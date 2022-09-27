Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
NASA releases live pictures of Hurricane Ian from ISS
Hurricane Ian is heading toward Cuba, potentially strengthening into a Category 3 in the next few hours. Floridians are advised to stock up on supplies in anticipation of the storm’s damage. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has more.
Hurricane Ian – live update: Florida cities under water, many stranded and 1.3m without power in monster storm
Hurricane Ian has roared ashore in southwest Florida, making landfall at 3.05pm (local time) on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 155mph.Public officials urged residents who had failed to heed evacuation orders in vulnerable, low-lying areas to shelter in place as forecasters warned of “unsurvivable” storm surges of up to 18 feet in places. Destructive waves slammed into the southwest coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach including Charlotte Harbor, near the town of Punta Gorda, north of Fort Myers. As Ian plods across Florida in the next 24 hours, it is expected to drop 12...
Hurricane Ian updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida, path to track into NC mountains
Nearly 2 million customers in Florida are without power as Hurricane Ian, now a Category 2 storm, marches steadily across the state.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Reporter spots 2 kids playing in Hurricane Ian storm surge
While millions of people are under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders, some are actually heading to the coast to catch a glimpse of the approaching Category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane Ian Overturns Planes at Florida Airport
Planes at a local Florida airport were reportedly overturned as Hurricane Ian begins moving into the Sunshine State. According to CBS News, at least one tornado, caused by the effects of Hurricane Ian, went through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The storm flipped several planes and then made its way to Pines Boulevard.
Hurricane Ian: Devastating Pics Show Path of Destruction as Storm Batters Florida Coast
Hurricane Ian is battering the coast of Florida, leaving massive damage in its wake. One of these lasting effects of the massive storm is lowered water levels in some of the Florida bays. This comes as Hurricane Ian’s massive winds – some exceeding speeds of 150 miles per hour – are draining the waterways.
Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian
Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
Hurricane Ian evacuations underway as Florida braces for impact: ‘Get out right now’
Mandatory evacuations have been issued for hundreds of thousands of people as Hurricane Ian charts a path towards the west coast of Florida with severe winds, flash flooding, storm surge and possible tornadoes.Governor Ron DeSantis warned Floridians to prepare but not panic during a Monday briefing after the storm was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.“This is a really, really big hurricane at this point,” Governor DeSantis said. He added that the hurricane’s path was still uncertain meaning that it could “wobble” in or away from the peninsula.Florida’s Gulf Coast is forecast to be severely impacted with conditions worsening...
What does Hurricane Ian look like right now as it moves toward Florida? See for yourself
What is Hurricane Ian doing now?
