Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers odds: NFL Week 4 point spread, moneyline, total
The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The Panthers are a 1.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Panthers are -117 on the...
Eagles injury report: Latest updates on Darius Slay, Landon Dickerson, DeVonta Smith, more
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was in a position that he has not used to during Wednesday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. While the defensive backs were working on their dropbacks and other fundamentals needed to play in the secondary, Slay stood nearby as a spectator, giving some pointers to the younger players.
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 4 predictions and picks against the spread: Could backup RBs Alexander Mattison, Jamaal Williams, and Khalil Herbert step up?
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 4 predictions and picks for all 16 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 4 picks and predictions. Each week of the NFL season features...
Centre Daily
Composite NFL Power Rankings: Bills Lose, Stay No. 1
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s been a wild three weeks of the NFL season. That shows up in our Composite NFL Power Rankings. The Composite is made up of Packer Central’s power rankings along with those of seven national media outlets. In those eight polls, the Miami Dolphins were No. 1 in three, the Philadelphia Eagles were No. 1 in three and the Buffalo Bills were No. 1 in two. But the Bills kept their overall No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week, even after losing at Miami on Sunday.
Buffalo Bills sign veteran former Florida State defensive back
The former Seminole will look to make an impact among a beat-up Buffalo secondary.
Centre Daily
49ers Need the Defense to Sustain Elite Level to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Lost in the debacle against the Broncos on Sunday night was the valiant performance from the 49ers defense. DeMeco Ryans had his side playing lights out. It was nothing short of elite, stellar and impressive. A whopping nine points were allowed by the defense, which is something every team in the league would sign up for. Unfortunately, the offense didn't want to wake up for their matchup and completely squandered a stout performance from the defense.
Centre Daily
Did Jimmy Garoppolo Prove Why the 49ers are Looking Toward the Future?
On Sunday night, the 49ers took on the Broncos, looking to attain a winning record through the first three weeks of the regular season. Going into the game, things seemed hopeful for the 49ers, as the Broncos lost to the Seahawks in Week 1 and barely scraped by a rebuilding Texans squad. Unfortunately, the 49ers were led by Jimmy Garoppolo and, as the saying goes, history did repeat itself.
Centre Daily
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels, like everyone in the Raider Nation, is disappointed with the team's 0-3 start. But, McDaniels is keenly aware that the season is far from over and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
Centre Daily
Giants Promote Cornerback Fabian Moreau from Practice Squad
The New York Giants have promoted cornerback Fabian Moreau from their practice squad to the 53-man roster and have put receiver Sterling Shepard (knee) on injured reserve. Moreau, 6-foot, 200 pounds, was a standard practice squad elevation for the Giants in the last two weeks. He's played in 56 total snaps, 32 in coverage, and has six tackles, one stop, and has allowed three pass completions (out of five targets) for 33 yards, 15 after the catch for a 79.6 NFL rating.
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 5
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown against Hempfield last Friday. He also has 13 catches for 137 yards. On defense, he has 20 tackles and an interception. Kaleb Riggs. Greensburg Salem, Sr., T/DT. The 6-2, 250-pound versatile two-way tackle has started for three seasons for...
