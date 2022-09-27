Read full article on original website
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The New York Giants need help badly at wide receiver, and they added to their practice squad depth at the position Wednesday. The Giants signed Makai Polk, who led the SEC in receptions while at Mississippi State in 2021 but went undrafted back in April. Polk is one of two...
Chargers sign ex-Eagles WR to practice squad
John Hightower has a new home. The Los Angeles Chargers signed the wide receiver to their practice squad, as first reported by Tyler Schoon. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hightower was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2020,...
Giants WR Sterling Shepard tears ACL, out for season
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore his left ACL in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and
Source: Son Of Randy - TE Thaddeus Moss Among 5 Patriots Free Agent Workouts
Patriots hopeful Moss, a 24-year-old tight end, was recently released from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.
Big Blue View
What did we expect?
The roster is pretty bad. The Cowboys have WAY more talent. How many of the players on the field last night would start for the Cowboys? On offense, it's Saquon and AT. That's it. The offensive line, other than AT was a train wreck. The talent is improved, but it's going to take another 5 games before they have their act together. The WRs are replacement level. Is there a single WR that scares anyone or requires at least an occasional double team? For me, the only offensive line disappointment is Glowinski. The Giants are paying him a bunch of $$$, and he's getting manhandled in pass protection. Feliciano is no surprise (mediocre), LG is a revolving door, and Neal is a rookie learning the ropes. None of this is news.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 9/28: Praise for Jones, replacing Shepard, more headlines
The Giants would prefer Jones have an opportunity to play without so much pressure from the opposing team. But how he responds to it is all part of the unending assessment of the quarterback. “You never want that to happen,” Daboll said. “But that’s a good evaluation to get, too,...
Big Blue View
POLL: The Worst Gettleman FA Signing
It's a toss up to me, but I'm leaning towards Kenny "I should be playing" Golladay. As bad as Solder was (and he was bad and cost the team an insane amount of money), none of Getty's horrible FA signings matches the futility of giving Kenny Golladay 4 years and 72 million dollars for his amazing inability to catch the football or run routes. You almost have to think he's doing it on purpose.
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Sterling Shepard lost for year, Giants lose to Cowboys
The New York Giants lost a game to the Dallas Cowboys Monday and a beloved veteran player in Sterling Shepard to another devastating injury. Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio discuss Week 3 and look ahead to Week 4. — Watch on YouTube. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe to Big Blue...
FOX Sports
Colts' Taylor, Bills' Diggs among best bets to score
In the blink of an eye, Week 4 of the NFL season is already upon us, and with it comes the best bets to reach the end zone. Taylor’s production has waned since Week 1, going scoreless in his past two games, but he’s primed to correct his course this week against a Titans team that is our fourth-best matchup for opposing RBs, allowing 145 yards on the ground on average. With juicy -200 odds to score going in, Taylor is one of the week’s best bets to find the end zone.
AthlonSports.com
Kyle Shanahan Has A Tough Injury Update On Veteran Offensive Tackle Trent Williams
The San Francisco 49ers are off to a rough start to the 2022 season. Trey Lance is out for the season, they're 1-2 and now Trent Williams is going to miss several weeks with an injury. Kyle Shanahan announced this Monday afternoon that offensive tackle Trent Williams suffered a high-ankle...
NBC Sports
49ers believe Trent Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain
49ers left tackle Trent Williams left Sunday night’s loss to the Broncos after hurting his ankle and it sounds like the team will have to play without him in the coming weeks as well. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Williams likely suffered a high-ankle sprain...
numberfire.com
New York's Sterling Shepard (knee) diagnosed with torn ACL
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (knee) is been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season. After a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter, Shepard's season is over after a torn ACL. Expect Kadarius Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Richie James to see more snaps as New York's top three receivers.
