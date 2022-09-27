Read full article on original website
Hilton Hawaii Timeshare Offer, 5 Nights and 25K Points for $599
Hilton Grand Vacations has a new timeshare offer that will get you a cheap stay in Hawaii. This offer has two options for stays in Honolulu, or Waikoloa. You can get up to five nights and 25,000 Hilton Honors points for just $599. As you know, these deals involve a...
KHON2
LIST: Examples of regenerative tourism in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sept. 27 is observed as World Tourism Day. Tourism around the world adds economic value to communities, political and cultural value. According to National Day Calendar, in 2018 tourism contributed more than $8 trillion to the global economy. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or...
Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best restaurants in Hawaii
The online travel platform said award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries.
Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
KITV.com
HTA issues RFP for Japan market brand marketing and management
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a company to provide strategic visitor education and brand management services for the Japan market. According to the RFP, the contract is worth $26.5 million for the initial three-year term of the contract, which...
KITV.com
'Geek Meet' returns to Honolulu, shows off economic impact of tech on Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Geeks are back in Honolulu. After a two-year hiatus, the Geek Meet resumed on Saturday. While "geek hobbies" may seem silly to some, this festival makes a big impact on Hawaii and its residents. The 2022 Geek Meet aimed to bring together those with specific tastes,...
How Much Does It Cost To Retire in Hawaii?
Many retirees dream of retiring in a state like Hawaii. The temperate climate and relaxing atmosphere of the islands may be the lifestyle reset retirees are seeking after decades of hard work. ...
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
The deals last all the way through early February.
LIST: 10 bucket list activities to do in Hawaii
If you have lived in Hawaii your entire life or you are a first-time visitor here's a list of bucket list activities to cross off.
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1800s
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: Tips on how to treat shoulder problems
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people in Hawaii deal with shoulder problems on a pretty daily basis. Dr. Ed Weldon is a shoulder and elbow surgeon with Straub Medical Center. He provides some simple stretches you can do at home to ease shoulder pain. For more health and wellness tips and...
Aloha spirit shines as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian
"I was watching today, as I was helping fill other people's sandbags, so was everybody else," said Chaminade University graduate and Longwood, Florida mayor Matt Morgan.
KITV.com
Hawaii Red Cross volunteers to help with hurricane relief efforts in Florida
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Seven Red Cross volunteers from Hawaii will help with relief efforts in Florida, where Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in less than 24 hours. One volunteer from Kauai touched down Tuesday, while six other volunteers from Oahu and the Big Island are standing by, ready to deploy as soon as air travel's deemed safe.
mauinow.com
Maui council a step closer to buying Lahaina apartments in bid to save workforce housing
Lahaina Crossroads renters Etina Hingano and her husband work three jobs to make ends meet. After hearing that her apartment building may be purchased by the county to stay in workforce housing, Hingano breathed a sigh of relief. Lahaina Crossroads tenants faced eviction earlier this year after the property changed hands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
Hawaii electricity prices: ‘Turn the lights off!’
Locals pay an average of 44 cents per kilowatt hour for electricity -- the highest in the country.
KITV.com
Hawaii DOH alters COVID-19 data reporting method to include re-infection cases
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) turned its COVID-19 reporting data on its head, now including re-infections in its weekly data report. The addition of coronavirus re-infection cases – with some cases dating back to September 2020 in this week’s numbers – showed a statewide total of 12,755 cases. There were seven new deaths recorded.
Hawaii teachers still waiting for pay raise
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state announced pay raises and bonuses for teachers months ago after lawmakers approved $170 million to fund it. But teachers said it hasn’t happened, leaving many of them wondering what’s going on. According to the teachers union, nearly 9,000 teachers are eligible to get a bump in pay after the governor […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crisis at Hilo Medical Center puts new spotlight on staffing, bed shortages at Hawaii hospitals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The patient care crisis at Hilo Medical Center is drawing the attention of lawmakers and helping spur a broader conversation about staffing and bed shortages at hospitals statewide. On Tuesday, state Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chair Jarrett Keohokalole. will tour the Hawaii Island facility to...
