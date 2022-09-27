ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Josh Hauge era starts this week for Union Hockey

By Brandon Williams
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224ohH_0iBbUBlq00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The beginning of hockey season is right around the corner for the Union Dutchmen. This season the Dutchmen will begin a new era under head coach Josh Hauge, who signed on to become the new head coach back in April.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Hauge is the seventh head coach in the programs tenure at the division one level. His most recent stop was at Clarkson University, where he played a big role in recruiting and player development as associate head coach. He believes this fresh start is going to be good for he and the players, and can’t wait to get the season started.

“I think anytime you just start a new year it’s a refreshing start,” said Hauge. “I don’t know if it’s because it’s a new staff. I think that there’s a mindset of we’re trying to get back to where the program once was and we’re going to do that together and I think this group is going to hopefully get us there really quick, but they’re gonna take big steps with it every single day.”

Siena basketball teams hold first official practices

The Dutchmen will start the season this Saturday at home against RIT at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Yankee Trails works with Troy Boys & Girls Club to ‘Grow the Game’

Yankee Trails of Rensselaer has partnered with the Troy Albany Hockey Association (TAHA) to transport kids from the Troy Boys & Girls Club to TAHA's "Grow the Game Event." The Goal of TAHA's Grow the Game event is to encourage youth to get involved with the game of hockey, give local children the opportunity to learn to ice skate, try hockey and get to know the game.
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Sports
City
Loudonville, NY
Loudonville, NY
Sports
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Town Of Union, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Pro Wrestlers meet and greet at Crossgates Mall

Heroes Hideout will be sponsoring two professional wrestler meet and greets, Friday at Heroes Hideout in Crossgates Mall. Pro wrestling superstar Heath Slater will be there from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Jordynne Grace will be there from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each recipient will receive one free autograph, with additional autographs available for $15.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clarkson University#Union Hockey#Siena#Rit#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Passengers return to Albany ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards the West Coast of Florida, some passengers returned to the Capital Region Tuesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. One flight Tuesday morning brought a number of passengers to Albany from Tampa, an area expected to be hit hard. Fabiane Saggerson was one of the […]
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Upstate New York HS Football Game Moved Due To Gun Threat

Friday night high school football games are supposed community gatherings for students, alumni and friends to engage and enjoy. This was not the case last week, where Capital Region school officials worked with local authorities to act quickly and move a football game. This decisive action may have avoided a possibly deadly situation involving a large crowd.
WATERVLIET, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Gun threat postponed Watervliet football game, probe ongoing

Watervliet City School District Superintendent Don Stevens said Friday morning, students and staff made district leaders aware of a potential gun violence threat to take place at that night’s home football game against Schuylerville. He said it’s believed to have been targeted between individuals, and didn't have anything to do with the game.
WATERVLIET, NY
NEWS10 ABC

National Coffee Day: Where to Grab a Deal in the Capital Region

National Coffee Day is just hours away, and though it's a nation-wide holiday, there are plenty of businesses in the Capital Region with some piping hot offers. With New Yorkers reported to drink almost seven times more coffee than other states, it's no wonder Albany is home to hundreds of coffee shops celebrating tomorrow.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

MONSTER TRUCKZ coming to Schaghticoke Fair

MONSTER TRUCKZ is coming to the Schaghticoke Fair from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2. The show will feature massive monster trucks destroying cars, flying through the air making mind boggling jumps, the Nitro Motocross Team soaring 80 feet in the air, and for the first time on Earth promises to fire Mikey Mayhem out of a Monster Truck cannon. The first 100 adult tickets sold online will be priced at $16.50, and are available on the Monster Truckz website.
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy