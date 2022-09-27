ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 4

Related
KHON2

LIST: Examples of regenerative tourism in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sept. 27 is observed as World Tourism Day. Tourism around the world adds economic value to communities, political and cultural value. According to National Day Calendar, in 2018 tourism contributed more than $8 trillion to the global economy. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

HTA issues RFP for Japan market brand marketing and management

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a company to provide strategic visitor education and brand management services for the Japan market. According to the RFP, the contract is worth $26.5 million for the initial three-year term of the contract, which...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Interest Rates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: Tips on how to treat shoulder problems

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people in Hawaii deal with shoulder problems on a pretty daily basis. Dr. Ed Weldon is a shoulder and elbow surgeon with Straub Medical Center. He provides some simple stretches you can do at home to ease shoulder pain. For more health and wellness tips and...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KITV.com

Hawaii Red Cross volunteers to help with hurricane relief efforts in Florida

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Seven Red Cross volunteers from Hawaii will help with relief efforts in Florida, where Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in less than 24 hours. One volunteer from Kauai touched down Tuesday, while six other volunteers from Oahu and the Big Island are standing by, ready to deploy as soon as air travel's deemed safe.
FLORIDA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii DOH alters COVID-19 data reporting method to include re-infection cases

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) turned its COVID-19 reporting data on its head, now including re-infections in its weekly data report. The addition of coronavirus re-infection cases – with some cases dating back to September 2020 in this week’s numbers – showed a statewide total of 12,755 cases. There were seven new deaths recorded.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii teachers still waiting for pay raise

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state announced pay raises and bonuses for teachers months ago after lawmakers approved $170 million to fund it. But teachers said it hasn’t happened, leaving many of them wondering what’s going on. According to the teachers union, nearly 9,000 teachers are eligible to get a bump in pay after the governor […]
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy