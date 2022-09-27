Read full article on original website
Mum told to put dog to sleep if she couldn't pay vet bills amid cost of living crisis
A single mum was told to put her beloved dog down if she couldn’t raise enough money for veterinary treatment amid the cost of living crisis. Having lost her job and been hit by the escalating cost of living crisis, Toni Rushton even considered selling her home in order to save the pup's life.
rsvplive.ie
Owners in danger of losing their dogs in ongoing cost of living crisis
As the cost of living crisis continues, many households are struggling to make ends meet. Many dog owners are struggling with the costs associated with looking after a pet. Dogs Trust said 48% of dog owners in Northern Ireland think it is now more difficult to give their dog all they need, compared to before the cost of living crisis began.
BBC
Cost of living: Families bringing boarded-up fires back into use
Households are bringing boarded-up fires and stoves back into use to reduce their energy bills, chimney sweeps have said. One West Yorkshire couple said they had reinstated an old stove, unused since they moved in. Campaign group Fuel Poverty Action said people were "resorting to all sorts of measures" to...
katzenworld.co.uk
Waiting Lists for Cats Soar as the Cost-of-Living Crisis Takes Hold
The UK’s leading cat welfare charity has issued an urgent plea for people to adopt felines after its waiting lists soared to a historic high. Cats Protection says the number of cats waiting to enter its 34 Adoption Centres rose by 46 per cent in July 2022 compared to July 2021 (2,582 cats versus 1,766 cats), with the charity’s volunteer-run branches reporting similar increases, as cash-strapped owners relinquish their pets due to the cost-of-living crisis.
ohmymag.co.uk
These 'cutest' abandoned guinea pigs are the latest victims of the cost of living crisis
Many pet owners don't seem to realise that a guinea pig is the same serious commitment as a cat or a dog. Sadly, more and more of them are heartlessly dumped across the UK, leaving rescue centresoverwhelmed. The critical situation is attributed to the cost of living crisis where people have to choose between feeding themselves or their animals.
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
The snake stuck in the girl's ear, the doctor was seen removing it with tongs
Social media platforms always amaze us in many ways. Sometimes, it makes us smile on our face or sometimes scare us. Social media surprises us in different ways. These days, it's common to stumble across scary snake films on YouTube and other online platforms. But this video didn't belong to any scripted film. It is scary and seems to be authentic. In this viral video, a snake is stuck in a woman's ear.
Rescue Dog Crying for 'Hours and Hours' in Shelter Has the Internet Sobbing
A rescue dog's heartbreaking cries after arriving at a shelter has moved people to tears, as workers pleaded for help to find her a home. Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Ontario, Canada, shared a video to their TikTok page, @dogtalesrescue, of Nellie on Tuesday. She arrived at the...
Upworthy
Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her
When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
ohmymag.co.uk
Firefighters' shock as this neglected spaniel was knowingly left in a hole for three days by its owner
The firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were shocked beyond belief to find out that the black spaniel Maya they were about to rescue from a riser cupboard shaft had been trapped there for three days, and its owner knew it. They asked the RSPCA to assist with the case, which led to an investigation and a jail sentence for a heartless woman.
Miracle baby born with horn-like structure instead of legs
The baby born to Hussan Ara, a woman who lives in Narowal, has a horn-like structure instead of its legs. The baby was born in Rawalpindi, in the Shivpuri district in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
CCTV captures the awful moment a council worker allegedly lures a cat from a front yard and tries to impound it before the owner realises what's happening
A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner's front yard before trying to impound it - as a stoush between the pet owners and local council reached breaking point. CCTV footage caught the bizarre moment the worker from Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland can allegedly...
pethelpful.com
Devastated Horse Grieves the Absence of Her Baby in Video That Makes Us Want to Sob
We hate to see animals suffering physically or emotionally. Sometimes, all you can do is offer love and comfort to an animal that is in pain. One horse owner understands this when she provided comfort to her grieving horse all day. TikTok user @tayaalexus recently shared a video showing her...
Cops Search for Dog Mom as Litter of 7 Puppies Abandoned, Woman Charged
A woman has been arrested after a litter of seven puppies were abandoned outside, with the search continuing for their mother, police said. Greenville Police Department, in North Carolina, released a CCTV image after "Good Samaritans" saw the animals being dumped and called it in. A Facebook post, shared Friday,...
msn.com
Cat Brings Home Kitten He Found Outside in Heartwarming Video: 'New Daddy'
A cat has melted hearts online after "adopting" a stray kitten he found on the streets, taking care of him as its own. In a video shared on TikTok earlier in August by the cat's owner, Arnold.little, the white cat cuddles a grey kitten he found outside. The pair seem very comfortable together.
Man Refusing To Fund Vacation With Pregnant Wife Due to Her 'Rule' Backed
A partner has expressed their frustration over being forbidden to drink by their pregnant partner and canceled a holiday.
Suitcase full of puppies found dumped on highway
An animal shelter in North Carolina has said a “good Samaritan” helped save the lives of four puppies abandoned by the side of a road. A “good samaritan” found the puppies in a suitcase near Greensboro, North Carolina, before handing them over to an animal shelter on Saturday.
Sighting of a 'big cat-like creature' by a dogwalker at UK beauty spot could be linked to summer drought, says wildlife expert
A 'big cat' sighting at a UK beauty spot could be linked to drought, according to a wildlife expert. Patsy Toleman, from Hempsted, Gloucester, spotted the 'big-cat like creature' near a stream while taking her dog for a morning walk. Mrs Toleman initially thought it was a black Labrador but...
Dog Left Tied Outside S.C. Shelter with Note Saying She's Sick and to 'Put Down as Soon as Possible'
A dog with a rare and severe heart condition was reportedly abandoned by its owner after they could not take care of her any longer. Remy, a 4-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix, was found tied outside the Greenville Humane Society in South Carolina with a note, according to a post shared on the organization's Facebook page.
ohmymag.co.uk
This dog whose ears were cropped in 'sickening and horrendous' way was abandoned while pregnant
Have you ever met a pup that adores ice cream? Meet Madge, a chunky dog mama who has been through a lot in life but never lost faith in people. But she spent way too much time in the rescue. She is now desperate to find a family that will love her, the chunky lady she is, and give her plenty of treats, preferably ice-cream.
