abccolumbia.com
DHEC Flu Shot information and COVID 19 test kits
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– DHEC says Flu season is underway. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging residents to get their annual flu shot and take other precautions to prevent severe cases of influenza. DHEC says the vaccines are easy to get, as many pharmacies, primary...
FOX Carolina
SC under state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
Fox Carolina's Margaret Ann Carter stopped by TR Makers Co. in Travelers Rest to discuss Halloween Decorations you can make on your own!. Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis discusses a deadly exchange of gunfire between deputies and a suspect. Coroner, SLED called to deputy-involved shooting in Taylors. Updated: 6 hours...
abccolumbia.com
Hurricane Ian Update & Impacts on Midlands
Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 Hurricane. It’s now plowing through Florida and will emerge into the Atlantic near Jacksonville, where it will be considerably weaker. From there, it’ll take a turn to the north bringing with it heavy rain and gusty winds for all of South Carolina on Friday. Although the storm will be considerably weaker when it arrives in the Midlands, we’re looking at a soaking wind-swept rainy day on Friday. Expect streets and small streams to flood as well as some trees and limbs to come down – causing some power outages.
abccolumbia.com
Hurricane Ian: Dominion Energy preparations and emergency response
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dominion Energy says Hurricane Ian could cause power outages in South Carolina. The power company already has line crews out across the state ready to respond. Dominion Energy spokesperson Matt Long says crews are out today in the field trimming back and safeguarding power lines...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Officials ask drivers to avoid part of Lake Murray Blvd after car overturns
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is investigating a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Lake Murray Boulevard and College Street. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon. Police are asking people to avoid the area until the scene is cleared. Officials say no one was seriously injured. Notice a...
FOX Carolina
SC Governor, emergency officials give update on Hurricane Ian
Police called to Travelers Rest library branch to investigate 'obscene material'. The latest details on the string of cheer coach lawsuits in the Southeast. The latest details on the string of cheer coach lawsuits in the Southeast. First Alert Forecast : September 27. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Sunny and...
abccolumbia.com
Governor McMaster declares State of Emergency- No evacuations ordered
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency. McMaster says this activates the state’s emergency operations plan, which enables state agencies to prepare for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact to the state. According to the governor, the order directs the South Carolina Emergency...
abccolumbia.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We are tracking Hurricane Ian, the storms path across Florida and potential impacts here in South Carolina. Count on Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan to deliver the forecast, track the storm’s path and the impact on the Midlands.
abccolumbia.com
Local impacts from Ian-Chief Meteorologist John Farley’s forecast track and timing
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Count on ABC Columbia News and Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan to track Hurricane Ian and the impact on South Carolina. John says the biggest impacts for the Midlands will be Friday. Here’s his forecast and ‘Ian’ impact track for the Midlands.
WYFF4.com
Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall
After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
WLTX.com
Midlands school districts plan early dismissal, e-learning days Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to blow through South Carolina this weekend, bringing potentially heavy rain and flooding opportunities on Thursday and Friday. WLTX has reached out to school districts in the Midlands to ask about plans for dealing with the storm. Calhoun County: Thursday (9/29/22) Sandy...
abccolumbia.com
Governor McMaster on Hurricane Ian “Always be prepared”
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday afternoon Governor Henry McMaster held a briefing on Hurricane Ian with State Emergency Management officials. McMaster saying to South Carolina, “Always be prepared” in case of any sort of emergency. ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton has an update from SC EMD.
South Carolina farmer sues several state agencies over destroyed hemp crop
A South Carolina farmer is suing several state agencies in federal court on grounds they conspired to deny him his due process rights after authorities in 2019 destroyed his hemp crop, which was grown in unregistered fields. In a federal lawsuit filed Sept. 16, John Trenton Pendarvis alleges the South...
WMAZ
Tracking Ian (Sept. 27, 5 pm)
Ian's track shift east again. The cone brings Ian over the Atlantic before turning northwest toward Georgia and South Carolina.
country1037fm.com
Traffic Relief Is A Step Closer For South Carolina Commuters
The nightmare interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard is one step closer to expansion thanks to a recent decision by South Carolina officials. According to the Charlotte Observer, the South Carolina Infrastructure Bank has given the green light to $64 million for improvements to the interchange near the NC/SC state line. The area is frequently congested, especially during rush-hour commutes.
abccolumbia.com
Statewide dog fighting operation lands 21 people behind bars
Columbia, SC ((WOLO) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) along with several other local, state, and federal agencies have now nabbed 21 people in connection with dog fighting rings around through out the Palmetto State. According to arrest warrants obtained by ABC Columbia News, in some cases dogs were actively fighting when the warrants were served at various locations. The arrests are part of a statewide operation to shut down dog fighting rings and in the process helped authorities rescue 305 dogs. According to SLED this is the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina History.
Bitcoin data mining center opens in Spartanburg Co.
On Tuesday, state and local leaders revealed a new bitcoin data mining center in Spartanburg County.
abccolumbia.com
Free HIV testing at college campuses today through Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering free HIV testing at participating colleges and universities statewide today through Friday. The free testing is part of DHEC’S annual PrEP Awareness week. PrEP stands for pre-exposure prophylaxis, an FDA approved daily pill or injectable...
Recycling Today
PreZero US to close South Carolina plant
Beginning Sept. 21, PreZero US began taking steps to close its Westminster, South Carolina facility, with operations scheduled to cease entirely in November, the company says. PreZero says the closure is the best way forward in pursuit of its vision, with a spokesman for the company noting the site was underperforming.
abccolumbia.com
20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dog fighting raids in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were rescued as authorities raided dog fighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney...
