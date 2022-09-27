Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Ohio State AD Answers LeBron’s Question on His Eligibility
View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caused waves online when he asked if he had eligibility in another college sport besides basketball in a tweet Saturday. Although it appeared to be in good fun, the topic picked up some steam Sunday when Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith responded on Twitter with an explanation and an invitation.
WHIZ
Celebration of life to be held for Paul Culver Jr.
SOMERSET, Ohio – A celebration of life will be held for one of the greatest coaches in Ohio high school football history. Saturday October 1 all are welcome to Holy Trinity School to remember former Sheridan coach Paul Culver Jr. The celebration of life will run from 6-10 pm. There will be food, drinks, music, and a 50-50 raffle and silent auction to support “The Legacy of the Generals Scholarship.”
WHIZ
Genesis Orthopedic Game of The Week MVP
This week’s Community Bank game of the week MVP sponsored by Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine was a powerhouse in last week’s game, Rashid Sesay. Sesay is a junior at West Muskingum. Playing multiple positions on offense and defense, he helped his team to a 7 point victory over Maysville and he was full of energy after the game.
columbusmessenger.com
Balancing life on the gridiron with life as a medical professional
Heidelberg University football lineman Wally Kalinowski knows what it is like to deliver pain, but as a registered nurse, he also knows how to treat and offer relief from pain. “I played offensive line in high school, specifically left guard,” said Kalinowski, a 2019 graduate of Canal Winchester High School...
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Volleyball Team Loses Key Player and Match
The Cambridge volleyball team lost a key player – Xylvia Francis – in the first set and lost to St. Clairsville 0-3 in Buckeye 8 action on Monday night. St. C defeated the Bobcats by scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 25-19. Ryan Dunning led the Bobcats with 10/10...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game against Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will play its fourth straight home game to open up the 2022 season when it hosts Rutgers on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with Brandon Gaudin on play-by-play, Joushua Perry serving as color commentator and Rick Pizzo on sideline reporting duties. This will be OSU’s second game on BTN so far this season with former linebacker Perry calling both games. The 45-12 win over Arkansas State served as his color commentating debut.
WHIZ
Zane State & OUZ Host 2022 Fall Fest
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Fall is in the air and it made for the perfect day for Zane State College and Ohio University Zanesville’s 2022 Fall Fest. Students, employees, and even prospective students were in attendance at the Zane State Campus Green Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. There...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama
Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Extends Its Big Ten Home Win Streak, Julian Fleming is Proving Himself and Luke Wypler is College Football's Best Center
Ohio State has been hard to beat, and there are several reasons why that's the case. I'll explain a few of them in this Skull Session because, frankly, I don't have enough room to write about all of them here. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE. For...
thevillagereporter.com
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 6)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
WHIZ
Meet Rebel
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – . The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center receives some amazing dogs that you would never expect to be without a home. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to Rebel, an all around happy dog that does very well around people. “Today we have Rebel....
OhioHealth signals acquisition of Appalachian hospital, but deal not done
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and a Southeast Ohio hospital this week signaled they are close to a merger after a five-year arms’s length relationship, but the deal isn’t done yet. Central Ohio’s largest health system would become sole owner by year’s end of Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge if […]
meigsindypress.com
Pomeroy Woman Indicted by Gallia County Grand Jury
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September 2022 and returned indictments against multiple individuals incuding one from Meigs County. Michelle D. Woodyard, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
WHIZ
Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Cookout
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Grab your favorite sweaters or dress the kids up in their Halloween costumes and head out to big brothers big sisters this Sunday for their fall community cookout. Anyone and everyone is welcome to join in the fun, put on with support and a generous grant...
Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba has no timetable for return from injury, but there’s a catch
Ohio State football has been a well-oiled machine thus far in 2022, as they’re 4-0 and ranked no. 3 in the nation heading into a matchup against Rutgers. But the Buckeyes have largely been enjoying this success without one of their most talented players, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has missed two games this season due to a nagging hamstring injury.
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
Well #$%&: This Ohio city is among the most foul-mouthed in US
Maybe Ohio's capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap.
WHIZ
Blanche L. Hill
Blanche L. Hill, 86, of Zanesville, Ohio, gained eternal rest on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Blanche was born January 17, 1936 in Cutler, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry E. and Haley Marie (Harris) Lucas. In addition to her parents, Blanche is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, James E. Hill, whom she married February 4, 1956; and siblings, Charles “Bob”, Geneva “Jenny” McCuen, Harry E. “Joe”, James “Archie”, Maxine Dansby and Martha Lucas.
