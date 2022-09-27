ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Hastings boys basketball’s Nonneman commits to Doane

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Aaron Nonneman, a senior guard on the Hastings boys basketball team, announced his commitment to Doane Tuesday. “They showed interest and invited me to a practice and I really enjoyed it,” Nonneman said. “Kind of made my decision after that. I’m pretty happy. I’m pretty proud and I’m grateful. Grateful to stay close to family and my friends.”
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season

SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
SHENANDOAH, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
News Channel Nebraska

Kristin Rasmussen wins 2022 Caring Kind Award

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- An eastern Nebraska hospital has announced the winner of one of its most prestigious awards. Columbus Community Hospital named Kristin Rasmussen as its recipient of the 2022 Caring Kind Award. The Caring Kind Award is an honor from the Nebraska Hospital Association that recognizes health care employees...
COLUMBUS, NE
KVOE

Emporia High girls golf wins first Centennial League championship

History was made for the Emporia High girls golf team Monday afternoon in Topeka. The Spartans won their first Centennial League championship. EHS recorded a team score of 332, winning the meet by eight strokes over Washburn Rural. EHS had the top-3 finishers led by senior Avary Eckert who won...
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy