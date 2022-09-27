Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused
All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
King Charles III plans to turn the Queen’s beloved Balmoral into a museum in honour of his late mother, palace insider says
King Charles has plans to turn Balmoral into a museum in honour of his mother. The private Scottish castle which was so beloved by the Queen would be 'opened up to the public' and is likely to carry an exhibition paying tribute to her extraordinary seven-decade reign, an insider said.
Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World. "I think Granny is most happy...
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
King Charles III Sends Message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Speech After Queen's Death
King Charles III, the longtime royal and son of the late Queen Elizabeth, gave his first address to the United Kingdom as monarch. During this historic moment, likely a long time in planning, Charles takes a moment to wish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle well with a sweet message of love.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
King Charles’ rep responds to claim that Prince Harry was told of queen's death five minutes before public
King Charles’ spokesperson responded to a claim that Prince Harry was told of Queen Elizabeth’s death just minutes before the rest of the world. According to a report from The Telegraph, Charles told his youngest son that his grandmother died "five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement." The outlet alleged that Harry received a call from his father while he was midair, shortly before landing. But by the time the 38-year-old’s plane touched down, the public was informed that the monarch had died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Is This Why Prince George Was Wearing a Blue Suit to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
Prince George may have worn a navy suit to match his father Prince William’s Royal Air Force uniform Prince George didn't sport black at his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday. George, 9, arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a navy suit with a black tie, while his sister Princess Charlotte, 7, and mother Kate Middleton were both dressed in black along with most of the members of the congregation. Prince George's outfit may have been selected to match his father Prince William's Royal Air Force (RAF) uniform. For the service, the...
Where Was Pippa Middleton At The Queen's Funeral?
Pippa Middleton made quite the to-do when she sashayed down the aisle at the royal wedding of her big sis, Kate Middleton, and the Duke of Cambridge — now formally known as William, Prince of Wales. While Kate stunned the world in an ivory satin dress complete with lace sleeves and a full bodice, it was Pippa who turned heads in a sleek, form-fitting number. "As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside, and — you may say — its backside," she later joked about the iconic body-hugging bridesmaid dress at the Women in Advertising and Communications dinner in 2014, per E! News. She then went on to confess that while she was just "glad it fitted," perhaps "In retrospect, it fitted a little too well." Still, others argued that Pippa nailed it. "If the brief for Pippa's dress was 'classically elegant', Pippa certainly looked every bit the part," Daena Borrowman of JewelleryBox Ltd gushed to Express.
Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
Talks are underway to send Prince William and Princess Kate Down Under next year with their three children, Australia's Prime Minister confirms
Talks are under way to send the Prince and Princess of Wales – and their family – on an official tour Down Under next year, Australia's prime minister has confirmed. Anthony Albanese said that a royal visit is on the cards for William and Kate – and it is hoped that they will bring their children George, Charlotte and Louis, probably during the school holidays.
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
The Queen’s maid of honour Lady Mary Russell who carried her coronation train dies the night before state funeral
ONE of the Queen’s maids of honour who carried her coronation train died the night before Her Majesty’s state funeral. Lady Mary Russell, daughter of the Earl and Countess of Haddington, was just 19 when the Queen chose her to be one of her train bearers who carried her six-yard Robe of State.
