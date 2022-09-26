Read full article on original website
Evan Peters Discussed How Playing Jeffrey Dahmer Was One Of The "Hardest" Things He's Had To Do In His Life
Netflix's new series about Jeffrey Dahmer is being described as harrowing by viewers, and Evan Peters talked about how he was "very scared" about taking on the role.
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
Björk Celebrates Kate Bush Resurgence, Slams Past Sexist Music Critics
Björk celebrated the resurgent success of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” and slammed the sexist music critics who, decades ago, dismissed her and Bush in a new interview. Speaking to NME about how the current state of music differs from when she was first starting out, Björk said there’s “been a huge change, and it’s really hard to explain to people who are younger than me. Just to see all the U.S. female rappers now; that would never have happened in the ’80s.” That new environment — in part, with a major push from Stranger Things’ viewership — helped make Bush’s...
LCD Soundsystem Releases First Song in Five Years, ‘New Body Rhumba,’ From Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’
LCD Soundsystem has released their first single in over five years, “New Body Rhumba.” The song features on the soundtrack of Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” which will be wide released in theaters on Nov. 25. The Brooklyn dance-rock band is hoping the song will be a major player in the Oscar race for best original song. Released via Columbia Records and DFA Records, James Murphy, Pat Mahoney and Nancy Whang wrote the single, which was produced by Murphy for DFA Productions. “White Noise” will open the New York Film Festival. The film is an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel of the same...
16 Screenshots Of People Who Borrowed Someone's Login Info, Then Got Way Too Comfortable On Their Account
Be careful who you lend passwords to.
