Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
BBC
Children removed from Jewish sect's jungle compound in Mexico
Children and older teenagers have been removed from the jungle compound of a Jewish sect in Mexico following a raid by police, the BBC has learned. Two members of Lev Tahor were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and serious sexual offences, including rape, Israel's foreign ministry said. A three-year-old...
Thousands of Post Office workers walk out on strike as their union also prepares for 19 days of stoppages in separate battle against Royal Mail
Thousands of Post Office workers have walked out on strike in a dispute over pay. Members of the Communication Workers Union are taking action for 24 hours in a separate row to the pay and conditions dispute in the Royal Mail. CWU official Andy Furey said the union had to...
Archie Battersbee funeral: Grieving family to lay 12 year-old to rest after losing legal fight
Grieving relatives are preparing for the funeral of Archie Battersbee on Tuesday, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him on life support after he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Essex in April.But he died at 12pm on Saturday 6 August after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at noon.His family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the centre said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee...
U.K.・
Shire horses transport flowers left for Queen in ‘fitting’ final tribute
Two shire horses have transported flowers left for the Queen in central London to be turned into compost for the royal parks, in what has been described as a “fitting” final tribute.Heath, 17, and Nobby, 14, who appeared in the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, pulled flatbed drays filled with bouquets laid in Green Park, to Kensington Gardens where the floral tributes will be turned into mulch.The two senior greys are among a number of horses helping to carry the flowers to Kensington Gardens’ leaf pen throughout this week.The compost will be used to enrich the soil of London’s royal...
Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture
Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
BBC
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
Housebuilders' fury over new rules that mean they must put bars across first floor windows to stop increasingly tall Britons from falling out
Housebuilders are furious over new rules that require new homes to have steel bars built across their first floor windows to prevent increasingly tall Britons from falling out. Developers have argued that the new building safety regulations have left them with the limited options of either make pricey and arduous...
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
BBC
Bus strike suspended after Arriva offers new pay deal
A planned strike by more than 2,000 London bus drivers has been suspended after they were offered a new pay deal. The Arriva drivers, members of the Unite union, were due to walk out of eight depots across north London in an ongoing strike from 4 October. Arriva said it...
What is the Bank of England doing in bid to stabilise UK economy?
Threadneedle Street will buy UK government bonds as pound tumbles in response to Truss and Kwarteng’s mini-budget
BBC
Royal Mail workers to hold 19 days of strike action
Royal Mail workers are to hold 19 days of strike action over pay and terms and conditions during the peak postal build-up to Christmas. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said the strikes will cover Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It said its "significant announcement" reflects the "level of anger" workers...
North Yorkshire puts seaweed at the heart of its carbon-negative ambitions
To the passing seagull, it doesn’t look like much: a few buoys bobbing about in the North Sea, four miles off Scarborough harbour. But the buoys mark the next frontier in UK farming and an initiative that could help North Yorkshire become the first carbon-negative region in England. Thirty-five...
BBC
Bishop of Salford calls for rethink on lifting fracking ban
The Bishop of Salford has called on the government to rethink lifting a ban on fracking because he believes it is a threat to local people. John Arnold, lead on environmental issues for the Roman Catholic church, said it was a "short-term" solution. His comments follow a letter sent by...
BBC
Signalling system wiring error led to derailment
A wiring error in a railway signalling system led to a train derailment last year. No-one was hurt in the accident at Dalwhinnie in the Highlands. But the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said it was fortunate there was not a serious incident. The train was being used...
Royal Mail workers to stage 19 further strikes over next two months
Royal Mail workers are to stage a further 19 strikes in the next two months in a deteriorating dispute over pay and conditions.The Communication Workers Union announced that the action in October and November will be a mixture of single days and rolling action across Royal Mail Group’s network.The union said it will have a “dramatic impact” and will cover peak mail periods such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the Christmas build-up.We have just announced a further 19 days of strike action across Royal Mail Group in the lead up to Christmas. It’s now or never to save the...
Save Lowry’s Going to the Match for public, urges Salford mayor
Plea to wealthy footballers and clubs to help buy auctioned painting to stop it disappearing into private collection
BBC
GWR engineers to join rail staff in strike action
Engineers are due to join thousands of railway workers on strike in an ongoing dispute over pay. Unite said about 350 of its members on Great Western Railway (GWR) would walk out on Saturday. Thousands of rail workers across the country will be striking on the same day, causing disruption...
Rail strikes: no trains between London and major UK cities on Saturday
Passengers urged not to travel unless necessary as service cut to 11% of normal schedule
