gobulldogs.com
'Dogs head to Cal Fall Invitational
BERKELEY, Calif. - Fresno State returner Carolina Piferi and freshman Mariia Vyshkina will head to Berkeley this weekend to participate in the Cal Fall Invitational at the Hellman Tennis Complex and Channing Tennis Courts. Fourteen teams will send players to compete in the annual tournament. Matches will start at 8...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs back in action Friday in Lodi
FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State cross country teams are back in action on Friday at the Pacific Invitational, a new meet for the Bulldogs to compete in. The meet is set to take place in the northern Central Valley in Lodi with races to begin at 5:30 p.m. with the men's 8K. The women's 6K will follow at 6:15 p.m.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs drop Mountain West road opener in Vegas
LAS VEGAS - The Fresno State volleyball team dropped its Mountain West road opener in straight sets at UNLV on Thursday evening at Cox Pavilion. Fresno State (6-10, 0-4 MW) dropped sets, 19-25, 17-25, 21-25 to UNLV (11-3, 2-1 MW). How It Happened. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-1...
gobulldogs.com
Jittakoat & Magrini to compete in ITA All-American Championships
CARY, N.C. - After opening the 2022 fall season in San Francisco with the Battle in the Bay Classic, duo Pang Jittakoat and Matilde Magrini are headed to the ITA All-American Championships. The event will be hosted by North Carolina, NC State, and Duke at the Cary Tennis Park. Pre-qualifying...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs return home to host UNLV and Nevada
FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State soccer team is back home at Bulldog Soccer Stadium for a second straight week. The four consecutive home matches in just over a week is twice as many as the Bulldogs had during the opening month of the season. Kickoff for Thursday night's match against UNLV is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.
gobulldogs.com
Jittakoat & Magrini reach Battle in the Bay quarters
SAN FRANCISCO — Fresno State's Pang Jittakoat and Matilde Magrini opened their action-packed 2022 fall series of tournaments with a strong showing at the Battle in the Bay Classic in San Francisco. Jittakoat and Magrini defeated Arizona State's duo of Argyrokastriti & Gallagher on the opening day in doubles...
gobulldogs.com
‘Dogs place third at Nick Watney Invitational
KINGSBURG, Calif. – The Fresno State men's golf team opened up the 2022-23 season with a third-place finish this week at the 59th annual Nick Watney Invitational. The Bulldogs finished the two days shooting 22-under par 830 after a low round of 10-under par 275 on Tuesday at Kings River Golf and Country Club.
gobulldogs.com
Late rally comes up short against Rebels
FRESNO, Calif. – Despite a late push, a two-goal deficit was too much to overcome on Thursday night at Bulldog Soccer Stadium for Fresno State as the Bulldogs fell 2-1 to UNLV. How It Happened. Inserted into the starting XI, freshman Ciara Wilson was a threat early for the...
viewpointsonline.org
RCC beats Golden West in blowout, now ranked first in state
The Riverside City College football team continued its string of blow out victories with a 58-21 victory over Golden West College. The Tigers dominated out the gate. It only took 4 minutes 17 seconds to score their first touchdown of the game. This strong offense, combined defense, led to a 27-point advantage going into halftime.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs fall in straight sets to SDSU
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State volleyball team fell in straight sets to San Diego State on Tuesday evening at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State (6-9, 0-3 MW) dropped sets, 18-25, 21-25, 21-25 to San Diego State (4-10, 2-1 MW). How It Happened. With a kill from Ella Rud...
Fresno State shakes up depth chart after bye week
The Fresno State Bulldogs recently had their bye week to reassess the depth chart and to also make personnel adjustments due to key injuries at USC. Fresno State opened its week of UConn preparation by revealing its new two-deep. BarkBoard.com reviews the many changes. The most glaring differences are at...
Investigation into Fresno State's handling of alleged misconduct by former administrator revealed
Details of the investigation into former Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro and former Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Frank Lamas have been released.
This local college’s marching band is invited to the Rose Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band has been invited to the 134th Rose Parade that will take place on Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena. This event is well known as a New Year’s Day tradition for millions of people around the world. And it counts with 935 volunteer members, 80,000 hours […]
Fresno State students to wash dogs, cut their nails
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno States’s Pre-veterinary club is offering pet services at a low cost for local dog lovers. The dog wash event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Fresno State Dairy Unit, located in the area of Barstow and Chestnut. Club volunteers will […]
yourcentralvalley.com
New area code coming to the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Dine and Dish: Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno
Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno has been in business for close to three decades now. Don't let the name mislead you -- it is authentic Mexican food.
New Huckleberry's location opens in northwest Fresno
A new spot for breakfast and lunch is now open in northwest Fresno. Huckleberry's held its grand opening Monday morning on Shaw near Blythe.
fresyes.com
The USS Fresno
We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
