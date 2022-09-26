ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Person
Preston Davis
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Rolling Stone

Björk Celebrates Kate Bush Resurgence, Slams Past Sexist Music Critics

Björk celebrated the resurgent success of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” and slammed the sexist music critics who, decades ago, dismissed her and Bush in a new interview. Speaking to NME about how the current state of music differs from when she was first starting out, Björk said there’s “been a huge change, and it’s really hard to explain to people who are younger than me. Just to see all the U.S. female rappers now; that would never have happened in the ’80s.” That new environment — in part, with a major push from Stranger Things’ viewership — helped make Bush’s...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

LCD Soundsystem Releases First Song in Five Years, ‘New Body Rhumba,’ From Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’

LCD Soundsystem has released their first single in over five years, “New Body Rhumba.” The song features on the soundtrack of Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” which will be wide released in theaters on Nov. 25. The Brooklyn dance-rock band is hoping the song will be a major player in the Oscar race for best original song. Released via Columbia Records and DFA Records, James Murphy, Pat Mahoney and Nancy Whang wrote the single, which was produced by Murphy for DFA Productions. “White Noise” will open the New York Film Festival. The film is an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel of the same...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy