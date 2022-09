MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lamar will be hosting senior night on Thursday for their four seniors. Ava Temple, Carly Rollison, Kaylee Brown and Harleigh Gray are the four seniors for the Raiders. They have helped lead Lamar to a 17-10 overall season record and a 9-3 record in district play.

LAMAR, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO