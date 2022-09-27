ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Daily Mail

Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash

A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
ECONOMY
BBC

Children removed from Jewish sect's jungle compound in Mexico

Children and older teenagers have been removed from the jungle compound of a Jewish sect in Mexico following a raid by police, the BBC has learned. Two members of Lev Tahor were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and serious sexual offences, including rape, Israel's foreign ministry said. A three-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Archie Battersbee funeral: Grieving family to lay 12 year-old to rest after losing legal fight

Grieving relatives are preparing for the funeral of Archie Battersbee on Tuesday, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him on life support after he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Essex in April.But he died at 12pm on Saturday 6 August after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at noon.His family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the centre said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee...
U.K.
The Independent

Shire horses transport flowers left for Queen in ‘fitting’ final tribute

Two shire horses have transported flowers left for the Queen in central London to be turned into compost for the royal parks, in what has been described as a “fitting” final tribute.Heath, 17, and Nobby, 14, who appeared in the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, pulled flatbed drays filled with bouquets laid in Green Park, to Kensington Gardens where the floral tributes will be turned into mulch.The two senior greys are among a number of horses helping to carry the flowers to Kensington Gardens’ leaf pen throughout this week.The compost will be used to enrich the soil of London’s royal...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture

Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
TRAVEL
BBC

Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out

More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners

A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bus strike suspended after Arriva offers new pay deal

A planned strike by more than 2,000 London bus drivers has been suspended after they were offered a new pay deal. The Arriva drivers, members of the Unite union, were due to walk out of eight depots across north London in an ongoing strike from 4 October. Arriva said it...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Royal Mail workers to hold 19 days of strike action

Royal Mail workers are to hold 19 days of strike action over pay and terms and conditions during the peak postal build-up to Christmas. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said the strikes will cover Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It said its "significant announcement" reflects the "level of anger" workers...
LABOR ISSUES
BBC

Bishop of Salford calls for rethink on lifting fracking ban

The Bishop of Salford has called on the government to rethink lifting a ban on fracking because he believes it is a threat to local people. John Arnold, lead on environmental issues for the Roman Catholic church, said it was a "short-term" solution. His comments follow a letter sent by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Signalling system wiring error led to derailment

A﻿ wiring error in a railway signalling system led to a train derailment last year. N﻿o-one was hurt in the accident at Dalwhinnie in the Highlands. B﻿ut the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said it was fortunate there was not a serious incident. T﻿he train was being used...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Royal Mail workers to stage 19 further strikes over next two months

Royal Mail workers are to stage a further 19 strikes in the next two months in a deteriorating dispute over pay and conditions.The Communication Workers Union announced that the action in October and November will be a mixture of single days and rolling action across Royal Mail Group’s network.The union said it will have a “dramatic impact” and will cover peak mail periods such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the Christmas build-up.We have just announced a further 19 days of strike action across Royal Mail Group in the lead up to Christmas. It’s now or never to save the...
LABOR ISSUES
BBC

GWR engineers to join rail staff in strike action

Engineers are due to join thousands of railway workers on strike in an ongoing dispute over pay. Unite said about 350 of its members on Great Western Railway (GWR) would walk out on Saturday. Thousands of rail workers across the country will be striking on the same day, causing disruption...
TRAFFIC

