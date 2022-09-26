Avocado toast has been a breakfast (or brunch) of choice for many of us for years now, and, unsurprisingly, what feels like hundreds of variations on the classic avocado-and-toast combo have popped up since its rise to peak popularity. Recently, TikTok introduced us to an interesting variation: avocado and cottage cheese. Called Green Goddess Toast (inspired by the popular Trader Joe’s dressing) by some creators, all you need are those two ingredients to make an avocado toast that may be unlike any you’ve tried before.

