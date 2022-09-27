ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State projected to play SEC team in Bowl Game

By Dustin Lewis
 1 day ago

The Seminoles are two wins away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time in three years.

The Seminoles are 4-0 and are only one win away from matching their win total from 2021. Barring something catastrophic in the final eight games of the year, Florida State will return to the postseason for the first time since 2019. So who is FSU going to play?

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Bowl projections are being released weekly as teams progress through the season. The 'Noles hot start has obviously bumped them up a few spots a third of the way through the year.

On Monday, Athlon Sports dropped its post-week 4 bowl projections . The publication has Florida State matching up with Kentucky in the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2, 2023. The Seminoles are one of nine ACC teams listed to make the postseason.

This would be an interesting matchup, considering that Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops was formerly the defensive coordinator at Florida State. Stoops has built himself into the most successful coach in Kentucky history over the past decade.

The Wildcats are 4-0 and ranked No. 7 in the country. Kentucky went on the road and defeated Florida in the swamp, 26-16, in week 2. Quarterback Will Levis has led the offense by completing 67.5% of his passes for 1,185 yards with 10 touchdowns to four interceptions. On the other side of the ball, linebacker Jacques Jones has compiled 26 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 pass deflection.

Florida State has one of the most prolific offenses in the country behind quarterback Jordan Travis and running backs Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson, and Lawrance Toafili. The unit is averaging 503.8 total yards per game, good for No. 15 in the country. The defense moved up to No. 28 in the nation after stalling Boston College on Saturday night.

The ReliaQuest is an annual bowl game that's played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. It was previously known as the Outback Bowl from 1996-2022 and it was called the Hall of Fame Bowl from 1986-95.

READ MORE: Florida State crushes Boston College to remain undefeated

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Tomahawk Nation

Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

FSU football: ACC Power Rankings after week four

I had FSU football in the top half of my preseason ACC Power Rankings, and I look like I was on the right track overall. The Noles look like they could be one of the most complete teams in the conference. We saw them dominate Boston College, who I had ranked last in my power rankings last week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
