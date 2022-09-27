Read full article on original website
Iowa high school volleyball highlights and scores (9-27-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Sioux City East – 3, Sioux City North – 0 Le Mars – 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 1 Hinton – 3, Akron-Westfield – 0 Sioux Falls Christian – 3, Western Christian – 2 Newell-Fonda – 3, Manson-NW Webster – 0 Spencer – 3, Storm Lake – 2 West Lyon – […]
Hastings boys basketball’s Nonneman commits to Doane
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Aaron Nonneman, a senior guard on the Hastings boys basketball team, announced his commitment to Doane Tuesday. “They showed interest and invited me to a practice and I really enjoyed it,” Nonneman said. “Kind of made my decision after that. I’m pretty happy. I’m pretty proud and I’m grateful. Grateful to stay close to family and my friends.”
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
Latest South Dakota High School Football Media Poll
The 2022 high school football season is humming along in South Dakota and some of the same teams are staying atop the media prep poll. Sioux Falls Jefferson, Pierre, and West Central continue to stay atop their respective classes and are all undefeated to this point. The target on their...
Kristin Rasmussen wins 2022 Caring Kind Award
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- An eastern Nebraska hospital has announced the winner of one of its most prestigious awards. Columbus Community Hospital named Kristin Rasmussen as its recipient of the 2022 Caring Kind Award. The Caring Kind Award is an honor from the Nebraska Hospital Association that recognizes health care employees...
Elk Point-Jefferson continues to inch closer to No. 2 in 11B: High school football polls
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 26 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA. 1. Jefferson (18) 5-0 90 1. 2. O’Gorman 4-1 71 2.
Emporia High girls golf wins first Centennial League championship
History was made for the Emporia High girls golf team Monday afternoon in Topeka. The Spartans won their first Centennial League championship. EHS recorded a team score of 332, winning the meet by eight strokes over Washburn Rural. EHS had the top-3 finishers led by senior Avary Eckert who won...
