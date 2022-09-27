ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Orlando power outages: How to check Florida power outages after Hurricane Ian

Officials in Florida warned that power would likely be out for several days following Hurricane Ian, The National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm would approach Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane," and officials said power could be out for several days, especially in areas hardest hit by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Windows#Velcro Command Strips
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Seminole County announces shelter openings

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - As of Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., Seminole County has issued an evacuation order for flood prone, mobile/manufactured homes, and persons with special needs. The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management has announced the opening of the following emergency shelters beginning at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Lake Mary...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia

The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
fox35orlando.com

Gas stations run dry as people rush to fill up before Ian hits

LAKE MARY, Fla. - FOX 35 started reporting last Friday about the potential for a run on gas as people prepare for Hurricane Ian to hit Florida. Experts told us that people should buy enough to be prepared, but not over-buy, which could lead to gas stations running out of fuel. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened.
LAKE MARY, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Livestream: How to Watch

With Hurricane Ian predicted to make landfall on Wednesday (September 28th), livestream cameras have been in place so everyone is able to watch the storm’s progress. The livestream from Fox 9 Minneapolis – St. Paul shows how Hurricane Ian is currently developing as it makes its way to the Fort Meyers area.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to go there on holiday and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian response: FEMA using Orange County Convention Center for emergency operations

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is using the Orange County Convention Center as its home base for deploying emergency aid during Hurricane Ian. FEMA’s working with American Medical Response, which is coordinating 300 different ambulances from all over the country. About 100 had already been deployed to Tampa to help with evacuations.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy