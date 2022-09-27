ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Composite NFL Power Rankings: Bills Lose, Stay No. 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s been a wild three weeks of the NFL season. That shows up in our Composite NFL Power Rankings. The Composite is made up of Packer Central’s power rankings along with those of seven national media outlets. In those eight polls, the Miami Dolphins were No. 1 in three, the Philadelphia Eagles were No. 1 in three and the Buffalo Bills were No. 1 in two. But the Bills kept their overall No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week, even after losing at Miami on Sunday.
49ers Need the Defense to Sustain Elite Level to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Lost in the debacle against the Broncos on Sunday night was the valiant performance from the 49ers defense. DeMeco Ryans had his side playing lights out. It was nothing short of elite, stellar and impressive. A whopping nine points were allowed by the defense, which is something every team in the league would sign up for. Unfortunately, the offense didn't want to wake up for their matchup and completely squandered a stout performance from the defense.
Did Jimmy Garoppolo Prove Why the 49ers are Looking Toward the Future?

On Sunday night, the 49ers took on the Broncos, looking to attain a winning record through the first three weeks of the regular season. Going into the game, things seemed hopeful for the 49ers, as the Broncos lost to the Seahawks in Week 1 and barely scraped by a rebuilding Texans squad. Unfortunately, the 49ers were led by Jimmy Garoppolo and, as the saying goes, history did repeat itself.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels, like everyone in the Raider Nation, is disappointed with the team's 0-3 start. But, McDaniels is keenly aware that the season is far from over and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
Giants Promote Cornerback Fabian Moreau from Practice Squad

The New York Giants have promoted cornerback Fabian Moreau from their practice squad to the 53-man roster and have put receiver Sterling Shepard (knee) on injured reserve. Moreau, 6-foot, 200 pounds, was a standard practice squad elevation for the Giants in the last two weeks. He's played in 56 total snaps, 32 in coverage, and has six tackles, one stop, and has allowed three pass completions (out of five targets) for 33 yards, 15 after the catch for a 79.6 NFL rating.
