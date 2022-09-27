Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect accused of making bomb threat against elementary school
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police said they arrested a man Monday after he allegedly threatened to bomb Koloa Elementary School. Authorities said the suspect was identified as 20-year-old Lopaka Santos of Hanamaulu. According to a preliminary report, Koloa Elementary School administration received a call from Santos just past 12 p.m.,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Completely senseless’: Kauai crash that killed woman in marked crosswalk spurs state action
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai family plans to take legal action following a crash that killed a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk. They say it’s a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided. Tanya Ruiz Hall, 50, was a private nurse. She moved from California to Kauai a decade...
Kauai’s annual vehicle and equipment auction begins
Kauai County Officials announced the auction is now live on its website for those interested to check out.
kauainownews.com
No Injuries Reported Following Early Morning Brush Fire in Anahola
No injuries were reported following a brush fire early this morning in Anahola. At approximately 2 a.m., Kauai Firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire reported on the mauka side of Kūhiō Highway near mile-marker 12. Firefighters with the Kapa‘a and Kaiākea fire stations, Tender 1, Rescue 3, and the on-duty Battalion Chief responded to the incident.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Warning: Two Hawaii Tourists Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accidents
Two tragic pedestrian accidents this week on Maui and Kauai caught our attention. One Kauai woman was killed and two visitors were critically injured. Of the two visitors, one was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time, while the other was not. Can these tragedies be avoided? We have some insights based on what we see frequently.
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
Two Hawaii men arrested under Operation Keiki Shield
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators, officials have joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield. According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have been arrested during the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been […]
