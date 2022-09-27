ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Drew Barrymore Cries During Reunion With Ex Justin Long: We Had a ‘Hedonistic’ Romance

Tearful reunion. Drew Barrymore got emotional with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during a recent interview as they reflected on their past relationship. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” the Never Been Kissed actress, 47, said to Long, 44, on her eponymous talk show on Monday, September 12. “When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”
People

Drew Barrymore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Drew Barrymore’s two kids: Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8 Drew Barrymore has an impressive résumé under her belt. From her award-winning performances in hits such as Charlie's Angels and 50 First Dates to a best-selling homeware line with Walmart and a CBS talk show, she's done it all. But perhaps her most important role to date is being a mom to her two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8. Barrymore shares Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman. Although their 2016 divorce was "painful", the...
People

Cameron Diaz Reveals How Husband Benji Madden Helped Plan Her Star-Studded 50th Birthday Celebration

Last month, the Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her 50th birthday at Nobu in Malibu, joined by family members and close friends including Madden, Adele, Nicole Richie, Leslie Mann, and Judd Apatow It appears Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden does not like to play around when it comes to organizing birthday parties.  In a preview clip from her upcoming appearance on the Rachael Ray Show on Sept. 26, the Bad Teacher actress revealed how her husband helped or at least attempted to plan her star-studded 50th birthday celebration which took place last month,...
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Left Wife Gisele Bündchen Behind During 11-Day Break From Football Training, Visited Eldest Son In The Hamptons

Tom Brady was missing from football training in August, and now new details have come to light about where he went. The athlete left his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and jetted off to see his eldest son, John "Jack" Edward, and celebrate his birthday in the Hamptons. The model did not join Brady, but their children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, were there, in addition to Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, who is Jack's mother. At the time, the football star wrote a sweet note on Instagram about his child. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are...
People

Robert Cormier's Family Is 'Devastated' After Actor Died at 33 in 'Tragic Accident'

"While we are broken-hearted, we take comfort in the overwhelming love and support shown to our family by Robbie’s friends, colleagues and fans," the actor’s family said in a statement Robert Cormier's family is mourning the loss of the late Heartland actor, who died at age 33 on Friday. "Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated," the family said in a statement to PEOPLE. "While we are broken-hearted," the statement continued, "we take comfort in the overwhelming love and support shown to our family by Robbie's friends,...
OK! Magazine

'Hot Mess' Drew Barrymore Had Screaming Off-Air Meltdown Before Taping Talk Show Episode

Talk about waking up on the wrong side of the bed. Taping for Drew Barrymore's recent episode of her talk show was anything but a typical day at the office, with the actress seemingly losing her cool before the cameras rolled. According to an insider, Barrymore arrived to set late on Tuesday, September 6, to tape the Tuesday, September 27, episode and had an off-air meltdown when she arrived."Drew came running on set and looked like a hot mess. She greeted the audience and told them her 'hair is on fire today,'" the insider claimed to a publication. "She then...
HOLAUSA

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey make their Emmys debut

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at this year’s Emmys. The couple, which confirmed their relationship earlier this year, looked elegant and happy to support each other through the evening. Cuoco wore a stunning pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral details while...
Page Six

Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody

Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
HollywoodLife

Sarah Michelle Gellar Cries As She Watches Selma Blair Do A Split On ‘DWTS’: Watch

Besties always support besties! Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, got very emotional and cried watching her friend, Selma Blair, 50, do the splits on DWTS on Sept. 26. Selma and her dance partner, Sasha Farber, danced to Elvis Presley‘s “Jailhouse rock” and clearly moved people to tears! After the show, the Legally Blonde star spoke to Extra about seeing Sarah in the audience. “Sarah puts me at ease, she’s been such a champion for me she’s been with me through [sic] when I couldn’t even sit still,” Selma said. “She didn’t know if I’d ever really walk again or want to do things that takes a different kind of energy for me, but I think it really moved her,” the star added. Selma told the outlet that she loves her pal who she has now known for “25 years” and added that “she’s always been a rock.”
Glamour

Watch Jennifer Lopez Do Pull-Ups in the Snow in Gritty Assassin Movie Trailer

Get ready to see a whole new side of Jennifer Lopez in the trailer for her new Netflix film, The Mother. On September 24, Netflix dropped the first look at the action thriller during its global Tudum event. In The Mother, Lopez channels her inner Liam Neeson as an assassin hell-bent on rescuing her daughter from nefarious forces. You can tell she has her own very particular set of skills because she does pull-ups in the snow while wearing a sports bra and a beanie!
People

Zac Efron's Dating History: From Vanessa Hudgens to Vanessa Valladares

The High School Musical star split from Australian model Vanessa Valladares in 2021 Zac Efron became an international star and stole hearts everywhere after starring in High School Musical. The actor famously dated his HSM costar, Vanessa Hudgens, from 2005 to 2010, but since their split, Efron has kept his romantic life a bit more private. Despite his fame, dating hasn't always come easy to the Hairspray actor. "Dating is something I'll never be able to do," he told The Sunday Times in 2016. "As in the dictionary definition of...
