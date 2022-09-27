Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Man found dead in west Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
AZFamily
Man arrested, teen boy hospitalized after crash in north Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested and a teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a crash in north Phoenix on Friday. A patrol officer who was nearby watched a car speed through a school zone around 3 p.m. The officer attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Kordell Ellis, continued down the road and drove through a school yard. The officer lost sight of the car but soon found it near Tatum Boulevard and Thunderbird Road after it crashed into another car.
actionnews5.com
Police: Couple arrested after robbing man they met on Tinder, stealing his car
PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A couple in Arizona has been arrested after police say they lured a man the woman met on a dating app to rob him and steal his car. Arizona’s Family reports the man told police that he met a woman named Sonya on the Tinder dating app. He had arranged to meet her at an Embassy Suites hotel near 26th Street and Camelback Road around 10 a.m. on Sept. 17.
AZFamily
Phoenix Police investigating homicide in burning SUV at apartment complex
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A burning SUV led to a homicide investigation for police at a west Phoenix apartment complex. Investigators were seen on Friday morning at Cordova Apartments near 62nd Avenue and McDowell Road. “It’s really sad. It’s really heartbreaking, it really is,” said Nevaeh Pleasant, who lives at the complex. Police have not released what happened, identified the bodied or arrested a suspect.
AZFamily
Man arrested after allegedly stealing patrol car, patrol rifle in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Phoenix police patrol car and driving off with it early Saturday morning, police say. Phoenix police were investigating an aggravated assault report near N. 35th Ave., just off U.S. 60. A man unrelated to the assault apparently broke a window of the officer’s patrol car, drove away in the vehicle and dumped a patrol rifle out of the vehicle at some point, police say. He was later identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Orozco.
MCSO: Shooting at party in Gila Bend kills 2
GILA BEND, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men died after a shooting at a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon. MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett said deputies were called for a shooting around 1:36 p.m. in the area of Papago Street and Euclid Avenue.
AZFamily
Box truck ends up in Mesa canal after hitting signal light
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck ended up in a Mesa canal on Saturday afternoon, according to Mesa Police. Officers say the truck appeared to have hit a signal light pole and then ended up in the canal. The driver of the truck was rescued and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Man dead after his truck crashed near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road
A man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix.
Man severely burned after plastic grocery bags filled with gasoline ignite in car, police say
PHOENIX — Police say that an Arizona man was severely burned after several grocery bags filled with gasoline ignited inside a car while he was on the way to fill up a disabled vehicle. According to KSAZ, police responded to a fiery crash in a neighborhood in northwest Phoenix...
AZFamily
Phoenix Police investigating body found inside burning car
The Peoria Unified School District failed to address allegations of racial harassment against a student, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The burn scar left...
AZFamily
Grandparents say Phoenix teen recovering after being hit by suspected drunk driver
Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" provides new insight on alleged killer. Eric Braverman describes Miller as quiet and polite but said there was something that made Miller different from the rest of the people in the cosplay scene. Kari Lake answers questions about pre-statehood law, abortion stance. Updated: 1 hour...
AZFamily
6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning. Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.
ABC 15 News
Three missing Mesa children found safe after leaving Rhodes Junior High School
MESA, AZ — Three children reported missing after they left Rhodes Junior High School Thursday morning have been found safe, according to Mesa police. The three boys, 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker, were last seen Thursday just after 9 a.m. at the school near Dobson and Baseline roads.
fox10phoenix.com
Driver killed in Phoenix after truck loses control, slams into median
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was killed in a collision near 44th Street and Thomas early Saturday morning. Jeromy Ellis, 33, was reportedly speeding in a pickup truck at around 3 a.m. when he lost control and crashed into a raised median. Police say Ellis was...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested after deputies find 360,000 fentanyl pills in Pinal County
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A woman was arrested after authorities found 360,000 fentanyl pills inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Arizona. On Aug. 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velazquez, a 21-year-old Mexican resident, was driving a vehicle along Interstate 10 when she was stopped by Pinal County deputies.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix canal murders: Bryan Patrick Miller accused of killing 2 women; trial begins Oct. 3
Three decades have passed since two young women were murdered by the so-called "Canal Killer" in Phoenix. The trial of their accused murderer, Bryan Patrick Miller, is scheduled to begin next week. The victims were killed in two separate incidents in the early 1990s. Their bodies were found in the...
ABC 15 News
Silent Witness: Man found shot, killed under SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass
PHOENIX — Silent Witness is looking for the public's help after a man was found shot and killed under the SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass on the morning of September 18. Police were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. where they found 59-year-old Rick Wagge, who had been shot while sitting under the bridge.
Police find 3 teens in Phoenix after they were reported missing in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has found three teenage boys after they were reported missing Thursday morning. Police said the three boys were seen around 9:11 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Dobson and Baseline roads. Police said they weren't seen or heard from since before officers located them.
25newsnow.com
Juvenile stabbed Friday night in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A juvenile victim was hospitalized after a stabbing late Friday in Peoria. According to a release from the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a local hospital around 7:30 p.m. where a juvenile was brought in with a stab wound. They were informed that the juvenile was involved in a mutual fight with another juvenile who produced a knife, stabbed the victim, and fled on foot. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
AZFamily
Man threatened to burn down Phoenix apartment with fiancée, teen inside, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they arrested a man who threatened to burn down his Phoenix apartment with him, his fiancée and her teen son inside early Tuesday. The mother and her son told police that 42-year-old Mario Montreal Green seemed normal when he got home near 19th Avenue on Butler Drive, which is north of Northern Avenue, from a Buffalo Wild Wings nearby where he watched a football game. Green got into an argument with the fiancée and started breaking items in the apartment. Green allegedly poured lighter fluid around the apartment and threatened to light the building on fire, police say.
