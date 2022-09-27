ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

westorlandonews.com

Here Comes Hurricane Ian: Orange County Information & Preparation

With Hurricane Ian ready to impact Orange County and all of Florida, local preparations have been under way around Orlando ahead of the storm and important information is available. The theme parks are shuttered, Orlando International Airport is closed, and Central Florida is in a weather lockdown. All of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Florida State
fox35orlando.com

Orlando power outages: How to check Florida power outages after Hurricane Ian

Officials in Florida warned that power would likely be out for several days following Hurricane Ian, The National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm would approach Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane," and officials said power could be out for several days, especially in areas hardest hit by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast path

The Orlando metro area remains a under hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian tracks about 70 miles south of the city on a track toward the coast, the National Hurricane Center said. After making landfall Wednesday afternoon, Ian was tracking over central Florida overnight and is expected to move off the east coast of Florida Thursday morning near Titusville. The storm has weakened to Category 2 ...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

12 SENSATIONAL THINGS TO DO IN MELBOURNE FLORIDA

Located along Florida’s eastern Space Coast, Melbourne is a bustling city with a small town feel in Brevard County known for its historic charm, artsy culture, and great surf. The downtown area has world-renowned art galleries, delicious restaurants, and craft breweries tucked behind oak-lined streets. You are reading: Things...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Central Florida hospitals share safety plans ahead of Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida hospitals are implementing their safety plans ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Both Orlando Health and AdventHealth also reiterated that their hospitals are not shelters for the general public. You can find the evacuation shelter closest to you here. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL

