Jet Tila's Avocado Hack Will Tell You When It's Ripe

If you're a Millennial-identifying diner, you know that avocados can be incorporated into almost every meal. Following the rise of the iconic Instagram-worthy avocado toast, the hype for avocados has been real and growing every day. Considering the sheer variety of avocado recipes, from guacamole to green eggs and tomato salad to ceviche, it's no wonder the fruit flies off the shelves at nearly every grocery store.
I Tried TikTok’s Trending Twist on Avocado Toast, and It’s Now an A.M. Go-To

Avocado toast has been a breakfast (or brunch) of choice for many of us for years now, and, unsurprisingly, what feels like hundreds of variations on the classic avocado-and-toast combo have popped up since its rise to peak popularity. Recently, TikTok introduced us to an interesting variation: avocado and cottage cheese. Called Green Goddess Toast (inspired by the popular Trader Joe’s dressing) by some creators, all you need are those two ingredients to make an avocado toast that may be unlike any you’ve tried before.
Air Fry Your Frozen Shrimp Without Thawing Them First

Shrimp is an incredible source of weeknight protein. It cooks fast, tastes great, and can be served alongside pretty much any carb or vegetable your throw at it. It also takes well to a wide variety of seasonings—Cajun shrimp, Old Bay shrimp, garlic shrimp, soy-ginger shrimp—and can be cooked in five-to-10 minutes from completely frozen, right in your air fryer.
