The Show Must Go On! Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Skip NYC Premiere Of Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' After Wild Film Drama

Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were nowhere to be found during the NYC premiere of thriller film Don't Worry Darling amid rumors of a cast feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend, Harry Styles, commanded the red carpet on Monday night alongside costars Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler.Pugh and Pine, on the other hand, were MIA at the event after being dragged into the ongoing drama surrounding the movie.Pugh said she was "working halfway around the world," likely filming Dune: Part Two, while Pine explained he was "all the way in Los Angeles in production myself."Opting for a backless...
Christian Bale Says He Had to Stop Talking to Chris Rock on Set While Filming Amsterdam

Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale's newest film, Amsterdam, has a cast packed with talented A-list stars and while a large, talented cast could create an opportunity for conflict, for Bale, there was one co-star in particular that he had to stop talking to while on set because they made him laugh too much. Bale told IndieWire (via Variety) that he found co-star Chris Rock so funny that it kept him from getting into character for Amsterdam.
Pierce Brosnan Snuggles Up To Wife Keely Shaye Smith On Her 58th Birthday: ‘I Love You Dearly’

“Happy Birthday, my darling,” Pierce Brosnan wrote in celebration of Keely Shaye Brosnan (née Smith), turning 58 on Sept. 25. Pierce, 69, commemorated the occasion with a touching tribute, posting a photo of PDA to his Instagram page. In the pic, Keely snuggled her hubby from behind in some unknown location, a tropical flower in her hair. “I love you dearly,” wrote The World’s End star. “So many years of love, life, work, and play. Onwards we go!”
Cara Delevingne Spotted For First Time Since Erratic, Spiraling Behavior

Cara Delevingne has emerged in Paris following a series of bizarre sightings of the model in recent months. Attempting to go incognito, Delevingne was spotted at the Charles de Gaulle Airport on Monday, September 26, for the city's fashion week. Despite ditching her own event at New York Fashion Week earlier in September, the former Victoria's Secret supermodel arrived in the city of love wearing a mismatch of patterns from head to toe.
Kim Kardashian mocked after struggling to walk up stairs in Dolce & Gabbana dress: ‘Exhausted watching this’

Kim Kardashian has been mocked by fans after struggling to walk up a flight of stairs in her Dolce & Gabbana dress. The 41-year-old reality star attended Milan Fashion Week over the weekend for the debut of her collection, “Ciao Kim,” for Dolce & Gabbana. For the official Dolce & Gabbana afterparty, she wore a floor-length silver sequin dress, which featured criss-cross ties on the sides and front. She completed the look with silver jewellery, a purse, and silver stiletto heels, while her blonde hair was in an updo.
Anthony Bourdain Received Explosive Texts From Asia Argento Hours Before His Suicide: Book

Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento's last text message exchange before his death has been unveiled in a new book about the late celebrity chef. "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," an unauthorized biography by reporter Charles Leerhsen set to be released next month, contains a series of text messages from Bourdain as well as his online search history in the days leading up to his tragic suicide in a French hotel room on June 8, 2018, at the age of 61.
Olivia Wilde Nearly Trips Over Her Valentino Gown at Don't Worry Darling Screening in Spain

Following rumored behind-the-scenes drama on her new film Don't Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde recovered from a potential wipeout to serve '70s glamour at the San Sebastian International Film Festival Olivia Wilde recovered flawlessly from a potential spill in couture. The Don't Worry Darling director, 38, nearly tripped over her stunning Valentino green sequined gown on Friday at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre for the Spain premiere of her highly-anticipated film during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival. She exuded '70s statuesque glamour in the sparkling floor-length backless number...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys

The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks

It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
A terrifying deep sea encounter has people thinking the alien from ‘NOPE’ is real

Every time fiction tries to create terrifying monsters, the real world has to have the last word. There’s no place on Earth scarier than the deepest depths of the ocean, and a giant phantom jellyfish that’s been making the rounds online resembles the human-eating flying alien in Jordan Peele’s NOPE a little too much.
Emily Ratajkowski dances with son after bathtub photos: ‘Stop talkin’ ‘bout me’

Emily Ratajkowski wants haters to “stop talkin’ ’bout” her after she posted nude photos bathing with her son, Sylvester. The model posted a carefree TikTok video Monday of herself dancing with the 1-year-old to telling lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Tuned In Freestyle.” “This goes out to all y’all tuned in,” Ratajkowski, 31, lip-synched. “The hotties, the secret hotties, all you motherf–kers. “Talk about something y’all like / Stop talkin’ ’bout me,” the song continued. “Since y’all hate a bitch so much.” The actress posted the social media upload three days after her bathtub photos with Sylvester sparked backlash from the parenting police. “loml,”...
