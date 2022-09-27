Read full article on original website
Eaton Register Herald
51st annual Pork Festival a success
EATON — Last weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, Preble County hosted the annual Pork Festival, bringing in craft shoppers and pork lovers from around the state and country. Despite not knowing if the festival would take place this year and an earlier cancellation, it turned out...
Daily Advocate
Prairie Days 2022 opens with a bang
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Prairie Days opened with a bang. In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on Sept. 24 and 25 for Prairie Days. Director Roger Van Frank, opened up the event by thanking everyone who had been involved with making the weekend a success.
miamivalleytoday.com
Rad Candy Company to open in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — The Rad Candy Company is coming to downtown Tipp City this fall, with a projected opening date sometime in late October or early November. “At the earliest, it’s probably going to be the end of October or sometime in the beginning of November,” owner Mark Underwood said.
Daily Advocate
Fall fun around the area
Fall is one of my favorite times of the year, the cool crisp nights, and the warm sunshine during the day. The activities of fall are always calling and this week I did some research on things to do for fall fun. Do you know how Brumbaugh Fruit Farm started?...
Spartan Inn opens next week
LIMA — The Spartan Inn will begin serving customers when its doors open for lunch beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4. The culinary student-run restaurant will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. The Spartan Inn, located in the northwest wing of the school, has a separate entrance and parking area. The restaurant is closed if school is not in session.
Sidney Daily News
New Bremen Pumpkinfest fun
Robin and Jeff Morgan served wine during a special wine tasting provided by Urbana’s Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar. Lucas Smith, center, and other volunteers served burgers, fries and pumpkin pie during the New Bremen Pumpkin Festival. James Ross and Scott Thitoff, of New Bremen, participate in the pumpkin...
Daily Advocate
Students build stage at vets museum
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy, continues to work on their new facility, and knew they needed a stage so that those in attendance could better see the speakers. The need of the museum was readily addressed when the Baird Funeral Home...
Daily Advocate
Versailles FFA fruit sales begins Oct. 6
VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA fruit sales are set to begin on Oct. 6 and will continue through Nov. 4. The Versailles FFA will be purchasing their products from the same vendors as in the past. This year the Versailles FFA will be selling the following: Ohio Red Delicious...
countynewsonline.org
There are new dogs at the Shelter!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 5 new dogs from 1 1/2 to 6 years old, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
columbusmessenger.com
Celebrating heritage in South Charleston
A pretty fall day served as the perfect backdrop for the South Charleston Heritage Commission’s Annual Heritage Days Festival. The event took place on Sept. 24 on the grounds surrounding the historic train depot and log cabin.
countynewsonline.org
Real Estate Auction – Greenville – Oct 1, 2022
Where: 410 Wagner Ave, Greenville, Ohio (across from O’Reilly’s Auto Parts) What: Mid Century modern style frame and stone home in need of some repairs. 3 Bedrooms (with Built-Ins), 2 baths. Full unfinished basement.
dayton.com
Phebe’s Café to close at end of October
Lonnie Sholar, owner of Phebe’s Café, confirmed with Dayton.com Tuesday evening that the downtown Dayton coffee shop and café in the Fifth Third Center is closing at the end of October. Phebe’s Café first announced the closure in a Facebook post earlier in the day.
hometownstations.com
The leaves are starting to change - here's when to expect peak foliage in Ohio
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A late September walk at Teddy Bear Park in Lima reveals a few hints of fall color breaking through the green leaves. We look forward to the changing leaves every year, but why do the leaves turn? There's actually a fascinating science behind it all.
Daily Advocate
Wreath laid at Gold Star Mothers monument
GREENVILLE – The Fort Greene Ville Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recognized and Gold Star Mothers at a special ceremony at the Gold Star Mothers monument in Greenville City Park. The program was led by Kathy Bowen with DAR members Karen Burkett, Helen Wright, Caroline Petitjean, Shirley Hughes...
Daily Advocate
Versailles FFA Members of the Month selected
VERSAILLES — At the September Versailles FFA meeting, the chapter played softball against St. Henry FFA and announced the September FFA members of the month. Molly White-Shappie, Paige Gehret, and Eden Barga were selected as the FFA Members of the Month. White-Shappie was selected as a Versailles FFA member...
Daily Advocate
Soil judging team takes second
VERSAILLES — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Versailles FFA participated in the County FFA Soil Judging competition. The Versailles FFA members participating included Maggie McGlinch, Luke Kaiser, Josie Pothast and Colin Batten. This team placed second overall in the county contest and Batten placed third overall, McGlinch placed fifth...
Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
Daily Advocate
Kirk Cameron speaks at Defending Hope Banquet
GREENVILLE — The Pregnancy Help Center raised over $46,000 to continuously help women and families in Darke County. The Pregnancy Help Center hosted a banquet on Friday, Sept. 23 at Romer’s Catering to help raise support and funds for their continued support of the community. This year’s theme: Defending Hope.
WRBI Radio
New record set at Versailles Pumpkin Show Giant Pumpkin Weigh-In
Versailles, IN — A new record was set on Saturday during the Versailles Pumpkin Show Giant Pumpkin Weigh-In. Brandon Fisk of Brookville had the biggest pumpkin at 1,709.5 pounds – shattering the previous record by 600 pounds. Jim Gunther from Corydon had the 2nd place pumpkin at 1,101...
Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
