe 40th annual Delmont Apple and Arts Festival is taking place this weekend. It will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Shield's Farm. The event features many activities, including live music and other family-friendly things. Organizers say each year, they're able to raise $15,000, which is then given back to community groups and organizations. For more information, click here.Squirrel Hill Night MarketThe final night market of the year will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
metrosiliconvalley.com

Jazz Singer Samara Joy Plays at the Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society

From a young age, a deep love of music was instilled in singer Samara Joy. Hailing from the Bronx, NY, and raised in a musical family, Joy grew up around her gospel-singing father, Antonio Charles McLendon, and her grandparents, who led Philadelphia-based gospel group the Savettes. However, it wouldn’t be...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
withguitars.com

Kornél Kovács releases new single ‘Get Goofy’ feat. MishCatt

”Not only is his rhythmic sensibility far more nuanced than most of his peers’, he is a master of both texture and empty space. His sound breathes even as it giggles.”. “Kornél Kovács is among the most inventive producers in modern dance.”. Mixmag. “Kornél Kovács is on...
MUSIC

