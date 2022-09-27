Read full article on original website
Halloween-Themed Things To Do in South Pinellas
The Female Gaze Things are getting a little sexy and a little creepy this October with St. Petersburg artists Perry deVick and Summer Elaine Hue in The Female Gaze. “This show will play on the concept of the Female Gaze by taking it from a sexual context and turning it toward Halloween,” Mize wrote in a press release. The show features more than 60 brand new works and installation elements, the subjects of which include witches, familiars, and tools of the occult. Mize Gallery, 689 Dr. M.L.K., Jr. St. N., Ste. C, St. Petersburg. Through Oct. 30: Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Opening reception Oct. 14, 7 p.m. chadmize.com, 727-251-8529.
Things To Do in South Pinellas, Sept. 29-Oct. 6
Baby Birds Tour Barbara Gilberg Habitat with Xavier Velez for a chance to see some baby birds and to learn about how to make trees storm-resistant. According to the City of South Pasadena’s website, birdwatchers can find chicks and fledglings throughout the habitat, which is why the park doesn’t allow pets. Barbara Gilberg Habitat Pavilion, 1600 Pasadena Ave., South Pasadena. 12 p.m. mysouthpasadena.com, 727-384-0701.
Ian Update #18: A Look at Downtown Gulfport, Florida
In advance of strong winds and possible storm surge, The Gabber Newspaper surveyed an eerily quiet downtown Gulfport, Florida. A lone fire alarm – City of Gulfport staff told The Gabber they suspect it came from the likely vacant Diplomat building in Town Shores – was the only human sound in downtown. Here are a few photos of what Gulfport looked like shortly before 9 a.m. on Sept. 28.
Early Ian impacts felt in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Fla. — Flooding is a regular issue in the Gulfport area. But early Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian approached the Florida coast, the opposite occured as water was sucked out of the bay in Gulfport. "It's the lowest I've seen it since Irma," said Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson. "But...
Ian Update #17: Pinellas Officials Urge Shelter in Place
With the approach of at least tropical-storm-force winds expected today (Sept. 28), Pinellas County emergency officials have asked that all residents remaining in the County shelter in place. This means that if you have not evacuated, the time to do so has passed. In its 7 a.m. bulletin, the National...
The Gabber Has a Live Downtown Gulfport Web Cam
While no one wants Hurricane Ian to make landfall anywhere near Gulfport or Pinellas County, if the weather does roll in, you can keep an eye on the storm without risking your own life. The Gabber Newspaper has installed a live web cam in downtown Gulfport. The Gabber Newspaper partnered...
Ian Update #15: Gulfport, Florida Hurricane Update
Gulfportians ordered to evacuate, the City of Gulfport implores you to do so. That means all residents in evacuation zones A, B, C, and those in mobile homes (Beachway residents, this means you) should evacuate immediately. “Our public safety teams are not able to make it to you in the...
Ian Update #16: Every Pinellas Beach Has Closed
Pinellas County has closed all its barrier islands, which means every Pinellas beach is closed. That means you can leave the beaches, but, as of midnight tonight (Sept. 27, 12 a.m.) no one can get there and no one should try. After the storm passes, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office...
Access to Pinellas Co. barrier islands restored for residents
The Sheriff's Office will reassess access midday. An evacuation order is still in place for the islands. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that access to Pinellas County’s barrier islands has been restored as Hurricane Ian begins to make landfall in the state. Access is currently...
Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay
People around the Tampa Bay area have either evacuated or are now taking cover as Hurricane Ian closes in on Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane.
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen Opens Third Florida Location in Oldsmar
Modeled after an Italian marketplace, Mandola’s Italian Kitchen brings its quick service concept to Oldsmar. Named after famed restaurateur Damian Mandola, who founded Carrabba’s with his nephew Johnny Carrabba, the restaurant’s third Florida location is also co-owned by Paul Avery, the former Chief Operating Officer of Outback Steakhouse.
'We're not out of the woods yet': Tampa mayor urges residents to prepare for high winds and rain Wednesday night
She warned of unprecedented flooding when 18-20 inches of rain arrive tonight.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast path
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 near Punta Gorda mid-day on Wednesday and is expected to track just south and east of the Tampa Bay area. The storm weakened as it began passing over land late Wednesday but is expected to remain at hurricane strength for several more hours. The bay area is experiencing storm ...
Everyone we saw at Tampa Pride on the River 2022
It's not really the end of summer until Pride on the River takes over the Hillsborough for a Saturday afternoon. Last weekend's annual party featured dozens of boats, a Riverside Festival at Armature Works, and of course, top notch drag performers.
Ian Update #12: Pinellas Beaches Close, St. Pete Beach Sewer Off
Effective at 7 a.m. tomorrow, Pinellas beaches are closed, and beach governments are asking all residents to evacuate. In some cases, they’re shutting down utility service, too. What does it mean that Pinellas beaches are closed?. It means that the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will restrict access to all...
When will your Publix close before Ian? When will it reopen? What about Walmart, Target?
Publix will close 449 stores in Florida until Friday morning along with closing three Florida Keys stores until Wednesday afternoon and 88 Winn-Dixie stores are closed Wednesday as Hurricane Ian begins to come ashore. Here’s what we know so far about each chain. ▪ Publix: Stores in Marathon (5407...
Living Through a Friend Who is Living Through Hurricane Ian
A very good friend of mine who lives in the Tampa Bay area of Florida has been sharing with me what she has been going through regarding hurricane, Ian. When reports first started coming in about hurricane Ian, it looked like Cuba was going to get hit really hard, which it did, then the storm would lighten up as it would hit Florida a few days later. The storm was predicted to hit around 85 mph and then quickly move down to 35 mph.
Florida Cracker Fish Company to open doors in Citrus Park in mid-October
CITRUS PARK — Fans of the old Ballyhoo Grill won’t be disappointed for much longer as a favorite of Southern cuisine has come to take its place and will open shortly. The Florida Cracker Fish Company is a new enterprise for a family-run business that also has locations in Brooksville, Dade City and Homosassa. Like its predecessors, the new restaurant will continue in the tradition of serving delicious meals and the unique $2 bill with your change.
New emergency restoration, renovation company opens branch in Tampa as Hurricane Ian slams into state
Venturi Restoration says it has completed 'tens of thousands' insured projects. Venturi Restoration had been weighing the merits of opening a Tampa branch office for months before finally deciding to officially take the plunge and open a property restoration business in Florida. After making the commitment, Venturi Restoration CEO Mark...
Castor, officials say 'the worst is not yet here' in Tampa Bay and urge residents to stay vigilant
Although Hurricane Ian has taken a turn to the east away from Tampa Bay, emergency management officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are warning residents to continue safety precautions. The “worst is not yet here,” Pinellas officials said in an email Wednesday morning. “Our area could experience wind speeds up...
