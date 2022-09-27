ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shakira Spencer: Three charged with murder over Ealing death

Three people have been charged with murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at her home in west London. Police were called to the property in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, on Sunday over concerns for a woman's welfare and found Shakira Spencer dead. Shaun Pendlebury, 25, Ashana Studholme, 37,...
Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts

The search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has restarted after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies

A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism

Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
Back-from-dead teen beams as two attackers convicted

A teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty. James Bascoe-Smith was 16 when he suffered life-changing injuries in a random attack in Brixton last year. His heart stopped and he effectively died...
Toddler 'critical' after police arrest man in Shotton Colliery

A toddler is in a critical condition in hospital and a man has been arrested after what police described as a "medical episode" at a house. The two-year-old girl was taken to Newcastle's RVI by air ambulance from the home in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, on Wednesday night. The man...
Brierley Hill couple sentenced over animal suffering

A couple have been sentenced after an RSPCA officer discovered "one of the worst animal welfare situations". The charity had to rescue 18 dogs, three cats, six horses and a donkey from a scrap yard behind the home of John and Lisa Evans. The pair, both 46, of Pedmore Road,...
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford

A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
Liam Davis guilty of attempted murder for stabbing ex nine times

A man who stabbed his former partner nine times with four different kitchen knives has been found guilty of attempted murder. Liam Davis repeatedly stabbed his former partner, known only by her first name as Jodie, at an address in the Southmead area of Bristol in April. The 26-year-old from...
Bishop's suspension stands after failed Church appeal

Scotland's first female bishop has failed in a bid to have her suspension over bullying allegations over-turned. The Scottish Episcopal Church's bishops voted by three to two that Anne Dyer should stand back from the Aberdeen and Orkney diocese while complaints are investigated. The Church said the suspension did not...
Voices: The Tories have demolished the house – does Labour have the courage to rebuild it?

Never has there been an organisation so enthused to grab a poisoned chalice with both hands and take a massive swig from it than Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.Having defeated the left in their party and with the Tories in disarray, they’re now ready to go with the easy stuff – fixing the UK’s economy. Thus last week’s Labour conference was, if anything, surprisingly triumphalist given the backdrop of absolute carnage taking place in the national economy. In a change of pace for Labour, it featured multiple policy announcements – some of which even looked good!However, I cannot help being...
Man killed his brother with a guitar while he slept

A man killed his brother with a guitar in a disagreement over their mother's care. Steven Barnes admitted the manslaughter of Paul Hawkesford-Barnes who died in March at his mother's house Coventry. Barnes denied murder and also a charge of attempted murder relating to his 84-year-old mother. He admitted attempting...
Man in Iron Maiden T-shirt sought over 1983 Aberdeen murder

Detectives investigating the murder of a taxi driver 39 years ago are keen to trace a man in an Iron Maiden T-shirt who they believe may be able to help with the inquiry. George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi in Pitfodels Station Road in Aberdeen in 1983.
