PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested and a teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a crash in north Phoenix on Friday. A patrol officer who was nearby watched a car speed through a school zone around 3 p.m. The officer attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Kordell Ellis, continued down the road and drove through a school yard. The officer lost sight of the car but soon found it near Tatum Boulevard and Thunderbird Road after it crashed into another car.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO