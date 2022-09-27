ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owners in danger of losing their dogs in ongoing cost of living crisis

As the cost of living crisis continues, many households are struggling to make ends meet. Many dog owners are struggling with the costs associated with looking after a pet. Dogs Trust said 48% of dog owners in Northern Ireland think it is now more difficult to give their dog all they need, compared to before the cost of living crisis began.
Cost of living: Families bringing boarded-up fires back into use

Households are bringing boarded-up fires and stoves back into use to reduce their energy bills, chimney sweeps have said. One West Yorkshire couple said they had reinstated an old stove, unused since they moved in. Campaign group Fuel Poverty Action said people were "resorting to all sorts of measures" to...
Waiting Lists for Cats Soar as the Cost-of-Living Crisis Takes Hold

The UK’s leading cat welfare charity has issued an urgent plea for people to adopt felines after its waiting lists soared to a historic high. Cats Protection says the number of cats waiting to enter its 34 Adoption Centres rose by 46 per cent in July 2022 compared to July 2021 (2,582 cats versus 1,766 cats), with the charity’s volunteer-run branches reporting similar increases, as cash-strapped owners relinquish their pets due to the cost-of-living crisis.
The snake stuck in the girl's ear, the doctor was seen removing it with tongs

Social media platforms always amaze us in many ways. Sometimes, it makes us smile on our face or sometimes scare us. Social media surprises us in different ways. These days, it's common to stumble across scary snake films on YouTube and other online platforms. But this video didn't belong to any scripted film. It is scary and seems to be authentic. In this viral video, a snake is stuck in a woman's ear.
Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her

When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
CCTV captures the awful moment a council worker allegedly lures a cat from a front yard and tries to impound it before the owner realises what's happening

A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner's front yard before trying to impound it - as a stoush between the pet owners and local council reached breaking point. CCTV footage caught the bizarre moment the worker from Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland can allegedly...
Suitcase full of puppies found dumped on highway

An animal shelter in North Carolina has said a “good Samaritan” helped save the lives of four puppies abandoned by the side of a road. A “good samaritan” found the puppies in a suitcase near Greensboro, North Carolina, before handing them over to an animal shelter on Saturday.
