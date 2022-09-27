Read full article on original website
strawberryletter23
1d ago
please keep this cold case open, his family needs closure 🙏
Reply
8
Related
WESH
Deputies: 2 people arrested after deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded Tuesday to the scene of a deadly shooting and alleged burglary. The shooting happened in a parking lot located in the 6000 block of North Orange Blossom Trail. Deputies found Christian Amaro with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to the...
click orlando
2 arrested in fatal car burglary in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday in connection to a car burglary that ended with a man fatally shot, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Christian Dario Amaro, 40, was shot multiple times and found around noon by deputies who responded to...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man accused of pistol whipping man at homeless camp
A 23-year-old man is in the Lake County Jail after he reportedly hit a man with the handle of a sawed-off shotgun during an altercation at a homeless camp in Leesburg. Augustine Antonio-Cort Garza, whose address is listed as 8 Lee Road in Leesburg, was charged with simple battery after the incident, which happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday in wooded area near the intersection of Picciola and Park Holland roads.
WESH
21-year-old Orange County woman arrested in stabbing death of her little sister
AZALEA PARK, Fla. — Detectives in Orange County have identified a victim of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive in the Azalea Park neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. where they said they found a woman stabbed to death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County man with lengthy arrest record in Alabama charged with double homicide in Florida
An Alabama man with a lengthy history of property crime arrests has been charged in a double homicide in Florida. Roger Myles Gilbert, a 35, is charged with second-degree murder in the slayings of David Mikell and Shane Clements. The victims were fatally shot on Pennsylvania Avenue in Lake County, FL.’s Altoona community on Aug. 25.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old Central Florida girl
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are looking for 12-year-old Brook Bimbo. They say Brook was last seen at her home on Lake Pickett Road on Thursday between 4 and 8 a.m. She is believed to have met up with a 17-year-old male. "There is concern for her well-being...
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Knife to E8
Aggravated Assault. Instead of using his knight on the board, a man pulled a knife on his neighbor when a friendly chess match became heated. According to the incident report, the suspect and neighbor had a verbal altercation over the the chess board. The neighbor left and made his way outside, followed by the suspect, who was threatening the man. The neighbor shoved his opponent back, and security footage caught the suspect pulling a "large knife from his pants" — talk about a cheat move. The suspect fled from the scene and was later arrested.
villages-news.com
Marianna Villas woman in ‘rage’ allegedly leaves man with bruises
A Marianna Villas woman who was said to be in a “rage” allegedly left bruises on a man during an altercation. Allyson Kelly Carney, 55, was arrested Monday on a charge of battery after the man reported the attack to Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. The man said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Squatters arrested after found living in unoccupied home in Oxford
Two squatters were arrested after they were found living in an unoccupied home in Oxford. A representative for the owner of the property went to the house on Sunday and found a black SUV parked there, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The representative announced herself and individuals who had been staying at the home, got into the SUV and fled. She went into the home, which was otherwise unfurnished, and found that a $500 table was missing. She also found mattresses on the floor in different rooms, hygiene products in bathrooms and dirty clothes. In addition, there was a television in one of the rooms. The representative told deputies the items did not belong in the home.
fox35orlando.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following an argument that led to a shooting Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive off Berrywood Drive in Orlando. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and...
3-Year-Old Florida Girl Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Camper Where She Was Sleeping
A 3-year-old girl died early Tuesday morning after a tree branch fell and smashed into a camper, according to police. Police say the tree branch fell, crashing into the camper and hitting the girl. Investigators say the child was asleep next to her 5-year-old sister
click orlando
Missing Orange County girl, 12, found safe, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Brook Bimbo was found safe on Wednesday. PREVIOUS: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Brook Bimbo was last seen at her home in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Man accused of killing motorcyclist in road rage shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Miami man is accused of killing another man during a road rage incident in Daytona Beach on Saturday evening. Suspect Ricardo Gibbs, 35, is charged with murder after the victim died at the hospital. Police said Gibbs was in a vehicle in the 900...
click orlando
1 dead in shooting after ‘possible dispute’, according to Orlando police
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead after a possible dispute between two individuals who knew each other, according to Orlando police. The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive and the victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to police. [TRENDING:...
ocala-news.com
Two teens arrested after Ocala police find loaded firearms, drugs
Two teenagers were arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a rifle, handgun, and several drugs were found in their possession. On Friday, September 16, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Nissan Altima for a stop sign violation, according to a social media post from OPD. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots September 27, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mugshots are removed 30 days after publishing.
WESH
Wild video shows rough hurricane hunter's flight into Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — A hurricane hunter that goes by Tropical Nick Underwood shared a video with WESH 2 that shows a rough ride into Hurricane Ian. "When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it. I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion," he said. "Please stay safe out there."
WESH
Woman found dead inside Orange County home, deputies say
AZALEA PARK, Fla. — Detectives in Orange County are investigating a homicide Monday night. Deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive in the Azalea Park neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. when they said they found a body. Deputies said it was the body of...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested on drug charges at Walmart in The Villages
A 24-year-old Leesburg woman was arrested on drug charges after the car she was riding in was pulled over in The Villages. Ty-Jayzha Sweeting, of 2200 Mispah Ave., was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sweeting was a back-seat passenger in a silver Nissan that a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed had a tag number that was not registered to a vehicle and had been relinquished to the state.
Comments / 6