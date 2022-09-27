ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

thegabber.com

Halloween-Themed Things To Do in South Pinellas

The Female Gaze Things are getting a little sexy and a little creepy this October with St. Petersburg artists Perry deVick and Summer Elaine Hue in The Female Gaze. “This show will play on the concept of the Female Gaze by taking it from a sexual context and turning it toward Halloween,” Mize wrote in a press release. The show features more than 60 brand new works and installation elements, the subjects of which include witches, familiars, and tools of the occult. Mize Gallery, 689 Dr. M.L.K., Jr. St. N., Ste. C, St. Petersburg. Through Oct. 30: Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Opening reception Oct. 14, 7 p.m. chadmize.com, 727-251-8529.
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Things To Do in South Pinellas, Sept. 29-Oct. 6

Baby Birds Tour Barbara Gilberg Habitat with Xavier Velez for a chance to see some baby birds and to learn about how to make trees storm-resistant. According to the City of South Pasadena’s website, birdwatchers can find chicks and fledglings throughout the habitat, which is why the park doesn’t allow pets. Barbara Gilberg Habitat Pavilion, 1600 Pasadena Ave., South Pasadena. 12 p.m. mysouthpasadena.com, 727-384-0701.
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #18: A Look at Downtown Gulfport, Florida

In advance of strong winds and possible storm surge, The Gabber Newspaper surveyed an eerily quiet downtown Gulfport, Florida. A lone fire alarm – City of Gulfport staff told The Gabber they suspect it came from the likely vacant Diplomat building in Town Shores – was the only human sound in downtown. Here are a few photos of what Gulfport looked like shortly before 9 a.m. on Sept. 28.
GULFPORT, FL
Bay News 9

Early Ian impacts felt in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. — Flooding is a regular issue in the Gulfport area. But early Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian approached the Florida coast, the opposite occured as water was sucked out of the bay in Gulfport. "It's the lowest I've seen it since Irma," said Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson. "But...
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #17: Pinellas Officials Urge Shelter in Place

With the approach of at least tropical-storm-force winds expected today (Sept. 28), Pinellas County emergency officials have asked that all residents remaining in the County shelter in place. This means that if you have not evacuated, the time to do so has passed. In its 7 a.m. bulletin, the National...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

The Gabber Has a Live Downtown Gulfport Web Cam

While no one wants Hurricane Ian to make landfall anywhere near Gulfport or Pinellas County, if the weather does roll in, you can keep an eye on the storm without risking your own life. The Gabber Newspaper has installed a live web cam in downtown Gulfport. The Gabber Newspaper partnered...
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #15: Gulfport, Florida Hurricane Update

Gulfportians ordered to evacuate, the City of Gulfport implores you to do so. That means all residents in evacuation zones A, B, C, and those in mobile homes (Beachway residents, this means you) should evacuate immediately. “Our public safety teams are not able to make it to you in the...
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #16: Every Pinellas Beach Has Closed

Pinellas County has closed all its barrier islands, which means every Pinellas beach is closed. That means you can leave the beaches, but, as of midnight tonight (Sept. 27, 12 a.m.) no one can get there and no one should try. After the storm passes, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Access to Pinellas Co. barrier islands restored for residents

The Sheriff's Office will reassess access midday. An evacuation order is still in place for the islands. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that access to Pinellas County’s barrier islands has been restored as Hurricane Ian begins to make landfall in the state. Access is currently...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridanationalnews.com

Mandola's Italian Kitchen Opens Third Florida Location in Oldsmar

Modeled after an Italian marketplace, Mandola’s Italian Kitchen brings its quick service concept to Oldsmar. Named after famed restaurateur Damian Mandola, who founded Carrabba’s with his nephew Johnny Carrabba, the restaurant’s third Florida location is also co-owned by Paul Avery, the former Chief Operating Officer of Outback Steakhouse.
OLDSMAR, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here's the latest forecast path

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 near Punta Gorda mid-day on Wednesday and is expected to track just south and east of the Tampa Bay area. The storm weakened as it began passing over land late Wednesday but is expected to remain at hurricane strength for several more hours. The bay area is experiencing storm ...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Tampa Pride on the River 2022

It's not really the end of summer until Pride on the River takes over the Hillsborough for a Saturday afternoon. Last weekend's annual party featured dozens of boats, a Riverside Festival at Armature Works, and of course, top notch drag performers.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #12: Pinellas Beaches Close, St. Pete Beach Sewer Off

Effective at 7 a.m. tomorrow, Pinellas beaches are closed, and beach governments are asking all residents to evacuate. In some cases, they’re shutting down utility service, too. What does it mean that Pinellas beaches are closed?. It means that the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will restrict access to all...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
100.5 The River

Living Through a Friend Who is Living Through Hurricane Ian

A very good friend of mine who lives in the Tampa Bay area of Florida has been sharing with me what she has been going through regarding hurricane, Ian. When reports first started coming in about hurricane Ian, it looked like Cuba was going to get hit really hard, which it did, then the storm would lighten up as it would hit Florida a few days later. The storm was predicted to hit around 85 mph and then quickly move down to 35 mph.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Florida Cracker Fish Company to open doors in Citrus Park in mid-October

CITRUS PARK — Fans of the old Ballyhoo Grill won’t be disappointed for much longer as a favorite of Southern cuisine has come to take its place and will open shortly. The Florida Cracker Fish Company is a new enterprise for a family-run business that also has locations in Brooksville, Dade City and Homosassa. Like its predecessors, the new restaurant will continue in the tradition of serving delicious meals and the unique $2 bill with your change.
BROOKSVILLE, FL

