LIMA — The Spartan Inn will begin serving customers when its doors open for lunch beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4. The culinary student-run restaurant will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. The Spartan Inn, located in the northwest wing of the school, has a separate entrance and parking area. The restaurant is closed if school is not in session.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO