The clemency request for death row inmate Benjamin Cole has been rejected by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. Cole is scheduled to be put to death on October 20 2002 murder of his 9-month-old daughter in Rogers County. The board voted 4-1 on Tuesday against clemency. His lawyers say while he did admit to the murder, he has since expressed deep remorse for what he did and that he is also mentally incompetent to be executed.

ROGERS COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO