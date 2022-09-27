ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
Outsider.com

Cooper Rush’s Wife Savagely Trolls Giants After Dallas Cowboys Win

No longer putting up with the critics, Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn savagely trolls the New York Giants following the Dallas Cowboys’ big win. In her latest Instagram Story, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s wife declared, “No better play in football than victory formation. Two years ago almost to the freaking day, the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz. Fast Forward.. Monday freaking night in MetLife starting for AMERICAS TEAM. Look at God.”
CBS DFW

Dallas Cowboys make roster moves ahead of New York Giants matchup

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys have brought up practice squad members in time for Monday's game against the New York Giants. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is out for Monday's game, the Cowboys announced Monday.Rookie third round draft pick Jalen Tolbert will be making his NFL debut while Gallup continues to recover from his offseason knee surgery. Tolbert signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys earlier this month, starting out on the practice squad.There has been an open spot on the roster since undrafted rookie wide receiver Dennis Houston was waived last week. He has since signed to the practice squad. Three were moved from the practice squad in time for the game. Offensive tackle Jason Peters, quarterback Will Grier and tight end Sean McKeon were moved up from the practice squad, the Cowboys announced. Grier will backup Cooper Rush, who was also moved from the practice squad when quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb.Also out for Monday's game are tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and guard Connor McGovern (ankle).  The Cowboys face the Giants at MetLife Stadium at 7:15 p.m. CT. 
ESPN

Best ManningCast moments from Cowboys vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16 on Monday Night Football to bring a close Week 3's NFL action. Moreover, it meant the ManningCast returned after Peyton and Eli took a break last week. Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a guest on Week 1's episode and opened...
Big Blue View

What did we expect?

The roster is pretty bad. The Cowboys have WAY more talent. How many of the players on the field last night would start for the Cowboys? On offense, it's Saquon and AT. That's it. The offensive line, other than AT was a train wreck. The talent is improved, but it's going to take another 5 games before they have their act together. The WRs are replacement level. Is there a single WR that scares anyone or requires at least an occasional double team? For me, the only offensive line disappointment is Glowinski. The Giants are paying him a bunch of $$$, and he's getting manhandled in pass protection. Feliciano is no surprise (mediocre), LG is a revolving door, and Neal is a rookie learning the ropes. None of this is news.
Big Blue View

Giants news, 9/28: Praise for Jones, replacing Shepard, more headlines

The Giants would prefer Jones have an opportunity to play without so much pressure from the opposing team. But how he responds to it is all part of the unending assessment of the quarterback. “You never want that to happen,” Daboll said. “But that’s a good evaluation to get, too,...
Yardbarker

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott shares nickname for Cooper Rush after Week 3 win vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush helped lead the team to its second consecutive victory on Monday night in a 23-16 win over the New York Giants. Rush, who is filling in for Dak Prescott after the Cowboys’ starting QB underwent surgery on his thumb, has gone undefeated as the team’s temporary starter, prompting a hilarious tweet from Ezekiel Elliott in which he gave his QB a new nickname. On Tuesday afternoon, Elliott officially dubbed Cooper Rush, “Cooper Clutch,” a new nickname that is sure to catch on among Cowboys faithful.
Big Blue View

POLL: The Worst Gettleman FA Signing

It's a toss up to me, but I'm leaning towards Kenny "I should be playing" Golladay. As bad as Solder was (and he was bad and cost the team an insane amount of money), none of Getty's horrible FA signings matches the futility of giving Kenny Golladay 4 years and 72 million dollars for his amazing inability to catch the football or run routes. You almost have to think he's doing it on purpose.
