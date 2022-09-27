Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
The bizarre story of Albert Einstein's brain, which was stolen hours after his deathMaya DeviPrinceton, NJ
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
Related
Former Central Bucks East Star Is Playing for Penn State, One of Best Punters in Country
While he might have taken a roundabout route to Penn State, former Central Bucks East star Barney Amor is a consistent tour de force for the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit, writes Sam Cohn for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 23-year-old punter was born in the Netherlands. He attended high...
fastphillysports.com
HOW HURRICANE IAN AFFECTS PHILS DRIVE FOR A RED OCTOBER!
Hurricane Ian’s threat to Florida forced the Phillies to temporarily move players from their Clearwater, Florida, facility to Philly, manager Rob Thomson said. Players affected by the switch were those participating in the Instructional League and those recovering from injuries who could help the major league team at some point.
Philadelphia high school football player killed Tuesday is identified
14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde was shot and killed following a scrimmage Tuesday afternoon
This Bucks County High School Is Promoting STEM-Based Activities for Girls This Fall
The school is helping female students learn skills in the STEM field.Image via Archbishop Wood Catholic High School. A Bucks County high school is offering STEM-based activities for its female students this coming October. Staff writers at Lower Bucks Times wrote about the upcoming event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA
Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
vista.today
Chester County Home to Four of Pennsylvania’s 50 Best School Districts for Athletes
The Conestoga High School football team represents the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranks 26th among Pennsylvania's best school districts for athletes. Chester County is home to four of Pennsylvania’s 50 best school districts for athletes in 2022, according to recently published rankings by Niche.com. To determine the 2022 Best...
morethanthecurve.com
Whitemarsh police investigating now deleted threat against Plymouth Whitemarsh High School
Plymouth Whitemarsh High School notified parents and guardians of students through email that the Whitemarsh Police Department had been notified and is investigating a now-deleted threat made against the school on Instagram. According to the email, the school followed its procedures and continued with a normal day. Below is the...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Wawa’s Best (or Is It the Worst?) Sandwich Returns
Plus, a very Philly moment in that disturbing Wawa video, a new state park near us, and more of what we feel like telling you about right now. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 football players shot after ambush near Roxborough High School in Philadelphia; 1 dead
Investigators say the five players were walking off the field when two gunmen ambushed them from a Ford Explorer.
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview
Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
PhillyBite
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries
- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New businesses, expansions coming to Lower Bucks
From a major redevelopment near the Oxford Valley Mall to new openings in a Bensalem shopping plaza, big and small changes alike are forthcoming in the Lower Bucks County business community. Restaurants and retail coming to Oxford Valley Mall area. During its Sept. 19 meeting, the Middletown Township board of...
Race to watch: Pa. state Rep. Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato
Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
Massive junkyard fire sends black plume of smoke into Philadelphia sky
Crews worked all night to put out the hot spots of a massive junkyard fire in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.
Main Line Media News
Pottstown woman admits providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal North Coventry crash
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown woman is awaiting her fate from a judge after she admitted to providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
wlvr.org
Wayback Burgers to double Lehigh Valley footprint with two new locations
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is doubling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” plans to open two new locations – one at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and another at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Better on the Bone Butcher opens in Pottstown after some surprise help from Allentown company
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - After a long road, Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli in Pottstown officially opened on Tuesday. The moment almost never happened for owners Dottie and Mark Spillane. "This was big step for us from where we came from," Mark said. The couple overcame homelessness and put...
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
Wife, husband die after Pa. crash
A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
Comments / 0