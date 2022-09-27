Read full article on original website
BBC
Shakira Spencer: Three charged with murder over Ealing death
Three people have been charged with murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at her home in west London. Police were called to the property in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, on Sunday over concerns for a woman's welfare and found Shakira Spencer dead. Shaun Pendlebury, 25, Ashana Studholme, 37,...
BBC
Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts
The search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has restarted after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies
A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
BBC
Men jailed for murder of friend killed by rival gang in shootout
Three men have each been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend killed by rivals in a shootout. The inquiry into Billy McCullagh's death saw his associates charged with murder - even though an opposing gang shot him, in north-west London in 2020. Issa Seed,...
BBC
Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism
Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
BBC
Back-from-dead teen beams as two attackers convicted
A teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty. James Bascoe-Smith was 16 when he suffered life-changing injuries in a random attack in Brixton last year. His heart stopped and he effectively died...
BBC
Toddler 'critical' after police arrest man in Shotton Colliery
A toddler is in a critical condition in hospital and a man has been arrested after what police described as a "medical episode" at a house. The two-year-old girl was taken to Newcastle's RVI by air ambulance from the home in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, on Wednesday night. The man...
Bereaved families fear Covid inquiry cover-up after ban on testimony
As hearings open this week, relatives are told they will not be able to speak about hospital care standards
BBC
Brierley Hill couple sentenced over animal suffering
A couple have been sentenced after an RSPCA officer discovered "one of the worst animal welfare situations". The charity had to rescue 18 dogs, three cats, six horses and a donkey from a scrap yard behind the home of John and Lisa Evans. The pair, both 46, of Pedmore Road,...
Liz Truss admits she should have ‘laid ground better’ before mini-budget and says cabinet not consulted about 45% top rate tax cut - live
Latest updates: PM vows to press ahead with mini-budget plans and dismisses objections to top rate of tax being axed
BBC
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
BBC
Liam Davis guilty of attempted murder for stabbing ex nine times
A man who stabbed his former partner nine times with four different kitchen knives has been found guilty of attempted murder. Liam Davis repeatedly stabbed his former partner, known only by her first name as Jodie, at an address in the Southmead area of Bristol in April. The 26-year-old from...
BBC
Bishop's suspension stands after failed Church appeal
Scotland's first female bishop has failed in a bid to have her suspension over bullying allegations over-turned. The Scottish Episcopal Church's bishops voted by three to two that Anne Dyer should stand back from the Aberdeen and Orkney diocese while complaints are investigated. The Church said the suspension did not...
Voices: The Tories have demolished the house – does Labour have the courage to rebuild it?
Never has there been an organisation so enthused to grab a poisoned chalice with both hands and take a massive swig from it than Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.Having defeated the left in their party and with the Tories in disarray, they’re now ready to go with the easy stuff – fixing the UK’s economy. Thus last week’s Labour conference was, if anything, surprisingly triumphalist given the backdrop of absolute carnage taking place in the national economy. In a change of pace for Labour, it featured multiple policy announcements – some of which even looked good!However, I cannot help being...
BBC
Record-breaking cyclist Christina Mackenzie 'left for dead' after hit-and run
A record-breaking cyclist seriously injured in a hit and run says she is disgusted the driver left her for dead. Christina Mackenzie, 45, has been left in "excruciating" pain following the crash near Kippen, Stirlingshire, on Tuesday. She broke her pelvis in two places in the collision with a sports...
BBC
Man killed his brother with a guitar while he slept
A man killed his brother with a guitar in a disagreement over their mother's care. Steven Barnes admitted the manslaughter of Paul Hawkesford-Barnes who died in March at his mother's house Coventry. Barnes denied murder and also a charge of attempted murder relating to his 84-year-old mother. He admitted attempting...
BBC
Man in Iron Maiden T-shirt sought over 1983 Aberdeen murder
Detectives investigating the murder of a taxi driver 39 years ago are keen to trace a man in an Iron Maiden T-shirt who they believe may be able to help with the inquiry. George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi in Pitfodels Station Road in Aberdeen in 1983.
