Relationship Advice

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz agree on divorce settlement six months after initial filing

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz of Vanderpump Rules agreed to a divorce settlement on Monday, according to People.

According to the outlet, 35-year-old Maloney and 39-year-old Schwartz have waived claims to future spousal support and have agreed how to split their assets.

The couple still need a judge to sign off on the paperwork to make their agreement official.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46nmgP_0iBbcSkT00
Aggreed: Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz of Vanderpump Rules agreed to a divorce settlement on Monday, according to People (pictured 2017)

Their agreement came just six months after Maloney initially filed for divorce near the end of March. She cited irreconcilable differences in the petition for divorce.

'After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage,' Katie said in a statement at the time. 'This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.'

She continued, 'Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sraLW_0iBbcSkT00
Waiving the right: According to the outlet, 35-year-old Maloney and 39-year-old Schwartz have waived claims to future spousal support and have agreed how to split their assets (pictured 2016)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f36Ep_0iBbcSkT00
Filed: Their agreement came just six months after Maloney initially filed for divorce near the end of March. She cited irreconcilable differences in the petition for divorce

Sources close to the couple said the pair were fighting quite a bit near the end of their relationship.

'They tried for a long time to make it work but the truth is they’ve been struggling as a couple these past few months,' one source told Us Weekly back in March.

Maloney and Schwartz are still on good terms. Tom appeared as a guest on Katie's podcast You're Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTp3O_0iBbcSkT00
Fighting: Sources close to the couple said the pair were fighting quite a bit near the end of their relationship
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUuGf_0iBbcSkT00
On good terms: The pair are still on good terms. Schwartz appeared as a guest on Maloney's podcast You're Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney last month (Schwartz pictured April 2022)

He said, 'We're still hanging out, not in an unhealthy, exorbitant way, but we give each other space, boundaries. We're still buddies, we still check in on each other.'

'I'm happy that we're still close,' he continued. 'I think, relatively speaking, we've done a damn good job divorcing each other.'

While they still care about one another, the pair have each indicated that they're moving on in their personal lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZRMO_0iBbcSkT00
Staying close: 'I'm happy that we're still close,' he continued. 'I think, relatively speaking, we've done a damn good job divorcing each other'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWpRN_0iBbcSkT00
Moving on: Maloney went as far as saying she was 'open' to dating though she's not actively looking for a relationship (pictured Sept. 10, 2022)

Maloney went as far as saying she's 'open' to dating though she's not actively looking for a relationship.

'The dating apps really scare me so I don't know if that will happen or definitely not anytime soon,' she admitted. 'But I mean, let's say if I was, like, out and there was, like, some little kissing sort of situation, I wouldn't turn it down. I'm open because I think it could be maybe potentially healthy or maybe good for the ego.'

The couple initially met in 2011 when they were introduced by their co-star Kristen Doute. They dated for five years before marrying in 2016.

Though they were together for over a decade, Schwartz and Maloney do not have any children together.

#Vanderpump Rules#Us Weekly
