gobulldogs.com
'Dogs drop Mountain West road opener in Vegas
LAS VEGAS - The Fresno State volleyball team dropped its Mountain West road opener in straight sets at UNLV on Thursday evening at Cox Pavilion. Fresno State (6-10, 0-4 MW) dropped sets, 19-25, 17-25, 21-25 to UNLV (11-3, 2-1 MW). How It Happened. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-1...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs head to Cal Fall Invitational
BERKELEY, Calif. - Fresno State returner Carolina Piferi and freshman Mariia Vyshkina will head to Berkeley this weekend to participate in the Cal Fall Invitational at the Hellman Tennis Complex and Channing Tennis Courts. Fourteen teams will send players to compete in the annual tournament. Matches will start at 8...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs back in action Friday in Lodi
FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State cross country teams are back in action on Friday at the Pacific Invitational, a new meet for the Bulldogs to compete in. The meet is set to take place in the northern Central Valley in Lodi with races to begin at 5:30 p.m. with the men's 8K. The women's 6K will follow at 6:15 p.m.
gobulldogs.com
Jittakoat & Magrini reach Battle in the Bay quarters
SAN FRANCISCO — Fresno State's Pang Jittakoat and Matilde Magrini opened their action-packed 2022 fall series of tournaments with a strong showing at the Battle in the Bay Classic in San Francisco. Jittakoat and Magrini defeated Arizona State's duo of Argyrokastriti & Gallagher on the opening day in doubles...
gobulldogs.com
Jittakoat & Magrini to compete in ITA All-American Championships
CARY, N.C. - After opening the 2022 fall season in San Francisco with the Battle in the Bay Classic, duo Pang Jittakoat and Matilde Magrini are headed to the ITA All-American Championships. The event will be hosted by North Carolina, NC State, and Duke at the Cary Tennis Park. Pre-qualifying...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs return home to host UNLV and Nevada
FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State soccer team is back home at Bulldog Soccer Stadium for a second straight week. The four consecutive home matches in just over a week is twice as many as the Bulldogs had during the opening month of the season. Kickoff for Thursday night's match against UNLV is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs, Lynch sit in third heading into final round at Red Sky Classic
WALCOTT, Colo. – In a day of major swings, Fresno State slipped back just one spot in the team standings at the Red Sky Classic following a 5-over part 294 in Round 2 on Tuesday at the Red Sky Golf Club. The Bulldogs temporarily took over the team lead...
gobulldogs.com
Late rally comes up short against Rebels
FRESNO, Calif. – Despite a late push, a two-goal deficit was too much to overcome on Thursday night at Bulldog Soccer Stadium for Fresno State as the Bulldogs fell 2-1 to UNLV. How It Happened. Inserted into the starting XI, freshman Ciara Wilson was a threat early for the...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs fall in straight sets to SDSU
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State volleyball team fell in straight sets to San Diego State on Tuesday evening at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State (6-9, 0-3 MW) dropped sets, 18-25, 21-25, 21-25 to San Diego State (4-10, 2-1 MW). How It Happened. With a kill from Ella Rud...
yourcentralvalley.com
New area code coming to the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
New Huckleberry's location opens in northwest Fresno
A new spot for breakfast and lunch is now open in northwest Fresno. Huckleberry's held its grand opening Monday morning on Shaw near Blythe.
AdWeek
Brianna Mellon Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fresno sports anchor Brianna Mellon is leaving ABC owned station KFSN after three years. Mellon joined the station in 2019. She said...
Who won the Granville Home of Hope in Clovis?
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The winner of the Granville Home of Hope was announced on Wednesday during a live drawing on KSEE24. Xao Herr, an officer with the Fresno Police Department, was the person who won the three-bedroom, 2,032-square-foot home located in Granville’s Deauville East community in north Clovis. Money raised through ticket sales has so […]
fresyes.com
The USS Fresno
We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
These serial killers have Central Valley connections
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally-known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while being […]
Fresno’s worst mass murderer: Marcus Wesson
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost two decades ago, Marcus Wesson, known as the ‘vampire king of Fresno,’ carried out what authorities described as the worst mass murders in Fresno. On March 12, 2004, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Wesson’s home for what was described as a child custody issue, leading […]
Gas rebate checks to start going out for California residents next week
After a 14-week stretch of prices declining, gas prices are on the rise once again nationwide and here in California. But now, relief is on the way.
6 homicides in 1 weekend in Fresno County: ‘People are so evil’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police and the sheriff’s office are investigating multiple homicides including finding the killer who shot an 18-year-old mother and her three-week-old daughter. Authorities are still interviewing witnesses and trying to retrieve surveillance video. Neighbors we spoke to are shaken, seeing the tragedy happening across the valley. “You never know you […]
