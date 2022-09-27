ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Cuba (live updates)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Ian became a major hurricane and made landfall near La Coloma, Cuba, early Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here are the latest updates:

Disney World announces temporary resort closures

Update 6 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, some of the state’s largest tourist destinations are preparing for the storm’s potential impact, according to WFTV.

Walt Disney World said on its website that the following resorts will temporarily close Wednesday through Friday due to weather:

  • Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
  • Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
  • The Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

The company said it is contacting guests whose reservations may be affected, WFTV reported.

As of Monday evening, Disney theme parks were “operating under normal conditions,” the parks’ website said; however, Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf are slated to close Wednesday and Thursday.

For more information about the closures, visit WFTV.com.

Hurricane season: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale; how does it work; is there a Category 6?

Hurricane continues to move over western Cuba

Update 5 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Hurricane Ian is moving over western Cuba, bringing significant wind and storm surge impacts to the area, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday morning.

In its 5 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, was about 5 miles south of the city of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, and 175 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas. It was moving north at 12 mph.

Officials have extended a hurricane warning southward along Florida’s west coast to Bonita Beach, the agency said. Tropical storm warnings also have been issued for the Middle Florida Keys from the Channel 5 Bridge westward to the Seven Mile Bridge; Florida’s west coast from the Anclote River northward to the Suwannee River; and Florida’s east coast from Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia-Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Florida’s southeast coast from Deerfield Beach northward to Jupiter Inlet, according to the advisory.

Maximum sustained winds of 125 mph reported during Cuba landfall

Update 4:33 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: The center of Hurricane Ian has made landfall over western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center confirmed early Tuesday.

In a 4:30 a.m. EDT update, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, made landfall just southwest of La Coloma in Cuba’s Pinar Del Rio province.

The storm is about 15 miles south of the city of Pinar Del Rio and 80 miles east-northeast of Cuba’s western tip. It is moving north at 12 mph, the agency said.

What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?

Hurricane makes landfall near La Coloma, Cuba

Update 4:15 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Hurricane Ian has made landfall as a Category 3 storm near La Coloma, Cuba, according to The New York Times and the AFP news agency.

Storm becomes major hurricane

Update 2:40 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Ian has strengthened into a major hurricane and is expected to make landfall over western Cuba soon, the National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday.

In a 2:30 a.m. EDT update, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, was about 35 miles south of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, and 85 miles east of Cuba’s western tip. It was moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

Eyewall nears coast of western Cuba

Update 2 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: The eyewall of Hurricane Ian is nearing the coast of western Cuba and is expected to cause “significant wind and storm surge impacts” there this morning, the National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday.

In its 2 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 2 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, was about 50 miles south of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, and 85 miles east of Cuba’s western tip. It was moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

Wind, storm surge impacts expected in western Cuba ‘very soon’

Update 1 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: A strengthening Hurricane Ian is expected to bring strong winds, flash floods and possible mudslides to parts of Cuba starting overnight through Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said late Monday.

In its 11 p.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 2 storm is “expected to become a major hurricane overnight or early Tuesday” and cause “significant wind and storm surge impacts” in western Cuba “very soon.”

As of late Monday, Ian had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and was about 105 miles east-southeast of Cuba’s western tip, the agency said. The storm was moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

wfit.org

Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state

As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
Outsider.com

Snow Falls in New England as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida

This week, the Eastern U.S. is experiencing some extreme weather, with New England seeing snowfall as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. Overnight on Monday, Sept. 26, Tropical Storm Ian progressed into Hurricane Ian, The State reports. The U.S. National Weather Service has issued warnings that the hurricane could bring with it life-threatening conditions such as wind, rain, and storm surge. At the same time in New Hampshire, Mount Washington is seeing weather including wind chills in the 20s and an inch of snowfall over ice after sunset today Tuesday.
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Hurricane Ian leaves 'historic' damage in Florida

Hurricane Ian caused “historic” damage after making landfall in Florida, leaving more than 2.5 million without power. In a briefing Thursday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “The impacts of this storm are historic, and the damage that was done has been historic and this is just off initial assessments.”
Naples Daily News

Where is Ian right now? See NWS radar showing storm's movement near Naples, Florida

Hurricane Ian has moved past Cuba. The category 3 storm will bring heavy rainfall to south Florida today, spreading into central and northern Florida tonight and Wednesday. The NHC track for Tuesday shows Hurricane Ian could make landfall along Florida's Gulf coast late Wednesday night. The NHC advisory states Ian will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida.
Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
The Independent

Hurricane Ian – live: Cuba hit by total blackout as 2 million evacuate in Florida

Two people have died and the power supply has been severed to Cuba’s entire population of 11 million after Hurricane Ian hammered one of the island’s main power plants.The hurricane is now gathering strength and bearing down on Florida as the state races to prepare for a “life-threatening” storm expected to pass over the Florida Keys.More than 2.5 million Floridians have been placed under evacuation orders or warnings with the sprawling storm on track to make landfall as a Category 3 or Category 4 hurricane later today.Governor Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to heed warnings to evacuate to higher ground...
AccuWeather

Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Florida braced for worst

The hurricane was just shy of Category 5 force and was moving onshore along on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon, threatening major catastrophe. Hurricane Ian, nearly a Category 5 storm packing 150-mph sustained winds, was moving onshore along the lower west coast of Florida, threatening disaster from life-threatening flooding and wind damage and drawing comparisons to some of the most notorious hurricanes to ever blast the state. AccuWeather forecasters continued to hone in on precisely where landfall will occur and have upped the storm’s rating on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes to a 5 -- the scale’s highest designation.
