UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sherriff’s Association
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the N.C. NAACP issued a statement calling for his resignation. The N.C. Sherriff’s Association was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding Greene’s comments on Friday, Sept. 30, but Greene resigned Thursday afternoon.
NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar. The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.
Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local...
Longtime Florida Resident Shares Viral Tips as Hurricane Ian, Category 3, Approaches Landfall
It’s a wait-and-see game in Florida as Hurricane Ian creeps toward the U.S. coast, with expectations that it will be a Category 3 storm when it makes landfall. Florida’s highways are jammed with traffic, as thousands scramble to get out of the storm’s path. Satellite images show...
Billionaires Purchase Gigantic Multi-Million Dollar Homes on Ranches
Billionaires are creating multi-million dollar homes on mega-ranches. Sales agent Robb Nelson says it’s a real estate “Bonanza.” Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg paid $46 million for a 4,600-acre ranch in Colorado. A 41,000-acre ranch in South Dakota is going for $37 million. It includes five bedrooms, a fully equipped gym and a home theater. The ranch is also a money maker with crops, over 2,000 cattle and thousands of wild mustangs.
NCDOT to close lanes of Heide Trask Drawbridge for inspection
WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is conducting an inspection of the Heide Trask Drawbridge on October 4 and 5. The eastbound lanes will be closed intermittently on October 4 and the westbound lanes on October 5 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m..
N.C. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Development Plan approved, state to receive $39.4 million for charging stations
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Sept. 27 that North Carolina’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved. Under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, N.C. is set to receive $39.4 million over fiscal years 2022 and 2023. “America led the...
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper has issued a state of emergency in preperation for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. “Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency today to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging,” wrote Cooper’s office in the announcement.
