Read full article on original website
Related
The Show Must Go On! Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Skip NYC Premiere Of Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' After Wild Film Drama
Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were nowhere to be found during the NYC premiere of thriller film Don't Worry Darling amid rumors of a cast feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend, Harry Styles, commanded the red carpet on Monday night alongside costars Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler.Pugh and Pine, on the other hand, were MIA at the event after being dragged into the ongoing drama surrounding the movie.Pugh said she was "working halfway around the world," likely filming Dune: Part Two, while Pine explained he was "all the way in Los Angeles in production myself."Opting for a backless...
Zendaya Thirsting Over Leonardo DiCaprio Resurfaces Following Emmys Joke About Her Being Too Old to Date Him Now
A joke about Leonardo DiCaprio directed at Zendaya during the 2022 Emmy Awards became one of the most discussed moments of the night Monday (Sept. 12). It began innocently enough when host Kenan Thompson shouted her out, saying, "Zendaya's here from Euphoria, hello Zendaya!" "Zendaya just turned 26 last week,"...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA in NYC after breakup rumors
“Holivia” is still hot and heavy. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde packed on the PDA during a date in New York City on Thursday night. The couple passionately kissed and embraced each other in the streets of Manhattan. The pop superstar, 28, and the actress, 38, chose casual attire...
ComicBook
Christian Bale Says He Had to Stop Talking to Chris Rock on Set While Filming Amsterdam
Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale's newest film, Amsterdam, has a cast packed with talented A-list stars and while a large, talented cast could create an opportunity for conflict, for Bale, there was one co-star in particular that he had to stop talking to while on set because they made him laugh too much. Bale told IndieWire (via Variety) that he found co-star Chris Rock so funny that it kept him from getting into character for Amsterdam.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Helena Bonham Carter ‘Really Didn’t Enjoy’ 1 ‘Harry Potter’ Scene
Which 'Harry Potter' scene did Helena Bonham Carter really not enjoy filming?
Pierce Brosnan Snuggles Up To Wife Keely Shaye Smith On Her 58th Birthday: ‘I Love You Dearly’
“Happy Birthday, my darling,” Pierce Brosnan wrote in celebration of Keely Shaye Brosnan (née Smith), turning 58 on Sept. 25. Pierce, 69, commemorated the occasion with a touching tribute, posting a photo of PDA to his Instagram page. In the pic, Keely snuggled her hubby from behind in some unknown location, a tropical flower in her hair. “I love you dearly,” wrote The World’s End star. “So many years of love, life, work, and play. Onwards we go!”
Jennifer Aniston Cruises Around NYC With Jon Hamm In A Porsche Filming ‘The Morning Show’
Jennifer Aniston has a handsome new co-star on The Morning Show! The 53-year-old actress filmed scenes for season 3 of the show with Jon Hamm in New York City on Monday, September 26. Jennifer, 53, and Jon, 51, were all smiles as they drove in a silver Porsche, while surrounded by camera crew and producers of the Apple TV+ series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ok Magazine
Cara Delevingne Spotted For First Time Since Erratic, Spiraling Behavior
Cara Delevingne has emerged in Paris following a series of bizarre sightings of the model in recent months. Attempting to go incognito, Delevingne was spotted at the Charles de Gaulle Airport on Monday, September 26, for the city's fashion week. Despite ditching her own event at New York Fashion Week earlier in September, the former Victoria's Secret supermodel arrived in the city of love wearing a mismatch of patterns from head to toe.
Kim Kardashian mocked after struggling to walk up stairs in Dolce & Gabbana dress: ‘Exhausted watching this’
Kim Kardashian has been mocked by fans after struggling to walk up a flight of stairs in her Dolce & Gabbana dress. The 41-year-old reality star attended Milan Fashion Week over the weekend for the debut of her collection, “Ciao Kim,” for Dolce & Gabbana. For the official Dolce & Gabbana afterparty, she wore a floor-length silver sequin dress, which featured criss-cross ties on the sides and front. She completed the look with silver jewellery, a purse, and silver stiletto heels, while her blonde hair was in an updo.
International Business Times
Anthony Bourdain Received Explosive Texts From Asia Argento Hours Before His Suicide: Book
Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento's last text message exchange before his death has been unveiled in a new book about the late celebrity chef. "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," an unauthorized biography by reporter Charles Leerhsen set to be released next month, contains a series of text messages from Bourdain as well as his online search history in the days leading up to his tragic suicide in a French hotel room on June 8, 2018, at the age of 61.
Olivia Wilde Nearly Trips Over Her Valentino Gown at Don't Worry Darling Screening in Spain
Following rumored behind-the-scenes drama on her new film Don't Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde recovered from a potential wipeout to serve '70s glamour at the San Sebastian International Film Festival Olivia Wilde recovered flawlessly from a potential spill in couture. The Don't Worry Darling director, 38, nearly tripped over her stunning Valentino green sequined gown on Friday at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre for the Spain premiere of her highly-anticipated film during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival. She exuded '70s statuesque glamour in the sparkling floor-length backless number...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Style
40 'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Members Slam On-Set Drama Rumors Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh
From spit-gate to alleged on-set feuds among castmates, the drama surrounding the new film Don't Worry Darling has been unmatched. But over the weekend, forty crew members put all the rumors to rest, and disputed that there was any friction while filming — particularly between director Olivia Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh.
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
wegotthiscovered.com
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
wegotthiscovered.com
A terrifying deep sea encounter has people thinking the alien from ‘NOPE’ is real
Every time fiction tries to create terrifying monsters, the real world has to have the last word. There’s no place on Earth scarier than the deepest depths of the ocean, and a giant phantom jellyfish that’s been making the rounds online resembles the human-eating flying alien in Jordan Peele’s NOPE a little too much.
Emily Ratajkowski dances with son after bathtub photos: ‘Stop talkin’ ‘bout me’
Emily Ratajkowski wants haters to “stop talkin’ ’bout” her after she posted nude photos bathing with her son, Sylvester. The model posted a carefree TikTok video Monday of herself dancing with the 1-year-old to telling lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Tuned In Freestyle.” “This goes out to all y’all tuned in,” Ratajkowski, 31, lip-synched. “The hotties, the secret hotties, all you motherf–kers. “Talk about something y’all like / Stop talkin’ ’bout me,” the song continued. “Since y’all hate a bitch so much.” The actress posted the social media upload three days after her bathtub photos with Sylvester sparked backlash from the parenting police. “loml,”...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans explain why an R-rated ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ would have slayed the PG-13 version
For many fans, something seems to be missing from the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder. Don’t get us wrong, the film is still beloved by many, dutifully entertaining enough, and has enough visual panache to make it stand out as a solid excuse to munch on some popcorn for a couple of hours.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Feige reignites the debate after explaining why ‘Black Panther 2’ didn’t recast T’Challa
One of the longest-running debates in the buildup to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is whether or not Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler should have recast the role of T’Challa in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death, and we’re nowhere near reaching a concrete consensus.
Comments / 0