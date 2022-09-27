ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash

A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
ECONOMY
BBC

Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea

The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Planning Permission#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk#Luton Borough Council#Luton Rising#The Council Chamber#District Association#Ladacan
The Guardian

Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture

Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
TRAVEL
BBC

Sutton Heath: Soldier, 20, died in non-operational incident says MOD

A young soldier died during a "non-operational incident", the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed. Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment stationed in Woodbridge, Suffolk, died in Ipswich Hospital on 23 July. It was previously reported he collapsed during hot weather at the regiment's Rock Barracks two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out

More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Norwich train passengers stuck three hours after bird strike

Passengers were stuck on a broken down train for about three hours after a bird strike damaged the vehicle. Greater Anglia said the 15:00 BST service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich was halted near Diss, south Norfolk, after the strike caused "a fault that could not be rectified". The...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer

A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bus strike suspended after Arriva offers new pay deal

A planned strike by more than 2,000 London bus drivers has been suspended after they were offered a new pay deal. The Arriva drivers, members of the Unite union, were due to walk out of eight depots across north London in an ongoing strike from 4 October. Arriva said it...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Heathrow Airport: Two planes in minor collision

Two aircraft were involved in a "minor collision" at Heathrow on Wednesday evening, a spokeswoman for the airport confirmed. The incident, involving an Icelandair aircraft and Korean Air aircraft on the airfield, is being investigated. The spokeswoman said: "No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners

A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

More mortgage lenders pull deals on rate rise fears

Santander and Yorkshire Building Society have now suspended mortgage deals after a fall in the pound fuelled forecasts of rising interest rates. A number of lenders have temporarily halted mortgage offers for new customers. Meanwhile, Nationwide said it will lift rates on a range of fixed mortgages. On Tuesday, the...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Ystrad Mynach rugby pitch saved as school expansion plan changed

A rugby pitch, threatened by the proposed expansion of a school, is set to be spared after plans were changed. Original proposals would have seen a new building for Trinity Fields School constructed on council fields in Ystrad Mynach which are used by Penallta RFC. The controversial move would have...
EDUCATION
Time Out Global

Printworks might stay open as a clubbing venue

The beloved venue Printworks will live to fight another day, as plans to shut down the south London nightlife institution for good might be shelved due to a massive public backlash. It was first announced that Printworks would be closing to be developed into offices in July this year. The...
MUSIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aylesbury families call for crackdown on cars parking on cycle path

Families are demanding a crackdown on people parking on a cycle path in a busy Buckinghamshire town. People living near Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, claim the cycle path is 'regularly obstructed' between Aldi and Royal Mail. Now a petition to Buckinghamshire Council is calling for bollards to be installed. Those backing...
TRAFFIC
BBC

UK's first permanent memorial to WW2's Force K6

T﻿he UK's first permanent memorial to soldiers of World War Two's Force K6 has been unveiled in the Highlands. The detachment of the Royal Indian Army Service Corps was a transport unit that used mules to deliver supplies to front lines. During part of the war, Force K6 trained...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy