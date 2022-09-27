Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Related
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay for Cowboys vs. Giants (Saquon Barkley a Quarterback's Best Friend)
The New York Giants can do something on Monday Night Football that they haven't done in 12 years; get off to a 3-0 start. In fact, since MetLife Stadium opened, the Giants have never gone 2-0 to start a season in their home arena. They'll put their undefeated record to...
Cooper Rush’s Wife Savagely Trolls Giants After Dallas Cowboys Win
No longer putting up with the critics, Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn savagely trolls the New York Giants following the Dallas Cowboys’ big win. In her latest Instagram Story, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s wife declared, “No better play in football than victory formation. Two years ago almost to the freaking day, the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz. Fast Forward.. Monday freaking night in MetLife starting for AMERICAS TEAM. Look at God.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giants' Sterling Shepard suffers non-contact left knee injury on final play of loss to Cowboys
Shepard went down on the Giants’ final offensive play of Monday’s loss to the Cowboys, clutching his left knee after taking a step and having to be carted off the field.
Giants, Cowboys Players Get Chippy During Postgame Handshakes
The NFC East rivals kept the competition going until the bitter end on Monday Night Football.
Dallas Cowboys to activate Jason Peters for MNF at Giants
The Dallas Cowboys will add some veteran help to the offensive line for their primetime matchup in the Meadowlands on Monday, as offensive lineman Jason Peters is expected to be active for the game against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys make roster moves ahead of New York Giants matchup
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys have brought up practice squad members in time for Monday's game against the New York Giants. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is out for Monday's game, the Cowboys announced Monday.Rookie third round draft pick Jalen Tolbert will be making his NFL debut while Gallup continues to recover from his offseason knee surgery. Tolbert signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys earlier this month, starting out on the practice squad.There has been an open spot on the roster since undrafted rookie wide receiver Dennis Houston was waived last week. He has since signed to the practice squad. Three were moved from the practice squad in time for the game. Offensive tackle Jason Peters, quarterback Will Grier and tight end Sean McKeon were moved up from the practice squad, the Cowboys announced. Grier will backup Cooper Rush, who was also moved from the practice squad when quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb.Also out for Monday's game are tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and guard Connor McGovern (ankle). The Cowboys face the Giants at MetLife Stadium at 7:15 p.m. CT.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Best ManningCast moments from Cowboys vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16 on Monday Night Football to bring a close Week 3's NFL action. Moreover, it meant the ManningCast returned after Peyton and Eli took a break last week. Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a guest on Week 1's episode and opened...
NFL
Giants O-line takes blame for rough night vs. Cowboys: 'This loss is on us up front'
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was beaten and bruised up in Monday night's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Big Blue signal-caller took five sacks, 12 QB hits and was pressured on 40.5% of his dropbacks as the Cowboys' menacing defensive front swarmed all game. Following the first...
Big Blue View
What did we expect?
The roster is pretty bad. The Cowboys have WAY more talent. How many of the players on the field last night would start for the Cowboys? On offense, it's Saquon and AT. That's it. The offensive line, other than AT was a train wreck. The talent is improved, but it's going to take another 5 games before they have their act together. The WRs are replacement level. Is there a single WR that scares anyone or requires at least an occasional double team? For me, the only offensive line disappointment is Glowinski. The Giants are paying him a bunch of $$$, and he's getting manhandled in pass protection. Feliciano is no surprise (mediocre), LG is a revolving door, and Neal is a rookie learning the ropes. None of this is news.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 9/28: Praise for Jones, replacing Shepard, more headlines
The Giants would prefer Jones have an opportunity to play without so much pressure from the opposing team. But how he responds to it is all part of the unending assessment of the quarterback. “You never want that to happen,” Daboll said. “But that’s a good evaluation to get, too,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott shares nickname for Cooper Rush after Week 3 win vs. Giants
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush helped lead the team to its second consecutive victory on Monday night in a 23-16 win over the New York Giants. Rush, who is filling in for Dak Prescott after the Cowboys’ starting QB underwent surgery on his thumb, has gone undefeated as the team’s temporary starter, prompting a hilarious tweet from Ezekiel Elliott in which he gave his QB a new nickname. On Tuesday afternoon, Elliott officially dubbed Cooper Rush, “Cooper Clutch,” a new nickname that is sure to catch on among Cowboys faithful.
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Sterling Shepard lost for year, Giants lose to Cowboys
The New York Giants lost a game to the Dallas Cowboys Monday and a beloved veteran player in Sterling Shepard to another devastating injury. Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio discuss Week 3 and look ahead to Week 4. — Watch on YouTube. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe to Big Blue...
Big Blue View
POLL: The Worst Gettleman FA Signing
It's a toss up to me, but I'm leaning towards Kenny "I should be playing" Golladay. As bad as Solder was (and he was bad and cost the team an insane amount of money), none of Getty's horrible FA signings matches the futility of giving Kenny Golladay 4 years and 72 million dollars for his amazing inability to catch the football or run routes. You almost have to think he's doing it on purpose.
Comments / 0