ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Whittaker
Person
Rebecca Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Castle Point
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fox News

King Charles’ rep responds to claim that Prince Harry was told of queen's death five minutes before public

King Charles’ spokesperson responded to a claim that Prince Harry was told of Queen Elizabeth’s death just minutes before the rest of the world. According to a report from The Telegraph, Charles told his youngest son that his grandmother died "five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement." The outlet alleged that Harry received a call from his father while he was midair, shortly before landing. But by the time the 38-year-old’s plane touched down, the public was informed that the monarch had died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
People

Is This Why Prince George Was Wearing a Blue Suit to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?

Prince George may have worn a navy suit to match his father Prince William’s Royal Air Force uniform Prince George didn't sport black at his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday. George, 9, arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a navy suit with a black tie, while his sister Princess Charlotte, 7, and mother Kate Middleton were both dressed in black along with most of the members of the congregation. Prince George's outfit may have been selected to match his father Prince William's Royal Air Force (RAF) uniform. For the service, the...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Where Was Pippa Middleton At The Queen's Funeral?

Pippa Middleton made quite the to-do when she sashayed down the aisle at the royal wedding of her big sis, Kate Middleton, and the Duke of Cambridge — now formally known as William, Prince of Wales. While Kate stunned the world in an ivory satin dress complete with lace sleeves and a full bodice, it was Pippa who turned heads in a sleek, form-fitting number. "As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside, and — you may say — its backside," she later joked about the iconic body-hugging bridesmaid dress at the Women in Advertising and Communications dinner in 2014, per E! News. She then went on to confess that while she was just "glad it fitted," perhaps "In retrospect, it fitted a little too well." Still, others argued that Pippa nailed it. "If the brief for Pippa's dress was 'classically elegant', Pippa certainly looked every bit the part," Daena Borrowman of JewelleryBox Ltd gushed to Express.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Talks are underway to send Prince William and Princess Kate Down Under next year with their three children, Australia's Prime Minister confirms

Talks are under way to send the Prince and Princess of Wales – and their family – on an official tour Down Under next year, Australia's prime minister has confirmed. Anthony Albanese said that a royal visit is on the cards for William and Kate – and it is hoped that they will bring their children George, Charlotte and Louis, probably during the school holidays.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy